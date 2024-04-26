Samuel Beek knew he had a problem when he blew every fuse in his house. The culprit was an electric door opener he had built himself, guided by instructions for wiring and piecing together a device drummed up by ChatGPT . Turns out, the chatbot wasn't so great at distinguishing between wet and dry connections, so the device he had built sent out a surge of misallocated power that zapped everything else. Oops.

Beek, based in Amsterdam , admits he is not a hardware guy. But he had that itch and now really just wanted to make something that wouldn't explode.

"That's the difference: Your fuses blow out, or you have a solid product," Beek says. "That was kind of a learning experience for me to be more careful, but also to build AI that deeply understands what it's talking about."

He switched his requests to Anthropic's Claude, then rejiggered that into an assistant program he calls Schematik and has described, over and over again, as " Cursor for Hardware."

The idea of Schematik is essentially vibe coding for physical devices. Tell the program what you want to make, and it will suggest just about everything you need to build it out in the real world and share links to where you can buy the individual wires and pieces. Then, it will serve as a guide for putting it all together. Beek plans to make money off it eventually and is working on getting investors. (It just got $4.6 million from venture capitalist firm Lightspeed Venture Partners.) But you can go use it to build something right now.

When Beek posted on X about the idea in February, it got lots of traction. Other tinkerers gave it a shot, describing what they wanted to make and then building it out. Marc Vermeeren , who leads branding at N8N, a European AI company, says he has made several devices, from an MP3 player to a Tamagotchi-style bot called Clawy that helped him manage Claude coding sessions. (Other people have created their own takes on the design, like a Clawy that looks like Paulie Walnuts from The Sopranos .)