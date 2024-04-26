Animal behavior reflects a complex interplay between an animal's brain and its sensory surroundings. Only rarely have scientists been able to discern how actions emerge from this interaction. A new open-access study in Nature Neuroscience by researchers in The Picower Institute for Learning and Memory at MIT offers one example by revealing how circuits of neurons within C. elegans nematode worms respond to odors and generate movement as they pursue of smells they like and evade ones they don't.

"Across the animal kingdom, there are just so many remarkable behaviors," says study senior author Steven Flavell, associate professor in the Picower Institute and MIT's Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences and an investigator of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. "With modern neuroscience tools, we are finally gaining the ability to map their mechanistic underpinnings."

By the end of the study, which former graduate student Talya Kramer PhD '25 led as her doctoral thesis research, the team was able to show exactly which neurons in the worm's brain did which of the jobs needed to sense where smells were coming from, plan turns toward or away from them, shift to reverse (like old-fashioned radio-controlled cars, C. elegans worms turn in reverse), execute the turns, and then go back to moving forward. Not only did the study reveal the sequence and each neuron's role in it, but it also demonstrated that worms are more skillful and intentional in these actions than perhaps they've received credit for. And finally, the study demonstrated that it's all coordinated by the neuromodulatory chemical tyramine.

[...] The surveillance enabled Kramer, Flavell, and their colleagues to observe that the worms weren't just ambling randomly until they happened to get where they'd want to be. Instead, the worms would execute turns with advantageous timing and at well-chosen angles. The worms seemed to know what they were doing as they navigated along the gradients of the odors.