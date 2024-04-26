The latest Linux Mint monthly newsletter looks ahead to the next version of Mint and some key changes which will be happening in the project. One of the significant changes is a longer development cycle for new Mint versions.

"Linux Mint will adopt a longer development lifecycle. The next release is planned for Christmas 2026. Linux Mint will use the same installer as LMDE (i.e. live-installer). What hasn't been decided yet is the release strategy itself: the length of the cycle, whether minor releases are frozen (like the point releases in Mint 22.x) or backported/semi-rolling (as in LMDE), and whether we will introduce alpha releases."