Back in 2011 and 2012, one of the central technical objections that helped kill SOPA and PIPA was about DNS blocking. Engineers, internet architects, and cybersecurity experts all lined up to explain, in painstaking detail, why blocking at the DNS layer was a terrible idea. It would break the fundamental architecture of how the internet works. It would have massive collateral damage. It would undermine security protocols designed to protect users from exactly the kind of DNS manipulation that the bill proposed. And it wouldn't even stop piracy, because anyone who actually wanted to get around DNS blocking could do so easily.

Congress, to its rare credit, actually listened to the technical experts (and widespread protests) and shelved the legislation. But the entertainment industry never gave up on the idea. They just went jurisdiction-shopping. And France, which has never met a maximalist copyright enforcement scheme it didn't love, has been more than happy to oblige.

As recently reported by TorrentFreak, a Paris Court of Appeal validated DNS blocking orders requiring Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco to block access to pirate sites through their own DNS resolvers. This goes beyond traditional ISP resolvers, which France has been ordering blocked for years — this targets third-party resolvers — the ones that millions of people specifically choose to use because they offer better privacy, better security, and better reliability than their ISP's default DNS.

But, of course, in France (and to the usual crew of Hollywood lobbyists), "better privacy, security, and reliability" can only mean one thing: used for piracy.

The court rejected all five appeals, and in doing so, articulated a legal principle so sweeping that it has no natural stopping point.