https://www.techdirt.com/2026/04/23/france-keeps-breaking-the-internet-to-stop-piracy-even-though-its-not-working/
Back in 2011 and 2012, one of the central technical objections that helped kill SOPA and PIPA was about DNS blocking. Engineers, internet architects, and cybersecurity experts all lined up to explain, in painstaking detail, why blocking at the DNS layer was a terrible idea. It would break the fundamental architecture of how the internet works. It would have massive collateral damage. It would undermine security protocols designed to protect users from exactly the kind of DNS manipulation that the bill proposed. And it wouldn't even stop piracy, because anyone who actually wanted to get around DNS blocking could do so easily.
Congress, to its rare credit, actually listened to the technical experts (and widespread protests) and shelved the legislation. But the entertainment industry never gave up on the idea. They just went jurisdiction-shopping. And France, which has never met a maximalist copyright enforcement scheme it didn't love, has been more than happy to oblige.
As recently reported by TorrentFreak, a Paris Court of Appeal validated DNS blocking orders requiring Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco to block access to pirate sites through their own DNS resolvers. This goes beyond traditional ISP resolvers, which France has been ordering blocked for years — this targets third-party resolvers — the ones that millions of people specifically choose to use because they offer better privacy, better security, and better reliability than their ISP's default DNS.
But, of course, in France (and to the usual crew of Hollywood lobbyists), "better privacy, security, and reliability" can only mean one thing: used for piracy.
The court rejected all five appeals, and in doing so, articulated a legal principle so sweeping that it has no natural stopping point.
In this case, French pay-TV provider Canal+ went to court under Article L. 333-10 of the "French Sport Code," which lets rightsholders request "all proportionate measures" against "any online entity in a position to help" block access to pirate sites. Canal+ argued that because users were simply switching to third-party DNS resolvers to circumvent ISP-level blocking, those resolvers should be conscripted into the blocking regime too.
Cloudflare and Cisco pushed back, arguing that their DNS resolvers serve a "neutral and passive function" — they translate domain names into IP addresses and that's it. They compared their role to a phone book. The court's response boiled down to: we don't care.
The DNS resolution service allows its users, via the translation of a domain name into an IP address, to access websites on which sports competitions are broadcast in violation of rights-holders' rights, and in particular to circumvent the blocking of those sites by ISPs.
The court found that the "neutral and passive" nature of DNS resolvers is "simply irrelevant to Article L. 333-10." The law isn't about liability at all — it only cares whether a service can help block access to pirate sites, which DNS resolvers clearly can. If you are technically capable of blocking access, you must.
Google, meanwhile, tried a different argument: that DNS blocking through third-party resolvers isn't effective because users can just switch to a VPN or yet another resolver. The court wasn't moved by that either:
Any filtering measure can be circumvented, and this possibility does not render the measures in question ineffective.
As long as DNS blocking stops some subset of users from reaching pirate sites, the court ruled, it's "proportionate." Under that line of thinking, any measure that inconveniences even a fraction of would-be pirates is legally justified, no matter how much collateral damage it causes for everyone else.
And if you think that principle has any limit, Canal+ has made it quite clear that they don't think it does:
Canal+ said in a statement that the rulings are "more than a victory," forming part of "a global approach that will be reinforced by the progressive deployment of complementary measures, including IP blocking."
Canal+ has already been getting courts to order VPN providers to block as well. So now we have ISP DNS blocking mandated, third-party DNS resolver blocking mandated, VPN blocking mandated — and, per the TorrentFreak article, direct automated IP address blocking is coming too. They will not stop until the entire internet is broken.
(Score: 3, Touché) by turgid on Saturday April 25, @11:33AM
and to the usual crew of Hollywood lobbyists
When was the last time Hollywood etc. produced anything worth paying money to watch?
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].