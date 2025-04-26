The team from the Institute of Metal Research reengineered the chemical vapor deposition process by introducing a liquid gold and tungsten bilayer as the substrate.

For decades, Moore's Law predicted a doubling of computing power roughly every two years - but as transistor dimensions approach atomic scales, quantum effects and heat dissipation are making further miniaturization increasingly difficult.

2D semiconductors have emerged as a leading candidate for post-Moore chip materials, as the rising workloads from AI tools and large language models are pushing current chip architectures to their limits.

Modern transistor architectures depend on the complementary pairing of n-type and p-type materials.

The shortage of high-performance p-type options has become a major constraint for next-generation chip design, as while many n-type 2D semiconductors are well established, achieving stable p-type counterparts remains a challenge.

"The lack of high performance p-type materials has become a critical bottleneck for the development of sub-5 nanometer node 2D semiconductors," said Zhu Mengjian from the National University of Defense Technology.

The monolayer tungsten silicon nitride films combine several key advantages for advanced transistor design.

These include strong hole mobility, high on-state current density, mechanical strength, efficient heat dissipation, and chemical stability.

The method expands single-crystal domains to sub-millimeter sizes and increases production speed from approximately 0.00004 inches over five hours to about 0.0008 inches per minute.

This represents an increase of around 1,000x compared to conventional approaches.

The research represents progress in 2D semiconductor manufacturing, but the gap between growing centimeter-scale films in a lab and mass-producing defect-free wafers remains enormous.

The gold-based substrate, while effective for research, would be prohibitively expensive for high-volume production.

China's ambition to leapfrog existing semiconductor limitations is understandable, and this study is a breakthrough.

Unfortunately, the industry has seen many promising 2D materials fail to transition from academic papers to fabrication plants.

Whether this material follows the same path will depend on solving the scalability and cost challenges that have doomed previous options.