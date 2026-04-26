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Someone Made a Windows 95 Subsystem for Linux

posted by mrpg on Tuesday April 28, @06:40PM   Printer-friendly
from the ice-and-fire dept.
Software

An Anonymous Coward writes:

https://linuxiac.com/someone-made-a-windows-95-subsystem-for-linux/

WSL9x is not Microsoft WSL, but a retro Windows 95 and 98 project that makes Linux run where nobody expected it.

For the past few days, I hesitated to share this news at first, since it might sound like a late April Fools’ joke. But open-source developers always find new ways to surprise me, and this project is a perfect example.

A developer created WSL9x, a GPL-3-licensed experimental project that runs a modern Linux kernel inside… the Windows 9x kernel (Windows 95, Windows 98, and Windows ME). To be clear, despite the similar name, it has no connection to Microsoft’s official Windows Subsystem for Linux. It’s an independent retrocomputing hobby project that just borrows the name and focuses on Microsoft’s old Windows 9x family.

Right now, the project uses a patched Linux kernel 6.19 that runs alongside the Windows 9x kernel. This setup lets both operating systems run together, so you don’t need to reboot into Linux or use a typical virtual machine. The result is closer to an old-school systems hack than a practical replacement for WSL on modern Windows.

[..] For those interested, here is a link to the project.

Original Submission


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