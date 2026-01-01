The companies declined to disclose the financial terms and exact duration of the deal. Nafea Bshara, an Amazon vice president and distinguished engineer, said the length of the deal is between three and five years.

Bshara, a co-founder of AWS's in-house chip unit Annapurna Labs, said most of the tens of millions of AWS Graviton cores will be located in the U.S.

The news comes as tech giants and artificial intelligence labs are still scrambling to get as much compute capacity as possible to support their AI goals. Meta's deal with AWS is one of several it has announced with chip companies this year, including Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Arm Holdings, and underscores the need for a diversity of chips to support AI, analysts say.

[...] This isn't the first time Meta and AWS have worked together. The partnership between the two tech giants dates back to about 2016, Bshara said, but had mostly involved core cloud services, use of Amazon's Bedrock platform and Meta renting GPU clusters from AWS.