A company dubbed China’s Netflix expects a near-complete AI takeover of film and TV within the next five years.

The streaming platform IQiyi plans to have AI create most of its new films and TV shows, per Bloomberg. CEO Gong Yu reportedly shared this at an annual content showcase, alongside an AI toolkit called Nadou Pro that can supposedly automate every step of filmmaking from scriptwriting to final rendering, with the help of AI models from Alibaba and ByteDance for its domestic version and Google Veo 3.1 for an international version.

The company’s goal is to use Nadou Pro to release a fully AI-generated movie that they hope will reach commercial success as early as this summer. IQiyi’s debut slate currently includes 16 AI-generated sci-fi and anime movies, Bloomberg reported.

Over the past year, AI-generated video content has seeped into every corner of the internet. From eerily realistic animal videos that have viewers question their sanity to viral TikToks on the messy love lives of talking fruits, short-form AI video slop is undeniably popular on the internet. But that popularity has yet to translate into any fully AI-generated, commercially successful, and engaging long-form content like movies and TV shows.

Nevertheless, the corporate world is taking notice. Earlier this year, Roku founder and CEO Anthony Wood predicted that “the first 100% AI-generated hit movie” would be released sometime within the next three years.

On the road to achieving that objective, Hollywood started spending big bucks on AI. YouTube introduced AI tools for content creation last September. Last summer, Netflix announced that it had officially begun using AI-generated final footage in shows, the first example that we know of being in the Argentine sci-fi show “El Eternauta.” Around the same time, Amazon MGM Studios launched an in-house team dedicated to building AI tools for film and TV production, and those tools have now reportedly launched in a closed beta program.