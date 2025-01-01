About a quarter-century after the Hubble Telescope reshaped astronomy, and a few years into the era of the James Webb Space Telescope, NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will join them not as a replacement, but as a big-picture partner. Where Hubble and Webb zoom in for close‑ups, Roman will capture Hubble‑like detail across areas about 100 times larger, turning isolated snapshots into sweeping surveys that show the very scaffolding of the universe.

At NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, engineers are wrapping up prelaunch testing on the cutting-edge telescope. Next, the observatory will travel 900 miles to Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where teams will prepare it for launch.

That could happen as early as this September, about eight months ahead of schedule, NASA managers said at a news conference on Tuesday, April 21. Once in space, Roman will head to a stable orbit about 1 million miles from Earth, near the same region where Webb orbits the sun, and begin a years‑long campaign of deep space imaging.

"We didn't want to wait to launch the Nancy Grace Roman. We're eight months ahead of schedule," said Nicky Fox, NASA's associate administrator of science. "Everybody felt the urgency. Everybody was sprinting towards this."

Named for Nancy Grace Roman, who became the agency's first chief of astronomy and one of its earliest female executives, the telescope reflects a legacy of opening new windows on the universe from above Earth's atmosphere. Nicknamed the "mother of Hubble," Roman helped lay the groundwork in the 1960s for a whole fleet of space telescopes.

At the heart of the mission is Roman's eight-foot-wide mirror, the same size as Hubble's, paired with a powerful camera that sees in infrared light, like Webb. That camera's field of view is Roman's superpower. In a single shot, it can image vast swaths of sky that Hubble simply can't match.

Because a space telescope can only see one patch of sky at a time, it has to take many separate "pointings" — individual shots aimed at slightly different spots — and stitch them together into a mosaic.

In 2023, Ami Choi, an astrophysicist and scientist for Roman's wide field camera, contrasted the difference between Hubble and the new telescope. To photograph the Andromeda Galaxy, Hubble has to take 400 smaller images and stitch them together. For Roman's camera, that should only take two pointings, she said.

This wide, sharp vision is what scientists need to study the so-called "dark universe." Ordinary matter — the stuff that makes up stars, planets, and even people — accounts for only about 5 percent of the cosmos. The bulk of it is dark matter and dark energy, which do not emit light but leave clues where they've influenced space's expansion and the arrangement of galaxies.

"Current observations hint that our standard model of the universe is incorrect," said Julie McHenry, senior project scientist, referring to cosmologists' best recipe for the universe. "Roman will be able to confirm these and set us on the path to understanding what's right."

Roman will trace those clues in several ways at once. By mapping the positions and shapes of hundreds of millions of galaxies, it will show how structures have grown from the early universe to today. Subtle distortions in galaxy shapes will reveal how clumps of invisible space stuff bend their light on the way to us, exposing the hidden dark matter. At the same time, Roman will discover and track large numbers of a special kind of exploding star, known as Type Ia supernovas; their predictable brightness lets astronomers measure how quickly space has expanded over time.

Taken together, these measurements will allow scientists to test competing ideas about dark matter, dark energy, and even the laws of gravity themselves with far greater precision than ever before. Other observatories can make similar kinds of measurements, but none combines Roman's sharpness and sky coverage in the infrared, NASA mission leaders say, which lets it see more distant and dust-covered galaxies.