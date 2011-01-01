This release ships with the latest Tor Browser 15.0.10 anonymous web browser and makes the /root folder only readable by the root user.

Tails 7.7 has been released as the latest version of this Debian-based distribution designed to protect you against surveillance and censorship by leveraging the Tor anonymous network.

Coming almost a month after Tails 7.6, the Tails 7.7 release is a small update that only introduces the ability to detect outdated Secure Boot certificates. Users will now be prompted by a "Secure Boot Update Needed" notification if the Secure Boot certificates are outdated.

The notification informs the user that Tails will no longer start on their computer at some point in the future, urging them to apply all the available updates from their regular operating system to update to the latest Secure Boot certificates from MS.

"Since 2023, MS has started replacing the Secure Boot certificates originally issued in 2011. These older certificates begin expiring in June 2026. Tails now notifies you if the computer that you are using has outdated Secure Boot certificates and needs an update," said the Tails devs.

Other than that, Tails 7.7 updates the Tor Browser anonymous web browser to the latest 15.0.10 release and the Mozilla Thunderbird email client to version 140.9.1 ESR (Extended Support Release). Also, this release makes the /root folder only readable by the root user.

Tails 7.7 is the seventh maintenance release in the Tails 7.x series, which is based on the Debian 13 "Trixie" operating system series, it's powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, and features the GNOME 48 desktop environment by default.

Check out the release announcement page for more details about the changes included in Tails 7.7, which you can download right now from the official website as ISO and USB images for 64-bit systems. Automatic upgrades are available from Tails 7.0 and later, but you can also perform a manual upgrade.

Starting with the Tails 7.x series, Tails now requires 3 GB of RAM instead of 2 GB for a smooth experience. The system will display a notification if the RAM requirements are not met.