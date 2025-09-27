Starting September 2026, a silent update, nonconsensually pushed by Google, will block every Android app whose developer hasn't registered with Google, signed their contract, paid up, and handed over government ID.

Every app and every device, worldwide, with no opt-out.

In August 2025, Google announced a new requirement: starting September 2026, every Android app developer must register centrally with Google before their software can be installed on any device. Not just Play Store apps: all apps. This includes apps shared between friends, distributed through F-Droid, built by hobbyists for personal use. Independent developers, church and community groups, and hobbyists alike will all be frozen out of being able to develop and distribute their software.

Registration requires:

Paying a fee to Google

Agreeing to Google's Terms and Conditions

Surrendering your government-issued identification

Providing evidence of your private signing key

Listing all current and all future application identifiers

If a developer does not comply, their apps get silently blocked on every Android device worldwide.