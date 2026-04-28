from the AI-embraced-AI-extended-HR-extinguished dept.
Microsoft, long a symbol of American innovation, is now offering a voluntary early retirement program that targets thousands of its most seasoned U.S. employees. Framed as a generous opportunity for longtime workers, the move instead reveals a deeper corporate calculus: trimming payroll of experienced Americans to redirect resources toward artificial intelligence infrastructure and, likely, a younger, often less expensive workforce:
This is not mere cost-cutting in response to market pressures. It is a strategic thinning of the ranks amid hundreds of billions committed to AI development, at a time when the company has already shed thousands of jobs in recent years. By dangling buyouts before employees whose age plus years of service equal 70 or more—primarily those at senior director level and below—Microsoft aims to reduce its 125,000-strong U.S. workforce by up to 7 percent, or roughly 8,750 people, without the public backlash of outright layoffs.
The program, announced in an internal memo from Chief People Officer Amy Coleman, marks the first such voluntary retirement initiative in the company's 51-year history. Eligible workers will receive notification beginning May 7 and have 30 days to decide. While presented as support for those "considering their next chapter," the timing aligns precisely with Microsoft's voracious appetite for AI spending, projected near $100 billion in capital expenditures this year alone.
[...] Recent history underscores the trend. Microsoft has conducted multiple rounds of job cuts, even as it competes fiercely with Google and others in the AI race. Similar moves at Meta, which recently slashed 10 percent of its workforce to fund infrastructure, reveal an industry-wide willingness to sacrifice people for processors. The human element—wisdom forged through years of problem-solving—receives polite acknowledgment before being shown the door with a severance package and extended healthcare.
Previously: Tech Industry Lays Off Nearly 80,000 Employees in the First Quarter of 2026 (Almost 50% Due to AI)
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Some experts argue that AI was just used as an excuse for poor business decisions:
“I don’t know if they are directly related to actual productivity gains,” Hodjat told Nikkei in reference to the job cuts. “Sometimes, you know, AI becomes the scapegoat from a financial perspective, like when a company hired too many, or they want to resize, and it gets blamed on AI.” Despite that, he said that AI-driven layoffs could still happen, but that it would take another six months to a year “before companies start seeing real productivity gains from AI,” and that “it will be painful for all of us as we’re going through it, and simply because it’s a transition.”
[...] Despite all these analyses, some experts are pushing back against this narrative, pointing out that AI-driven layoffs were just being used as an excuse for poor business performance. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during the India AI Impact Summit, “I don’t know what the exact percentage is, but there’s some AI washing where people are blaming AI for layoffs that they would otherwise do, and then there’s some real displacement by AI of different kinds of jobs.” While they say that some of these layoffs would still happen with or without AI, there’s still a consensus that the technology would have an impact on jobs and that we should be ready for a disruption.
[...] "There's going to be a ton of people that are coming out of school that can't find a job and don't have the domain expertise,” Hodjat told Nikkei. “You have to bring them in. You have to have them learn on the job, on how to use AI within the various domains.”
(Score: 5, Insightful) by turgid on Friday May 01, @09:09AM (10 children)
In a few months they'll be hiring them back and letting them keep the severance pay. They might even get a pay rise. Where will the money come from? A new round of investment.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 5, Touché) by looorg on Friday May 01, @09:19AM (1 child)
I hope this is what happens. But I also hope their answer will be thanks but no thanks as they found better things to do. Leaving them in their dust to eat and fix their own slop.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 01, @09:52AM
I was going to mod you up but I have no mod points today. Someone else has, apparently.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 01, @12:01PM
> In a few months they'll be hiring them back ...
Alternate scenario, the buyout package isn't big enough and few employees take the bait. To meet the head-count reduction target, the next buyout package is more attractive. Rinse, repeat. This was the sequence when the Detroit auto companies were downsizing, 20-30 years ago.
The trick for the employees is to figure out the optimum time to take the buyout.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Unixnut on Friday May 01, @01:20PM (6 children)
Somehow I feel that if that were to happen, they would get a pay cut, or the company would just outsource to some cheap foreign country and pay their engineers peanuts to just babysit the AI.
At this point I feel the big corporate's goal is to reduce wages/employees to zero. Quite who they think will buy their products and services if nobody is getting a living wage is beyond me. Maybe they can get their AI bots to buy their services, but then they would need to pay the bots in the first place, thereby ending up back where they started.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 01, @01:39PM (3 children)
Somehow I feel that if that were to happen, they would get a pay cut, or the company would just outsource to some cheap foreign country and pay their engineers peanuts to just babysit the AI.
The point I'm trying to make is that, in general, they can cut staff and get the less expensive ones to babysit the AI, however, there will be certain corner cases the AI struggles with and there will also be some important institutional knowledge which the very experience staff will leave with that the less experienced staff don't know. If the AI really is that good, it will probably be able to deduce that institutional knowledge just by reading documents and code. Is it though?
At this point I feel the big corporate's goal is to reduce wages/employees to zero. Quite who they think will buy their products and services if nobody is getting a living wage is beyond me.
Yes, this one puzzles me too. Perhaps they'll have to reduce their prices such that us peasants can still afford them? Perhaps they'll sell things to the space aliens from all these UFOs they keep telling us about?
None of this makes any sense. It just is. We have to figure out how to survive amongst it all.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 3, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 01, @03:19PM (2 children)
No puzzle here. They do not expect us to survive. Nothing else makes sense.
(Score: 2) by turgid on Friday May 01, @03:22PM
They do not expect us to survive.
I intend to prove them wrong.
I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed opponent [wikipedia.org].
(Score: 1) by khallow on Saturday May 02, @11:23PM
It's a standard prisoner's dilemma variation. If employers can reduce labor costs, then that's direct benefit to the employer. The alleged demand reduction cost of their decision is at best a slight cost to the business. The problem if it happens would be due to most businesses collectively making these decisions. Seriously, you know the game and you know the players. Standard game theory has this covered. There's no need to demonize imaginary straw men.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Thexalon on Friday May 01, @04:47PM (1 child)
The plan for each megacorp is: We pay all our staff peanuts. We sell our products to the employees of other companies who like chumps pay their staff a bit more than the bare minimum to survive, or to other businesses rather than people.
This is smart for each individual company to do. However, it's dumb and bad it all of them do it.
As for employees: Most businesses operate as though perfectly matched employees pop out of the ether whenever management decides they need them, without any need to pay for training and development or have any kind of pipeline to create experienced people from inexperi nced people.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 1) by anubi on Sunday May 03, @01:55PM
I ran across this. It may be relevant
https://banned.news/2026-04-28-the-end-of-human-content-creators.html [banned.news]
I watched North American Aviation / Autonetics ( Anaheim, California ) clear out their work force. Including me.
Everything now outsourced.
I am just glad I was old enough to retire. I have no idea how to build a company like what we had, but it only took a few years to completely disintegrate what we had. I can't cry in my beer too much - the entire Southern California aerospace industry had the same fate.
For a while, I wanted to do for Arduino and Android what Bill Gates did with an 8086. Got all the pieces together and made something useful even an elementary school kid could program. GW Basic.
Design interfaces to the real world. I2C for Digital stuff. Frequency inputs. Androids ( Kotlin / TCP ) for the Human-Machine interface ( Graphics displays, keyboards, memory, ability to channel through the phone to talk to even " bigger iron" - TCP, FTP, telnet, that kinda stuff ) , However I seriously lack the enthusiasm to jump through all the politics required to try to build up this kind of a business. The old ways I had seen work to recruit a good dedicated work force won't work anymore. I don't see that kind of a mindset in the kids anymore.
Yet somehow, real estate keeps going up. Disney seems to be still going strong. I think I may have made a mistake not going to work there, but friends tell me even there, it's not at all like the old days.
Eight Dollar Starbucks Coffee?
"Prove all things; hold fast that which is good." [KJV: I Thessalonians 5:21]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by krokodilerian on Friday May 01, @10:23AM (1 child)
There have been layoffs and will be. Companies (specially these ones) are always looking for cheaper labor.
It'll be news if they also stop hiring, applying for H1Bs, etc.. Right now AI is just the current excuse for firing people, and quietly hiring cheaper ones.
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Saturday May 02, @03:07AM
Considering the costs I've heard bandied about for those Coming Soon[TM] AI datacenters, those are some right pricey n new "employees".
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Friday May 01, @11:07AM
"primarily those at senior director level and below"
Obviously, those at senior director level and above would have a far more positive impact.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Friday May 01, @07:16PM
That was just marketing. They have never really innovated, just copied others work, (or bought them)