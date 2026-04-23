A marketing manager with no engineering background opens Cursor on Monday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, she has a working customer-facing app. It looks polished. It performs the core task. She demos it to her VP, who forwards it to their CMO, who then shows it in the executive staff meeting as evidence that the team is "moving at AI speed."

By Friday, it is in front of customers.

No one asked who owned the decision to ship it. No one tested it against the conditions it would actually face. No one had the cultural standing to say this looks great, and we are not putting it into production. The prototype became a product because the organization had no system for telling the difference.

I watched a version of this scenario play out recently in a boardroom. A senior executive demoed an AI-built internal tool. The room admired the speed. What received less attention were the harder questions: Who would own it after launch? Who would maintain it? And what would happen when it produced an answer that was confidently wrong?

This is what vibe coding is about to expose across businesses. The companies that think the story is about software are going to lose to the companies that understand the story is about judgment.

The Real Trend Is Decision Compression

Andrej Karpathy coined the term "vibe coding" in early 2025 to describe an AI-assisted style of building software through natural-language prompting, often without close inspection of the underlying code. Google Cloud describes vibe coding as a software development practice that makes app building more accessible, especially for people with limited programming experience. Tools like Cursor, Replit, Lovable, Bolt, GitHub Copilot Workspace, v0 by Vercel and Claude Code have moved the practice from novelty to workplace reality with stunning speed.

All of that is true. None of it is the point.

The point is that vibe coding collapses the distance between idea and artifact from months to hours. When that distance collapses, every quality-control mechanism your organization developed over the last 30 years gets bypassed by default. Design review. Security review. Legal review. Brand review. The simple friction of having to convince an engineer your idea was worth building. That is a governance story, not a software story. It is happening at every level of the org chart simultaneously.