https://read.thecoder.cafe/p/linux-broke-postgresql
On April 3, 2026, Salvatore Dipietro, an engineer at AWS, posted a patch to the Linux kernel mailing list. The reason: on a 96-vCPU Graviton4 machine running Linux 7.0, PostgreSQL throughput had dropped to roughly half of what it produced on Linux 6.x. In this post, we will trace what changed in Linux 7.0, how PostgreSQL manages memory, and what role memory pages play in making the problem appear (or disappear). Get cozy, grab a coffee, and let's begin!
The Problem
Salvatore Dipietro ran pgbench (PostgreSQL's standard benchmarking tool) on a Graviton4 processor with 96 vCPUs. The workload was a benchmark doing simple updates at scale factor 8,470 (i.e., roughly a 847 million row table), simulating 1,024 clients and 96 threads. A serious, high-parallelism load designed to stress the system.
The results were striking. Linux 7.0 delivered roughly half the throughput of Linux 6.x on the same hardware and workload:
Linux 6.x: 98,565 transactions per second
Linux 7.0: 50,751 transactions per second
(Score: 5, Funny) by namefags_are_jerks on Saturday May 02, @01:03AM (3 children)
The >99 scripts that webpage wants to load broke my Linux too.
(not really, uMatrix took care of them, but that's a really anti-website that insults all us who once coded HTML.)
(Score: 3, Interesting) by janrinok on Saturday May 02, @09:30AM (2 children)
On my browser (FF with nothing special installed and default settings) I don't see anything other than the intended linked story.
I can see the many .js files that it loads but they do not slow loading down and they do not appear to do anything on my screen. I wonder why there is a difference in response?
[nostyle RIP 06 May 2025]
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Sunday May 03, @08:24AM (1 child)
I run palemoon with eMatrix with JS disabled. Like you the linked story loads without issue for me and I can read it. However GP is right in that when I check eMatrix, it states >99 javscript files have been blocked.
An excellent example of modern website bloat and poor design when you can block 99+ of the js files it is trying to execute and still actually access the content, which is the whole purpose of a website in the first place.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Sunday May 03, @08:43AM
> which is the whole purpose of a website in the first place.
To generate advertising revenue?
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Rich on Saturday May 02, @10:59AM
Having a spinlock in userspace looks a bit rustic to me, as does the PREEMPT_NONE setting. But given PG's success, they seem to know what they are doing. :) However, even with that attitude, I would have expected a "Benaphore"/"futex" kind of lock in that place (grab a shared memory atomic, and only if you lose - unlikely when you think a spinlock is suitable - ask the kernel to arbitrate).
I didn't know about the "restartable sequences" that the Intel guy mentioned (and https://docs.kernel.org/next/userspace-api/rseq.html [kernel.org] is a bit meager...), but using and atomic and only then a proper semaphore would seem just fine to me.
Also, the new kernel does not break PostgresQL, it just makes it slower. Something you always have to live with if you optimize with heuristics, like Linux does.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday May 03, @03:29PM
Performance profiling stories never get boring. Even decades after stuff like fads and paradigm-of-the-month-club entrants are boring, good profiling stories never fail to entertain.
Golang seems to have the best ones probably a combo of using if for important stuff and having the best tooling to fix stuff in a feedback loop. Some of the Youtube videos from golang conferences about profiling are really interesting.
On the other hand this story can summarize down to one line for people who want to learn (in contrast to being being paid by the word or by the ad impression). If you spinlock in a no preemption environment thats great, but if you get preempted while you hold the lock, everyone else spinning is totally screwed. The 50% impact is just numerology that under those precise circumstances it burned twice the CPU, the problem is more qualitative in the previous line.
There's also some meta amusement that every large system ends up implementing every other large system, so of course they have their own memory manager running on top of the kernel memory manager and the interaction gets a little chaotic sometimes. Just like running TCP streams inside a (VPNd) TCP stream never turns out well LOL or running a filesystem inside a filesystem always gets messy.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Sunday May 03, @03:43PM
OH I just thought of a perfect bad automobile analogy for linkrel:
Say you have one of those fancy spark plug removal sockets, they're so convenient with thin walls and deep wells and a rubber washer thing to grab the spark plug. For some cars, they're essentially required.
Anyway your repair shop has a 4-cylinder engine with 4 spark plugs and 4 speedy mechanics working together to replace the plugs ASAP and you only got one socket to share.
Well no problem one guy can use the wrench for 10 seconds and the other three mechanics can spinlock and just stand there doing nothing until they get handed the wrench.
If there's no pre-emption in your shop, thats GREAT. The worst case latency is waiting at most 30 seconds for your turn to use the wrench.
If you allow pre-emption in your shop, thats HORRIBLE. The guy who halfway removed spark plug #1 might get called away in the middle of the task to go swap an engine on someone elses truck and now the other three mechanics will just sit there stuck in a spinlock for quite a long time indeed if the first mechanic grabs the lock and wanders off for a long time.
And the effect gets worse if you have a 96 cylinder engine with 96 spark plugs and 96 mechanics all trying to share one wrench.
Not a bad analogy if I do say so myself...