Trinity Desktop Environment (TDE) R14.1.6 desktop environment has been released today for nostalgic KDE 3.5 users as the sixth maintenance release of the R14.1.x series, adding new features and enhancements.

Coming about five and a half months after Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.5, the Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 release introduces support for recent GNU/Linux distributions, including Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon), Fedora Linux 44, and Mageia 10, as well as support for the LoongArch64 architecture on Debian 14 Forky/Sid.

Trinity Desktop Environment R14.1.6 also updates the available search engines and graphical UI, adds a "Go to Desktop" action to the Konqueror browser, adds an option for a 3D border to the Kicker application menu, and adds drag and drop support of snapshots into other apps from the KSnapshot screenshot utility.

In addition, this release adds "Compatibility options" and "Currency signs" options under Kxkb's "Miscellaneous options", improves the handling of special unicode characters in TQt (Trinity Qt), and improves arrow key and Page Up/Page Down navigation and scrollbar in the KCharSelect characters tool.