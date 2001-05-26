Ghostty, a modern GPU-accelerated terminal emulator developed by Mitchell Hashimoto, is transitioning its active development away from GitHub due to ongoing reliability issues that have disrupted daily workflows.

Hashimoto announced the decision in an emotional post titled "Ghostty Is Leaving GitHub," stating that the project will gradually eliminate its dependency on GitHub while maintaining the current repository as a read-only mirror. Further details about the new hosting platform will be provided in the coming months, as discussions continue with both commercial and open-source providers.

This decision is significant given Hashimoto's background. He is best known as the co-founder of HashiCorp (departed in 2023), the infrastructure automation company behind widely used tools such as Terraform, Vault, Consul, Nomad, Packer, and Vagrant, which are the de facto standard in DevOps circles today.

In his post, Hashimoto describes the decision as personally difficult rather than a result of casual dissatisfaction. He notes that he used the platform daily for over 18 years, which makes the current decision even harder.

"I'm GitHub user 1299, joined Feb 2008. Since then, I've opened GitHub every single day. Every day, multiple times per day, for over 18 years. Over half my life. A handful of exceptions in there (I'd love to see the data), but I can't imagine more than a week per year."

Hashimoto states he has recently been publicly critical of GitHub due to daily service failures. He kept a journal over the past month, marking each day when a GitHub outage negatively impacted his work, and notes that almost every day was affected.

"For the past month I've kept a journal where I put an "X" next to every date where a GitHub outage has negatively impacted my ability to work. Almost every day has an X. On the day I am writing this post, I've been unable to do any PR review for ~2 hours because there is a GitHub Actions outage".

According to Hashimoto, however, the issue is not with Git itself. He clarifies that the problem lies in the surrounding GitHub infrastructure, including issues, pull requests, GitHub Actions, and related collaboration workflows. For Ghostty, these failures have impacted both maintainers and the broader open-source community, prompting the decision to move away.

However, it is hard not to notice the strong disappointment in his words regarding the popular developer platform.

"It's not a fun place for me to be anymore. I want to be there but it doesn't want me to be there. I want to get work done and it doesn't want me to get work done. I want to ship software and it doesn't want me to ship software. I want it to be better, but I also want to code. And I can't code with GitHub anymore. I'm sorry. After 18 years, I've got to go."

Importantly, Ghostty will not be removed from GitHub immediately. The migration will occur incrementally, and the current GitHub repository will remain available as a read-only mirror. Hashimoto notes that his personal projects and other work will stay on GitHub for now, with Ghostty prioritized due to the significant impact of reliability issues.