There's A Good Reason Semi Trucks Don't Use V8s:
V8 engines are among our favorites . They make big power and sound that is, in the vernacular of Boston, wicked awesome. It's only natural to think that such big engines would power the big semi trucks that transport most cargo in the U.S., but that isn't true. Instead, you're more likely to find an inline-6 under the hood of most modern semis.
There are some important reasons why V8s have fallen out of favor in trucking. A V8 makes great horsepower, but towing heavy loads is all about torque. The inline-6 engines powering most modern semis make between 400 and 600 horsepower. That's not much more power than a well-equipped pickup truck these days, and is likely all the horsepower you really need anyway . However, most pickups don't make anywhere near the 1,000 to 2,000 pound-feet of torque that semi engines do. Big displacement in the 13 to 16-liter range, turbocharging, and diesel power maximize torque, and it shows in those four-digit figures.
Another factor is that in the U.S., semis are typically limited to a maximum weight of 80,000 lbs. Scania makes a 16.4-liter V8 producing 2,350 lb-ft used in Europe, but many of those countries allow heavier loads than we do. A smaller inline-6 can handle lighter American loads just fine.
The fundamental nature of an inline-6 is simpler than a V8. There's only one cylinder head, not two, so it has fewer parts. It's also easier to access and work on, reducing both maintenance costs and the time the truck is off the road. All this, plus its low-revving nature, makes the engine slightly more fuel efficient than a higher-revving V8. It's not much more efficient, but when you're talking six to eight MPG, every little bit helps and makes a big difference over thousands of miles.
The final nail in the V8's coffin was increasingly strict emission regulations for semis. It's easier to get a smaller displacement inline-6 to comply than a bigger V8, so that's what most manufacturers chose to do. In contrast, some companies like Caterpillar simply quit producing semi-trucks, focusing instead on off-highway applications. While electric options like the Tesla Semi may play a role in the future, the inline-6 remains the workhorse of American trucking for now.
Read More: https://www.jalopnik.com/1906098/why-semi-trucks-use-inline-6-not-v8-explained/
(Score: 4, Insightful) by VLM on Sunday May 03, @03:15PM (2 children)
Not bad for AI
There are two issues the AI missed:
1) Its mostly a cost thing. Its all about great big fleets and if 6 cyl saves a penny on each engine vs a V8 then you're getting a 6 cyl.
2) The "cool thing" about a V8 is they are squat and short and back in they days of lame turbos and low power per cubic inch, this mattered. Now a days you can get enough power out of an inline so its not worth the effort. I think people (and AIs) who've never lifted a hood don't realize if you "folded" the two sides of a V8 upward, the cylinders would overlap almost entirely. A V-8 is a technology for fitting more cubic inches of cylinder in per foot of engine length which was a big deal way back when diesels were trash (like when a WWII era diesel was bulletproof reliable for ships but it weighed 5 tons and only output 100 HP for alternators aux power, but on the good side it was indestructible). Now a days if you want a 500 HP inline its just a bit of cad/cam work and fancier turbo and fancier injectors and fancy engine computers. "Back in the day" if you wanted to fit 500 HP of displacement under the hood you needed two 250 HP "wings" of a V-8, but no longer.
3) The natural extension of "cram more cylinder volume in per foot of engine length" is WW2 rotary aircraft engines which are pretty much gone. Its a PITA to make V8s and rotaries compared to a simple inline. If you don't need to, you wouldn't. Back in the day you had to. With modern tech you don't have to, so nobody does that anymore.
Basically you can't justify the cost to build more cubic inches when its so cheap to get HP and ft-lb out of cubic inches in a cheap simple inline in the modern era (lets say post Y2K)
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 03, @04:43PM
Don't discount the cost (and complexity) of labor. Truck owner/operator friend of ours got stuck rebuilding his own engine because the local shops were backed up with more work than they could handle, so they gave him a bay, let him borrow tools and talked him through the process instead of making him wait a month to get his rig back on the road. That same constraint still applies to the big, well funded, fleets - the simpler your engines are to fix, the less time they'll spend off the road due to labor constraints.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Sunday May 03, @07:19PM
Jalopnik is nearly 100% AI now.
(Score: 4, Troll) by pe1rxq on Sunday May 03, @03:29PM (5 children)
The V8 is only really needed for a few niche products.
Most of the time it just acts as a penile prosthetic.
Why they love it in the U.S. I don't know... they probably have lots of niches...
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Deep Blue on Sunday May 03, @04:23PM (4 children)
What the fuck is wrong with you?
You don't have to start calling people names, just cause you don't understand something. Better a "penile prostetic", than being an dumb asshole like you.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Sunday May 03, @05:15PM (2 children)
You were saying?
(Score: 0, Offtopic) by Deep Blue on Sunday May 03, @05:31PM (1 child)
Yeah, you left out the important part, so pretty much missed the point there. Just calling it out like it is. I can break that down for you:
The dumb-part comes from "not understanding something someone else likes, but themself not liking it". You don't need to understand it, but you can leave it be, if you are not interested in it and not act like you are somehow superior for not liking it. The asshole-part comes from mocking people for liking something they do not like.
Got it?
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Sunday May 03, @07:55PM
That is a lot of words... So you like yelling 'vroom vroom' while masturbating and you are pissed I did not share your fetish?
(Score: 2) by pe1rxq on Sunday May 03, @07:52PM
I guess you are a v8 enthousiast in a not-so-niche area? Does it come with a gun-rack and a MAGA hat?