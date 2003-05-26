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Ask.com Closes

posted by hubie on Monday May 04, @12:09AM   Printer-friendly
Business

An Anonymous Coward writes:

Ask.com (known originally as Ask Jeeves) was an answer engine, e-magazine, and former web search engine, operated by Ask Media Group. It was conceptualized and developed in 1996 by Garrett Gruener and David Warthen, based in Berkeley, California.

- https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ask.com

Ask.com reads:

Every great search
must come to an end.

As IAC continues to sharpen its focus, we have made the decision to discontinue our search business, which includes Ask.com. After 25 years of answering the world's questions, Ask.com officially closed on May 1, 2026.

"To the millions who asked..."

We are deeply grateful to the brilliant engineers, designers, and teams who built and supported Ask over the decades. And to you—the millions of users who turned to us for answers in a rapidly changing world—thank you for your endless curiosity, your loyalty, and your trust.

Original Submission


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