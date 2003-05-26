"At a mushroom hot pot restaurant there, the server set a timer for 15 minutes and warned us, 'Don't eat it until the timer goes off or you might see little people,'" says Colin Domnauer, a doctoral candidate in biology at the University of Utah and the Natural History Museum of Utah, who is studying L. asiatica. "It seems like very common knowledge in the culture there."

But outside of Yunnan and a couple of other places, the strange mushroom is largely an enigma.

Domnauer first heard of L. asiatica as an undergraduate from his mycology professor.

"It sounded so bizarre that there could be a mushroom out there causing fairytale-like visions reported across cultures and time," Domnauer says. "I was perplexed and driven by curiosity to find out more."

[...] So Domnauer's first goal has been to pin down the species' true identity. In 2023, he travelled to Yunnan during the peak summertime mushroom season. He surveyed the province's sprawling fungi markets and asked sellers which of their mushrooms "makes you see little people". He purchased the ones that the giggling vendors pointed to, then brought the specimens back to the laboratory to sequence their genomes.

[...] Domnauer also visited the Philippines, where he had heard rumors of a mushroom causing similar symptoms as those from the historical records from China and Papua New Guinea. The specimens he collected there looked slightly different from the Chinese ones – they were smaller and light pink compared to the larger, redder Chinese mushrooms, he says. But his genetic testing revealed that they were indeed the same species.

[...] But it's not psilocybin that's giving the L. asiatica mushrooms their lilliputian effect, says Domnauer.

He and his team are still trying to identify the chemical compound responsible for the hallucinations in L. asiatica. Current tests suggest it is not likely related to any other known psychedelic compound. For one, the trips it produces are unusually long, commonly lasting one to three days after an onset of 12 to 24 hours, and in some cases even causing hospital stays of up to a week. Because of the extraordinarily long duration of these trips and the chance for prolonged side effects such as delirium and dizziness, Domnauer has yet to try the raw mushrooms himself.

These mega-trips might help to explain why people in China, the Philippines and Papua New Guinea do not seem to have a tradition of purposefully seeking out L. asiatica for its psychoactive effects, according to Domnauer's findings. "It was always just eaten for food," Domnauer says, with hallucinations being an unexpected side-effect.

There's another curious factor: other known psychedelic compounds also usually produce idiosyncratic trips that vary not only from person to person but also from one experience to the next within the same individual. With L. asiatica, though, "the perception of little people is very reliably and repeatedly reported", Domnauer says. "I don't know of anything else that produces such consistent hallucinations."

Understanding this mushroom will be no easy feat, Domnauer says, but as with studies of other psychedelic compounds, the scientific research it produces could end up touching on the biggest questions of consciousness and the relationship between mind and reality.

[...] "Now we may understand where in the brain [liliputian hallucinations] originate," says Dennis McKenna, an ethnopharmacologist and director of the McKenna Academy of Natural Philosophy, a non-profit education center in California, US. He agrees that understanding the mushroom's compounds could lead to new drug discoveries. "Is there a therapeutic application? It remains to be seen," says McKenna.

Researchers estimate that less than 5% of the world's fungal species have been described, so the findings also highlight the "enormous potential" for discovery in the world's ever-dwindling ecosystems, says Furci, whose work focuses on exploring the fungal kingdom. "Fungi hold a very large biochemical and pharmacological library that we're only just beginning to tap into," says Furci. "There's still a world of discoveries to be made."