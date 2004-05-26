Since 1 PM EST on April 30, 2026, Ubuntu's infrastructure started falling over. Users trying to reach ubuntu.com were getting 503 errors. By the time the picture came into focus, it wasn't an outage in the ordinary sense, but it was a deliberate, large-scale attack, and the group behind it wasn't done talking. Till now, even after 12+ hours, its down. Country archive mirrors and archive.ubuntu.com seems to be working as of now along with documentation.ubuntu.com. The default repo URLs are not working.
The attackers identified themselves as the Islamic Cyber Resistance in Iraq – 313 Team. They claimed responsibility for the assault and then, in a move that escalated things considerably, sent a direct message to Canonical: open a negotiation channel or the attack continues. They provided a Session contact ID and made clear they wanted a response. What they were after beyond that hasn't been publicly specified, but the implication was plain enough, this was extortion.
That's the part that security researchers found notable, not just the volume of traffic being thrown at Canonical's servers, but the shift from disruption to demand. A DDoS that hits a website homepage is annoying and embarrassing. A DDoS that specifically targets your security update infrastructure, and then comes with conditions attached, is a different kind of problem.
What's Actually Offline
The main ubuntu.com domain is affected, which is the visible, obvious part. But the more serious damage is to the security API and the CVE repositories, the systems that Ubuntu-based machines use to check what vulnerabilities need to be patched and to pull those patches down.
For most individual users running Ubuntu on a personal machine, this is mildly concerning but manageable. You sit on your current patch level, you wait, you avoid pulling in new software from dubious sources in the meantime. Not ideal, but survivable.
For enterprises running large fleets of Ubuntu servers (and there are a lot of them), the picture is more complicated. Automated patch management pipelines are broken. Scripts that should be checking for CVE updates are returning errors or nothing at all. Security teams that operate on the assumption that their systems are continuously pulling current vulnerability data are now operating on stale information, and they may not immediately know how stale.
The concern raised by threat intelligence analysts is that other actors – ones with no connection to the 313 Team might look at this window and try to exploit it. Known vulnerabilities that would normally get patched within hours of disclosure are sitting unpatched on machines that simply cannot reach the relevant repositories. It's a gap, and gaps don't stay unnoticed for long.
Who Is the 313 Team
The 313 Team has shown up in hacktivist contexts before, usually associated with pro-resistance political positions and targeted disruptions rather than financially motivated attacks. But what's described here, with the Beamed Network providing backend infrastructure, isn't the profile of a small group running off commodity tools. The scale and the apparent technical organization behind it suggest either that the group has grown its capabilities considerably, that it has backing it didn't previously have, or both.
That said, there's still a lot that isn't known. The exact volume of traffic, how Canonical's mitigation efforts are going, whether any communication has actually taken place between Canonical and the attackers, none of that has been confirmed. Canonical has not issued a detailed public statement. An Estimated Time of Recovery hasn't been given. The status page is the most current source most users have, and it's been grim reading.
The Extortion Angle
This is the piece worth sitting with. DDoS attacks against major infrastructure targets aren't new. What's less common is the explicit demand attached – the attackers effectively saying: find us, talk to us, or this keeps going. That's a negotiating posture, not just a protest.
Whether Canonical engages with that posture, and what either outcome looks like, is genuinely unclear. Negotiating with groups like this sets a precedent security professionals universally hate. Not negotiating means the attack continues, with real consequences for the millions of users who depend on Ubuntu's update infrastructure. There's no clean path here.
Security researchers tracking this have noted that the specific targeting of patch mechanisms rather than just public-facing websites shows a degree of strategic thinking. You go after the homepage, you get headlines for a day. You go after the security update pipeline, you create compounding problems – every hour that passes is another hour that newly disclosed vulnerabilities can't be addressed by automated systems. The damage stretches forward in time even after the attack ends, because systems that should have been patched during the outage window remain unpatched until someone manually intervenes.
What Ubuntu Users Should Do Right Now
There's no emergency for most people. Your system hasn't been breached. No user data appears to have been exposed. Current reporting suggests this is purely an availability attack, not a breach of Canonical's systems or user accounts.
What you can't do right now is receive new security updates via normal automated means. That's the practical problem to manage. Keep your system on its current patch level. Don't go installing software from unverified sources. If you're on a public or unsecured network, be more cautious than usual. If you're running a production environment, check whether your patch management tooling is logging errors and make sure your security team knows the repositories are currently unreachable.
Once the infrastructure comes back, there's likely to be a backlog of patches that need applying. Prioritize that. Don't assume your system is current just because you ran your usual update process – if those runs happened during the outage window, they may have silently failed.
Canonical's status page is the best source for current information. Secondary channels likd Reddit, Ubuntu Forums, security mailing lists are worth watching for unofficial updates if official communications are slow.
The Bigger Picture
There's been a gradual evolution in how hacktivist groups choose their targets and what they do to them. Website defacement was the thing for a long time – make a point, embarrass the target, move on. DDoS as pure disruption came later. What this attack represents, if you take it at face value, is something more calculated: identify the infrastructure that a target's users genuinely depend on, disable that specifically, and use the dependency as leverage.
Open-source infrastructure has always occupied an interesting threat model position. It's globally critical as billions of devices run on it but it's maintained by relatively small teams with limited incident response resources compared to, say, a major cloud provider. Canonical isn't a small company, but it's not AWS either. Absorbing a sustained, high-volume DDoS while simultaneously managing extortion demands and communications is a lot to handle.
This won't be the last time something like this happens. Whether it's hacktivists, financially motivated groups, or state-adjacent actors, the model of targeting update infrastructure rather than user-facing services is something more groups will probably try once they see it can create this much disruption. The open source ecosystem has taken that for granted for too long.
For now, watch the status page. Wait for Canonical to get things back up. And when the patches come, run them.
[Editor's Note: I experienced problems doing an update on 4 May. The system seemed to be reverting to IPv6 addresses but they were very slow in responding. I do not know if there is any connection to this story--JR]
(Score: 2) by mrpg on Tuesday May 05, @04:50AM
https://status.canonical.com/ [canonical.com]
Component "archive.ubuntu.com" and a few other components are Down
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 05, @08:04AM (1 child)
I saw this on theregister and wondered. Lots of things don't make sense:
* Canonical is a UK firm. UK is not involved much in Iran.
* Canonical has no involvement in Iran stuff? Or what is the link?
* Why attack security?
It looks to me like there must be another target or another part of the operation that is not yet visible.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by driverless on Tuesday May 05, @08:13AM
KARL VRESKI: (sotto) 'Islamic Cyber Resistance in Iraq?'
HANS GRUBER: (off-mike, a shrug) I read about them in Time magazine.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 05, @08:09AM (4 children)
"Activists" are all the same, they attack targets they think they can get away with. It's why animal rights activists beat up little old ladies wearing fur and not biker gangs wearing leather, because the second one is dangerous and the first one isn't. It's about hurting people first and making a point second.
(Score: 2) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 05, @08:41AM
> they attack targets they think they can get away with
Then why attack an IT organisation? Must be easier for canonical to mobilise IT security pros.
They are a pretty low profile organisation in the UK (for most Brits who are not IT professionals, they are a niche IT organisation running an obscure OS).
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Tuesday May 05, @08:49AM (1 child)
My knowledge might be outdated, but last I checked leather jackets are produced from pelts of cattle in the food industry. They are usually farmed in a very efficient manner, then slaughtered and turned to various products, mostly food from their flesh, then shoes from their pelts, and also - at a lower priority - leather jackets from their pelts. Technically speaking, you're correct, but on the other hand you're missing options in the list. To "fur coat old ladies" and "nasty bikers with leather coats" already there, you should add "almost everyone, the users of meat products" too.
(Score: 2) by c0lo on Tuesday May 05, @08:59AM
"Users of meat products" is quite a weird way to designate meat eaters.
Or... do you have in mind different ways of using meat than as food?
https://www.youtube.com/@ProfSteveKeen https://soylentnews.org/~MichaelDavidCrawford
(Score: 2) by Ingar on Tuesday May 05, @08:53AM
Someone got fed up with the enshittification of Ubuntu.
Love is a three-edged sword: heart, soul, and reality.