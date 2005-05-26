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Chinese EVs Can Now Project Movies From Their Headlights

posted by hubie on Wednesday May 06, @09:15AM   Printer-friendly
from the WTF dept.
/dev/random

https://insideevs.com/news/794295/chinese-ev-headlight-movie-projectors/

Huawei showed off the newest version of its headlight tech, XPixel, at the Huawei Qiankun Technology Conference at the Beijing Auto Show last week. The headlights now have the ability to project a full range of colors like a giant movie projector mounted to the front of the car. That means the ability to park your car and use the nearest wall to watch your favorite show or movie like it's some sort of personal drive-in movie theater.

The actual XPixel tech that Huawei is using to underpin the new full-color projection feature has been around for about three years now. Vehicles like the Huawei Stelato S9 already use it, and what's particularly cool is how the tech is neatly tied into the car's driver assistance features— meaning that it can help to assist with lane changing by showing a guided path, or even direct pedestrians when to cross in front of the car. It's can also project interactive games for kids (like hopscotch).

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  • (Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:49AM

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @09:49AM (#1441701)

    As if they deliberately want to jump the shark.

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