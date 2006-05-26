from the what-other-instructions-are-under-the-hood? dept.
References to goblins and gremlins spiked with the release of GPT-5.1's 'Nerdy' personality, and then spread to other models:
OpenAI is opening up about its goblin problem. After a report from Wired revealed instructions to OpenAI's coding model to "never talk about goblins, gremlins, raccoons, trolls, ogres, pigeons, or other animals or creatures," the AI startup published an explanation on its website, calling references to the creatures a "strange habit" its models developed as a result of their training. As outlined in the blog post, OpenAI began noticing metaphors referencing goblins and other creatures starting with its GPT-5.1 model — specifically when using the "Nerdy" personality option. OpenAI says the problem continued to worsen with subsequent model releases, until it found that its reinforcement training rewarded the quirky metaphors with the Nerdy personality, which newer models were training on.
The rewards were applied only in the Nerdy condition, but reinforcement learning does not guarantee that learned behaviors stay neatly scoped to the condition that produced them. Once a style tic is rewarded, later training can spread or reinforce it elsewhere, especially if those outputs are reused in supervised fine-tuning or preference data.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 06, @11:47PM (2 children)
Are goblins & gremlins the trigger that pops the "AI" bubble?
Surely more than just a few people are going to realize the emperor has no clothes, if they can't even control something silly like this?
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday May 07, @12:31AM (1 child)
Not sure about bubble itself but several of my fellows were suddenly struck by inspiration and already reuse goblins and stuff as both project names and internal identifiers.
There is plenty of source code parsers out there to facilitate this very goblin idea.
I call this method of confusion projection a convergence attack.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2) by Mojibake Tengu on Thursday May 07, @12:47AM
Related anecdote: Google search confuses Ada with TypeScript without even blushing just because project author's nick contains a substring "ada".
I can predict this way some poor people will soon become victims of automated enforcers search for terrorists. Tenorists in theaters, perhaps...
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2) by Rich on Thursday May 07, @12:11AM
If it imagines Goblins & Gremlins, i guess it had some information about the Chinese mushrooms we've had a few articles ago in its training data.