The biggest risk often now comes from inside:
For the first time ever, internal threats have become more common that external ones, with hacking remaining pretty steady at 31% of attacks compared with employee misuse, which rose from 29% to 45%.
There's also the fact that hackers themselves are more frequently targeting company insiders, exploiting everyday employee behavior instead of having to rely on more sophisticated, crafted attacks from outside.
"While not inherently malicious, employee misuse can be just as damaging as a sophisticated breach, especially given that attackers are increasingly turning policy workarounds into external entry points," Senior Security Researcher Carl Morris explained.
Endpoints remain one of the biggest targets, with workers' devices involved in more than half (53%) of incidents. And while they account for a smaller percentage overall, identity attacks also rose from 10% to 17% in around a year.
Looking ahead, Orange Cyberdefense urges companies to acknowledge that many risks now come from within an organization. Tightening access controls and privileges can shrink the attack surface altogether, while simple multi-factor authentication can also serve to prevent attackers from gaining access.
(Score: 2) by looorg on Thursday May 07, @09:17AM
Do they even ask themselves why? If they ruled out employees being "evil". That leave that they are stupid and does not know any better, so a lack of knowledge. OR perhaps the company policies in regards to IT are so draconian or that the IT-staff try and BOFH their way thru the day and the users that they need to find workarounds so they can fulfill their tasks. Or it's a combination of them. The less rules you have the more things will be done whatever way, the more rules you have the more stifled things will become and people will try and workaround them. So there is probably a Goldilocks zone for rules and policy.
But sure if you don't tell your staff that they can't they probably will pipe or copy-paste all your secrets/data into ChatGPT and ask it for help or they will download apps or tools or whatever.