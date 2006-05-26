We've had another warning from a major memory chipmaker that the RAM crisis will only worsen, and rumors continue to circulate that Nvidia could bring back an old GPU – from two generations ago – to help deal with video RAM woes.

Wccftech reports that Micron just posted record Q2 revenue, fuelled by AI demand, and the company's CEO, Sanjay Mehrotra, observed that this demand isn't going away – and in fact will only get stronger.

In an interview, Mehrotra told CNBC that [video not reviewed]: "AI is in very early innings; you just saw at GTC how much advances are being made in AI. And memory is a strategic asset; you need more memory, you need faster performance memory in order for AI to be able to deliver its full capabilities."

[...] Meanwhile, as VideoCardz recently pointed out, there are continued rumors that the RTX 3060 is going to be resurrected in its 12GB incarnation. This is according to the Board Channels [source in Chinese], a source of supply chain rumors over in China, and we're told production of the RTX 3060 could be fired up in June.

[...] It's very much a reflection of the situation with video RAM, and while 12GB is a considerable loadout for a budget graphics card, it's GDDR6 memory rather than the current generation, which uses GDDR7. Therefore, it won't interfere with the inventory of the latter.

[...] What's also worrying is that Micron isn't saying this in isolation. In fact, both the other major players in terms of RAM manufacturers, Samsung and SK Hynix, have issued similar (or more dire) warnings of their own.

Samsung recently said that it expects "significant shortages" across its memory products to last through to 2028 (at least), and SK Hynix previously warned that we could be dealing with the fallout from the RAM crisis until as late as 2030.

With all three memory-making giants issuing these kinds of ominous statements, and the likes of Nvidia rumored to be resurrecting old GPUs to get around video RAM supply constraints, the prospect of the RAM crisis easing off any time soon doesn't seem likely.