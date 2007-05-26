The main stages of the process included felling the tree, debarking it, cutting it down to suitable length, and splitting it into two halves. This was followed by shaping the wood, first using an axe, and then hand planes. The final polish was done using a knife and finally sandpaper.

The most challenging part came afterwards: Steam bending the wood to give the skis a raised tip (a "shovel"). I had trouble getting the wood soft enough to get a proper bend on it, and ended up using a combination of boiling and steaming to achieve this. The result was less than optimal, but I learnt some lessons on how to achieve a proper bend for the next pair of skis.