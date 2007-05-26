Nissan has reversed course on plans to build electric vehicles at its Mississippi assembly plant and will instead equip the factory to produce a range of body-on-frame trucks and SUVs, a shift that changes the company's manufacturing footprint and signals a renewed focus on larger, conventional vehicles. The decision affects local supply chains, workforce planning, and Nissan's place in the broader auto market as demand patterns evolve:
The move away from EV production at the Mississippi site is a clear operational pivot for Nissan, trading a battery-driven future for heavier, body-on-frame vehicles built for hauling and towing. That choice reflects a reassessment of where the company sees near-term returns and where it wants to allocate manufacturing capacity. It is notable because it alters expectations that U.S. plants would be central to Nissan's electric vehicle rollout.
From a market perspective, trucks and large SUVs remain strong sellers in the United States, and automakers chase profitable segments when margins are tight. Body-on-frame designs are traditionally preferred for towing and rugged use, and customers who prioritize those capabilities have kept demand elevated. Nissan's decision seems tied to serving established buyer preferences rather than betting exclusively on a rapid surge in EV adoption.
[...] Local employment effects will be significant but mixed, and the specifics will depend on how Nissan structures the transition and retraining programs. Body-on-frame production can support a wide range of skilled positions, but the mix of jobs differs from an EV-focused plant where battery technicians and electrical specialists are more in demand.
[...] There are also ripple effects for suppliers and battery ecosystem plans that may have counted on Nissan's EV commitment at that location. Battery cell makers, electric motor suppliers, and companies building charging infrastructure could see fewer business opportunities tied to this plant. At the same time, chassis, frame, and drivetrain suppliers that serve conventional trucks may find fresh demand.
[...] Regulatory and incentive environments sometimes nudge automakers toward or away from certain investments, but manufacturers also follow clear market signals. Incentives, fuel-economy rules, and consumer tax credits all play roles in decision making, yet companies still prioritize segments with stable, profitable demand. Nissan's choice suggests a pragmatic approach to those competing pressures.
Previously:
- Nissan to Go All-Electric by 2030 Despite Petrol Ban Delay
- Nissan Unveils $18 Billion "Ambition 2030" Electric Car Agenda with a Tesla Cybertruck Competitor
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Nissan just started taking reservations for its Ariya electric SUV priced at US$46,000, but the Japanese carmaker is not stopping here, it seems. Not to be outdone by its rivals, the maker of the Nissan Leaf, one of the first commercially available electric cars, just unveiled a comprehensive US$17.6 billion electrification plan. Dubbed "Ambition 2030," the program aims to release no less than 23 "electrified" vehicles by that year, including 15 new fully electric models across the Nissan and INFINITY brands. Besides the Nissan Ariya that is already a fact, the company has a few concepts lined up to hit the conveyor belts:
- Nissan SURF-OUT - a Tesla Cybertruck electric pick-up competitor;
- Nissan CHILL-OUT crossover EV;
- Nissan MAX-OUT sports convertible;
- Nissan HANG-OUT family EV that "changes the perception of mobile space."
Nissan's electric car strategy includes battery investments as well. The company aims to reduce the current lithium batteries' costs in the span of the "Ambition 2030" project, as well as have a solid state battery
Nissan to go all-electric by 2030 despite petrol ban delay:
Nissan will accelerate plans towards electrification by committing that all vehicles sold in Europe will be electric by 2030.
The announcement comes despite the UK postponing its 2030 ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars to 2035.
Nissan's boss said the firm's move was "the right thing to do".
Car trade body the SMMT has voiced concerns that the postponement of the ban would see consumers delay the switch to electric vehicles.
Nissan will also introduce new battery technology by the end of the decade that it said will reduce both the charging time and cost of electric vehicles (EVs).
"Nissan will make the switch to full electric by 2030 in Europe. We believe it is the right thing to do for our business, our customers and for the planet," said Nissan's chief executive Makoto Uchida.
In an interview with the BBC, Mr Uchida said the company was aiming to bring down the cost of electric vehicles for customers, so that they were no more expensive than petrol and diesel cars.
"It may take a bit of time, but we are looking at the next few years," he said.
"We are looking at it from the point of view of the technology, from the point of view of cooperating with suppliers, and of course working with the government on how we can deliver that kind of cost competitiveness to the consumer," Mr Uchida added.
Will that price parity happen by 2030? "That's what we're aiming for," confirmed Mr Uchida.