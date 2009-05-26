https://www.techradar.com/vpn/vpn-privacy-security/russias-censor-body-roskomnadzor-wants-to-block-92-percent-of-vpn-apps-by-2030-and-its-investing-20-billion-rubles-a-year-to-build-a-permanent-vpn-censorship-system
This directive — first uncovered by Russian independent journalist Maria Kolomychenko, and reported by the Russian version of Radio Free Europe — [site in Russian- Ed] marks a major escalation in the Kremlin's long-running effort to control what its citizens see online and cut them off from the open internet.
The subsidy document allocates roughly 20 billion rubles annually for the operation of ASBI. This figure corroborates a September 2024 report that authorities intended to spend 60 billion rubles (around $650 million) over the next five years to update its internet-blocking system.
A critical detail is that the Russian government hasn’t defined what "92% effectiveness" actually means. Kolomychenko noted it could refer to the number of VPN applications removed from stores, the volume of traffic blocked, or the percentage of people unable to connect.
This marks a fundamental shift in how Russia governs the internet. Rather than chasing down individual services one by one, the state is now pouring money into the underlying network layer to build a permanent filter.
By placing these filters directly in the network path, Roskomnadzor aims to make bypassing blocks a constant uphill battle for users.
Since the invasion of Ukraine, censorship has expanded from specific news outlets to targeting major social media platforms and messaging tools.
Millions of websites have been blocked, and as of 2025, authorities have started cutting off mobile internet across entire regions. They’ve also officially blocked major platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram.
So far, more than 400 VPN services have been banned, with over 1,000 restricted, according to another Russian journalist, Aleksandar Djokic. This, even though it’s still legal to use a VPN in Russia.
Starting April 15, 2026, major Russian service providers are legally required to detect whether a user is connected via a VPN, raising concerns about data privacy and potential future profiling.
At the same time, the Ministry of Digital Development is also pushing a new "foreign traffic tax". It would charge mobile users 150 rubles per gigabyte for any data over a 15GB monthly limit. This fee, which has been facing technical delays, hits the international routes VPNs rely on, making it too costly for most people to bypass the blocks.
(Score: 2) by Unixnut on Saturday May 09, @07:36PM
This does seem like a global trend. I remember when the Chinese set up their "Great Firewall", and everyone criticised it and held it as an example of authoritarian suppression and censorship.
Fast forward a decade or so and it seems all the major political blocks are implementing or have implemented similar. The UK has been slowly censoring the internet over many years, but with the latest "child protection" they have moved it up a Notch. Latest is the plan to ban VPNs "for the children" as people are using them to bypass the content restrictions and ID requirements.
The EU likewise has been full bore on controlling dissent on the internet, including "closing the VPN loophole" as they call it. Russia is in many ways is late to the party with these new rules.
The only country that has not yet done similar (to my knowledge) is the USA, but that is because the internet is basically theirs. Every single major internet company is US based, the NSA has its fingers everywhere and the stories of US networking kit having backdoors have been a constant for decades. The USA doesn't need to partition itself off from the internet as it is very much the nexus of the current internet, and what seems to be happening is these other blocks are trying to wrench away "their" internet segments to be under their control.
Indeed actual access to the internet like I grew up with is becoming nearly impossible to find. I remember when everyone got a public IP and with dynamic DNS you could host your own servers, useful for internet multiplayer games with friends. You could host your own little website, your corner of the internet. That is what originally got me into servers, websites and computers in general and resulted in my career.
However the last vestiges of that have gone, more and more ISPs are putting customers behind NAT, and most don't notice or care. Where I live the last techy-orientated ISP has been absorbed by one of the large cable-telco's and this month has shut their doors. The new owner only provides NATted access to the internet, complete with filtering, restrictions and limits.
Looks like a global free internet was a temporary aberration and it is slowly being turned into cable TV style network, where we are supposed to just be passive consumers of content. The only saving grace is that they can't yet ban private VPNs as corporations use them heavily and it can be very hard to distinguish a company VPN from a non-company VPN from the government's point of view (best they can do is see the endpoint it is connecting to and check if it is a general public VPN provider).