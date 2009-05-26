https://archive.ph/TCsXg (Actually a NYT article)
There is a moment when internet companies get the stink of death on them. For AOL, it was 2003, when it became clear that its users were abandoning its clunky dial-up internet service for far-faster broadband. For Yahoo, it was 2015, when their last-ditch acquisition spree failed, and they sold themselves to Verizon.
For Meta, that time is now. I believe the company — one of the most powerful media organizations in the world and one of the most valuable members of the S&P 500 — is at the start of a long, slow decline that will trigger aftershocks to our economy and our society.
It may be named Meta, but the company's biggest asset is still Facebook. Started from a Harvard dorm, the original online social network has dominated our world for two decades. Its three billion users are still bigger than any single country. Its platforms can help sway an election, fuel an insurrection or spark a genocide.
But if you look carefully, you can see chinks in the armor. Meta's earnings are starting to show the strain from years of growing consumer disaffection and reckless spending. The latest earnings, released on April 29, revealed a dip in user numbers for the first time since it started reporting these figures. And the slumping stock confirms what we have all known in our guts for a while: This is a company entering its zombie era.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Saturday May 09, @11:01PM (3 children)
bot era. They're in their LLM bot era.
Almost no one in my high school graduating class uses FB and my feed is almost entirely bots. One of my kids is in a sport that god help us uses a FB group to coordinate and that actually works surprisingly well given that only about half the parents actively use FB. Its actually a pretty nice system when its entirely closed and private like that.
Everyone knows that nobody they know uses FB but the fake news keeps reporting that everyone uses it all the time. Kind of like watching reality TV LOL.
(Score: 2) by Samantha Wright on Saturday May 09, @11:21PM (1 child)
Regional and language boundaries do a lot of heavy lifting in this respect. The founder effect for countries that got good internet access late can be incredibly strong; e.g. in Poland, XD is still widely used as an emoticon [youtube.com] by people who would have abandoned it long ago elsewhere, as it was during the height of the IM quadrumvirate in 2003 that they first got online properly. Plenty of communities and friend networks are still trapped in the past to some extent; consider how many active IRC channels there still are, and then imagine the momentum of half a billion stubborn boomers...
(Score: 2) by Samantha Wright on Saturday May 09, @11:23PM
(by "momentum" i of course mean "resting inertia")
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Sunday May 10, @12:00AM
I have exactly one Facebook group of any enduring value - it's a globally distributed bunch of "not computer guys" that would be hopelessly difficult to get gathered on another platform. It works because a large number of them are Facebook addicted for other reasons.
Old friends are on Facebook, we don't keep in touch any better, or worse, due to the existence of Facebook, even if we do communicate via Facebook once every year or so.
As a business, I suspect it will continue for for at least two more decades. I think the "wasteful spending" is just leadership attempting to do something else even 10% as successful as the original hack of getting people to put their personal information on a central server. Dumb fucks.
https://feddit.it/post/29223013 [feddit.it]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]