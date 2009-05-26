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Chocolate Factory Strikes Again (and Again, and Again, and ...)

posted by janrinok on Sunday May 10, @03:33AM   Printer-friendly
from the death-before-inconvenience-and-all-that dept.
Digital Liberty

quietus writes:

Ah, nostalgia. The taste of Mum's secret-sauce pasta, the endless summers, that one time Fat Nadya was going to show her boobs in the bushes behind Ms Wolowitz house ... and soon, dear reader, the undescribable pleasure of wasting time selecting cars, fire hydrants, traffic lights and the like for the fourteenth time just to read or buy something online.

For Google has declared that the Olden Ways are over, as these are agentic times, and it is necessary to let your computer do the routine stuff for you, like booking a month-long cruise in the Caribbean or something. So, no more old captcha: it's ReCaptcha Version II now, and you, yes you, will from now on be obligated to proof you're not (another) machine by taking a picture with your smartphone (machine) which, ofcourse, must be authenticated itself to the Google Machine, to proof you're not a, you guessed it, machine. (Oblig funny monkey clip here [Video not reviewed. -Ed])

Somehow I got the feeling that the only purpose of a human in the not so distant future will be to sign off (minute 21 and beyond) for a machine, and pay its bills.

I guess that's called winning -- by the machines.

Original Submission


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  • (Score: 2) by ikanreed on Sunday May 10, @04:51AM

    by ikanreed (3164) on Sunday May 10, @04:51AM (#1442101) Journal

    You're supposed to enslave a tribe of oompa loompas to replace your workers

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