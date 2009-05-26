Ah, nostalgia. The taste of Mum's secret-sauce pasta, the endless summers, that one time Fat Nadya was going to show her boobs in the bushes behind Ms Wolowitz house ... and soon, dear reader, the undescribable pleasure of wasting time selecting cars, fire hydrants, traffic lights and the like for the fourteenth time just to read or buy something online.

For Google has declared that the Olden Ways are over, as these are agentic times, and it is necessary to let your computer do the routine stuff for you, like booking a month-long cruise in the Caribbean or something. So, no more old captcha: it's ReCaptcha Version II now, and you, yes you, will from now on be obligated to proof you're not (another) machine by taking a picture with your smartphone (machine) which, ofcourse, must be authenticated itself to the Google Machine, to proof you're not a, you guessed it, machine. (Oblig funny monkey clip here [Video not reviewed. -Ed])

Somehow I got the feeling that the only purpose of a human in the not so distant future will be to sign off (minute 21 and beyond) for a machine, and pay its bills.

I guess that's called winning -- by the machines.