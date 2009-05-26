from the key-battle-is-won-but-the-war-is-not-over dept.
[Ed's Comment - From Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia:
The French HADOPI law (French: Haute Autorité pour la Diffusion des Œuvres et la Protection des droits d'auteur sur Internet,[1][a] English: "Supreme Authority for the Distribution of Works and Protection of Copyright on the Internet") or Creation and Internet law (French: la loi Création et Internet) was introduced during 2009, providing what is known as a graduated response as a means to encourage compliance with copyright laws. HADOPI is the acronym of the government agency created to administer it.
Comment Ends --JR]
Today, the Conseil d’État (the French Administrative Supreme Court) ruled [PDF in French -Ed] in favor of La Quadrature du Net, French Data Network (FDN), Franciliens.net and Fédération FDN [sites in French -Ed]. It recognised that Hadopi's surveillance system (operated by Arcom since 2021) is a breach of fundamental rights protected by the European Union. As a result, it has ordered the government to repeal the core provisions of Hadopi key decree that organises the "graduated response" system. This fight against Hadopi, in which La Quadrature is involved since the first legislative debates in the National Assembly in 2009, is emblematic of the archaic view held by successive governments, both left-wing and right-wing, on the question of sharing online culture and knowledge. It is now up to the government to acknowledge the death of Hadopi and, instead of attempting to bring it back to life, to finally admit that online cultural sharing for non-commercial purposes must not be criminalised.
La Quadrature du Net started its challenge in court back in 2009 as to whether the law was actually compatible with European Union Law and human rights. The law was named after the The French Copyright Authority (HADOPI).
Previously:
(2026) France Keeps Breaking the Internet to Stop Piracy, Even Though It's Not Working
(2021) France Gets a New Anti-Piracy Agency in 2022
Related Stories
Goodbye Hadopi: France Will Launch New 'Arcom' Anti-Piracy Agency in 2022
After more than a decade of operations, France's Hadopi agency will now complete its merger with the Higher Audiovisual Council to create a new and powerful regulator. Following the French parliament's adoption of a new law last month, the Arcom body will launch in January 2022, tackling everything from illegal streaming and site blocking to the disruption of unlicensed sports broadcasts.
[...] The anti-piracy body pioneered the so-called "graduated response" system back in 2010, with Hadopi tracking down copyright infringers using mainly BitTorrent networks and then warning, fining, or even disconnecting them. Over time, however, more convenient methods of illicit consumption (such as streaming) gained traction, putting Hadopi a little behind the times.
[...] The new law "on the regulation and protection of access to cultural works in the digital age" was officially published this week.
[...] On January 1, 2022, Hadopi will be dissolved and the CSA will take the Arcom name. This new regulator will operate with expanded investigation powers and will be responsible not only for tackling piracy but also for the protection of minors and the fight against disinformation and hatred online.
On the anti-piracy front, Hadopi's 'graduated response' will be adopted by Arcom and the regulator will also focus on illicit streaming, direct download, and linking platforms that profit from the online publication of works in violation of creators' rights.
Arcom's key responsibilities will include the management of a "blacklist" of infringing sites. A site can find itself on this database after being labeled a "repeat infringer" in a yet-to-be detailed process. A site appearing on the list will act as a signal for search engines to carry out delistings, advertisers to curtail business deals, or be presented as support for rights holders engaged in legal action.
https://www.techdirt.com/2026/04/23/france-keeps-breaking-the-internet-to-stop-piracy-even-though-its-not-working/
Back in 2011 and 2012, one of the central technical objections that helped kill SOPA and PIPA was about DNS blocking. Engineers, internet architects, and cybersecurity experts all lined up to explain, in painstaking detail, why blocking at the DNS layer was a terrible idea. It would break the fundamental architecture of how the internet works. It would have massive collateral damage. It would undermine security protocols designed to protect users from exactly the kind of DNS manipulation that the bill proposed. And it wouldn't even stop piracy, because anyone who actually wanted to get around DNS blocking could do so easily.
Congress, to its rare credit, actually listened to the technical experts (and widespread protests) and shelved the legislation. But the entertainment industry never gave up on the idea. They just went jurisdiction-shopping. And France, which has never met a maximalist copyright enforcement scheme it didn't love, has been more than happy to oblige.
As recently reported by TorrentFreak, a Paris Court of Appeal validated DNS blocking orders requiring Google, Cloudflare, and Cisco to block access to pirate sites through their own DNS resolvers. This goes beyond traditional ISP resolvers, which France has been ordering blocked for years — this targets third-party resolvers — the ones that millions of people specifically choose to use because they offer better privacy, better security, and better reliability than their ISP's default DNS.
But, of course, in France (and to the usual crew of Hollywood lobbyists), "better privacy, security, and reliability" can only mean one thing: used for piracy.
The court rejected all five appeals, and in doing so, articulated a legal principle so sweeping that it has no natural stopping point.