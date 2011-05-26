NASA is serious about taking more shots on goal, but some of them need to start landing:
NASA's goal of reaching the Moon's surface as many as 21 times over the next two and a half years will require an overhaul of the agency's approach to buying lunar landers and success in rectifying the myriad problems that have, so far, caused three of the last four US landing attempts to falter.
It will also require improved oversight of NASA's industrial base and better management of a supply chain that has often failed to deliver on time.
These landers are separate from NASA's Human Landing System program, which has contracts with SpaceX and Blue Origin to develop and deliver human-rated landers to ferry crews to and from the lunar surface for the agency's Artemis program. Alongside the crew landers, dozens of robotic and cargo landings will deliver payloads to scout for a future Moon base and demonstrate technologies for larger vehicles, mining and resource utilization, and sustained operations during the two-week-long lunar night.
The fundamentals for high-frequency missions to the lunar surface are in place. NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) program, announced eight years ago this week, has assembled a roster of commercial providers to design and build robotic Moon landers. Through CLPS, NASA has contracted with US companies for 13 missions since 2019. Four of them have launched, and just one has completed a fully successful landing. Four more commercial landers are under construction now for launches in the second half of this year, but as is common in the space industry, their schedules have a history of delays, and some are likely to move into 2027.
Eight years in, CLPS is still in its "infancy," said Brad Bailey, NASA's assistant deputy associate administrator for exploration, during a recent lunar science workshop. Now, NASA is asking its lander providers, still learning to crawl, to rapidly learn to walk and run over the next two years.
NASA has penciled in nine lunar landings for next year, followed by 10 in 2028. NASA and its commercial partners must pick up the pace to come anywhere close to that. Isaacman acknowledged this in a hearing last week before the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, and Science.
"We have to do more than talk," Isaacman said. "For a very long time across all of NASA, we've talked a really good game but then we kind of sit and wait for our vendors and partners to deliver outcomes, and as a result we tend to be late and it tends to cost more, so how do you change that?"
One way, Isaacman said, is for NASA to offer more aid to the companies it is paying to develop Moon landers. "You start to embed subject matter experts across the supply chain to drive outcomes," he said.
[...] Aware of the hazards, NASA leaders at the start of the CLPS program likened the approach to a soccer or hockey team taking "shots on goal." Their thinking was that numerous landing attempts would allow companies to wring out their technology and improve their chances of sticking the next landing. The program's progress has been slow.
Today, NASA is in a race. The agency is charged with landing astronauts on the Moon before China, perhaps as soon as 2028, and following that achievement with the build-out of a permanent base near the south pole. Future CLPS missions will carry more sophisticated payloads, such as expensive rovers, hopping drones, communications relay satellites, and other pioneering tech demos that will underpin the Moon base design. If they are to succeed, NASA and its commercial partners will have to turn the page from taking shots on goal to hitting the net almost every time.
Facing this new urgency, NASA officials are eager to transition from demonstrating reliable lunar landers to delivering tangible infrastructure to the Moon's surface. Today's reality is that none of the lander contractors are there yet. There's still a lot to learn about landing and operating on the Moon.
This means NASA will need to take risks. The agency is still in an "exploratory phase," Merancy continued. "How do we get these systems out there, test them, and learn from them? That means dissimilar systems because I don't know which one's going to work well."
Paradoxically, NASA must take more shots on goal in order to stop taking them. That means buying more CLPS missions—and doing so quickly. An update posted by NASA on a federal government procurement website last week signaled the agency's intent to raise the ceiling of the CLPS contract from $2.6 billion to $4.2 billion. There are 13 companies eligible to compete for CLPS missions, but three—Astrobotic, Firefly Aerospace, and Intuitive Machines—have won the lion's share of CLPS contracts to date.
[...] It's now up to NASA's other CLPS providers to show they can reach the Moon, and all of them—including Firefly—must prove they can do so repeatedly. NASA and its contractors must cut Firefly's four-year lead time in half to ramp up to a monthly cadence in the next two years.
NASA will take a more paternalistic approach with the next round of CLPS orders. "When you are building, we need to hear the things that are slowing you down, and we're going to try to help you with those things," Carlos Garcia-Galan, head of NASA's Moon base program, told representatives of the CLPS companies at last week's LSIC meeting.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @02:38AM (4 children)
a really big slingshot. No really. It could work.
(Score: 5, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @03:00AM (3 children)
https://www.spinlaunch.com/ [spinlaunch.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday May 12, @10:17PM (2 children)
I had envisioned a linear rail gun, perhaps to the tops of Huascaran or Chimborazo in the Andes, the places on Earth's surface farthest from the center. This spin launch is an interesting idea, though it can only be used for payloads that can take lots more gravities than a human body can withstand. Also, wonder why they didn't pick a higher elevation for the site. It's only 1400m, not bad, but there's lots of land that's much higher than that. Likely enough the reasons are both political and economic.
As for the linear acceleration, one time I did some back of the envelope calculations to estimate how long it'd have to be to accelerate at rates that humans can withstand and make it to orbit, and came up with very roughly 10 km. It'd have to be almost perfectly straight, so that means almost none of it could be on the surface, would have to be a tunnel. I dunno, maybe the Space Elevator is more doable than that.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @12:42AM
>the reasons are both political and economic.
Yeah, putting something like a spin-launch on top of Mauna Kea would be both expensive and extremely difficult to integrate with the local cultural issues.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday May 13, @02:38PM
All I'm hearing here is that the AI Overlords will have the advantage. Hopefully it will be more along the lines of "Data" and less along the lines of "Agent Smith".
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @04:28AM
It would be nice if whenever you wanted to buy a tiny propellant valve, the vendors had actual stock of their catalogue parts, fully tested, ready to ship. You know, the "off-the-shelf" part of COTS.
Instead of announcing one year lead time (+1 year delay) to mine the titanium or whatnot to get all sub-parts from scratch.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @09:14AM (7 children)
I think at this point China is overtaking the west, technologically speaking. I predict China will win this new space race.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday May 12, @10:17AM (6 children)
I think at this point China is overtaking the west, technologically speaking.
Indeed. That's very clear, and getting clearer by the month. The US has no long term plans or strategies, except for divesting from education. That divestment cuts into science directly by intent. On top of that, NASA doesn't even make rockets any more. It's all outsourced to some clowns who are better at blowing things up on the launch pad than getting payloads into outer orbit. That clown show intentional and now it is so late that the US would not be able to catch up even if NASA were able to clean house and get back on track. And that's setting aside the educational problem.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by khallow on Tuesday May 12, @01:31PM (3 children)
Of those 330 launch attempts, 17 of them failed. Not a one was a Falcon. There's something wrong with the narrative! Even if you're rooting for the Chinese side to win, reality isn't following the script. A single US business is outperforming the rest of the world. It's time to think about why rather that is happening rather than pine for highly dysfunctional approaches.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @12:53AM (2 children)
It'll be a while before half of all orbital space launches ever were launched by SpaceX. And that could be prevented, if we manage to get real competitors to the Falcon 9 and larger rockets.
(Score: 2) by Freeman on Wednesday May 13, @02:43PM (1 child)
Though, assuming things trend as they have, it will happen. Also, how long will China be able to prop-up their Space program? Currently, China seems to be "fairly stable" as far as their government is concerned. However, if they were to destabilize, a lot of very bad things could happen.
Joshua 1:9 "Be strong and of a good courage; be not afraid, neither be thou dismayed: for the Lord thy God is with thee"
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @03:25PM
Their system has a single point of failure, who a few years ago made himself single point of failure for life (until failure). There's no doubt how this ends.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @02:47PM
Ahhh, the good old days [nasa.gov]...
(Score: 3, Funny) by deimtee on Tuesday May 12, @09:35PM
On the other hand, there is this theory of rocket development ... https://xkcd.com/984/ [xkcd.com]
200 million years is actually quite a long time.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:00PM
WTF are we spending money on this for? Please don't tell me it's for Musk to save humanity on Mars or some shit. We need scientists with scientific curiosity to lead science.