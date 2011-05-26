A new study links the universe's expansion to quantum topology, suggesting that hidden mathematical structures may stabilize the cosmological constant in ways previously unrecognized:
The cosmological constant is a term physicists use to describe the energy pushing the universe to expand faster over time. Despite its simple definition, it represents one of the deepest unsolved problems in physics.
Measurements show that this energy exists, but its strength is astonishingly small. That is where the trouble begins. Quantum field theory (QFT), the framework that successfully explains particles and forces, predicts that empty space should contain an enormous amount of energy.
In fact, the theoretical value is so large it would cause the universe to rip itself apart almost instantly. Instead, the real universe expands at a much calmer pace, allowing galaxies, stars, and planets to form. This gap between theory and observation is often described as one of the worst predictions in physics.
Researchers at Brown University have proposed a new explanation for this mismatch.
The team found that the mathematics behind a simple model of quantum gravity closely mirrors the equations used to describe the quantum Hall effect, an unusual state of matter where electrical flow behaves with remarkable precision.
In the quantum Hall effect, electrical conductance remains fixed even when the material contains defects. This stability comes from topology, which refers to the mathematical structure or “shape” of a quantum state. The researchers identified a similar topological feature in the Chern-Simons-Kodama state, a proposed ground state for quantum gravity.
“What we’ve shown is that if space-time has this non-trivial topology, then it resolves one of the deadliest problems of the cosmological constant,” said study co-author Stephon Alexander, a professor of physics at Brown. “All the quantum perturbations that should blow up the value of the cosmological constant are rendered inert by this topology, which keeps the constant’s value stable.”
[...] Alexander has spent years studying Chern-Simons-Kodama (CSK) theory, a proposed state of quantum gravity that grows out of quantum field theory. Scientists have yet to settle on a quantum theory of gravity — a theory that explains how gravity works at the tiniest scales — but the CSK state is one of the more straightforward candidates, according to Alexander.
“It’s a really conservative approach to quantizing gravity,” he said. “This is the approach used by people like Dirac, Schrödinger, and Wheeler. It’s just good, old-fashioned quantization.”
Alexander had been aware of some mathematical similarities between CSK and the math behind the quantum Hall effect, but he wasn’t entirely sure what to make of them. That’s when he turned to Hui, an assistant professor at Brown who specializes in topological systems like those that emerge in the quantum Hall effect.
[...] Together, the researchers were able to show that the cosmological constant has a similar “topological protection” in the CSK state as electrical conductivity has in the quantum Hall effect. The quantum Hall effect emerges when electricity flows through very thin materials in the presence of a magnetic field. Imagine a flat, two-dimensional piece of metal cut into a rectangular strip with an electric current running longways down the strip. Introducing a magnetic field produces a second voltage that runs perpendicular to the original current. This is known as a Hall voltage (named after Edwin Hall, who discovered it).
[...] “What we find is that this quantization of the electrical conductance in quantum Hall has an analog with the cosmological constant,” Hui said. “It also ends up becoming quantized for topological reasons. There turn out to be constraints in the theory that force the cosmological constant to take certain allowed quantized values.”
There’s much more work to be done to fully flesh out a topological solution to the cosmological constant problem, Alexander says. But finding a potential solution to the gravitational aspect of the problem is a crucial start. At the very least, he says, the work bolsters the profile of the CSK state as a candidate for a long-sought theory of quantum gravity.
“We took something old, which is this conservative, canonical approach to quantum gravity, and discovered something new that had been there all along,” Alexander said. “Now we’re working on a bigger picture of how this phenomenon works.”
Reference: “Cosmological Constant from Quantum Gravitational 𝜃 Vacua and the Gravitational Hall Effect” by Stephon Alexander, Heliudson Bernardo and Aaron Hui, 17 April 2026, Physical Review Letters. DOI: https://doi.org/10.1103/rzz5-p4f4
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @11:16AM (1 child)
This tiny value could be the result of an imbalance - the massive quantum energies are there, but _almost_ cancelled - the result of the imbalance between the amount of matter and antimatter in existence...
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(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @11:28AM
I believe that is the same with the "almost canceled" quantum energies. The juice is in the small imbalance and its dynamics not in our choice of which almost canceled massive quantum energies we choose to introduce into the picture.
(Score: 3, Informative) by Zinho on Tuesday May 12, @01:34PM
As I read this article I see similarities to the discussions about thermodynamics just as quantum theory was being developed. Our old theory about which wavelengths would be emitted by matter at different temperatures (blackbody radiation) assumed that the wavelengths/energies were continuous, and so could have any value in the set of Real Numbers. This resulted in absurdity: the model predicted infinite energy being emitted at ultraviolet wavelengths and beyond because there were an infinite number of possibilities for wavelength and energy. Once the assumption was introduced that the possible energy levels were discrete (like the set of Integers) the solution set became countable and self-limiting. More importantly, the new prediction exactly matched observation. We had an equation that matched reality prior to quantum theory, but didn't have an explanation for why it would be right (its discoverer simply did some clever curve fitting to the observed graphs). It turns out that equation can be derived from the quantum field theory equations rather elegantly, finally giving it a physical explanation.
It sounds like we've been making a similar error with gravity and the cosmological constant. I applaud the approach, and hope it works out for them! Time will tell whether it gives new insights.
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