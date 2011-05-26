The cosmological constant is a term physicists use to describe the energy pushing the universe to expand faster over time. Despite its simple definition, it represents one of the deepest unsolved problems in physics.

Measurements show that this energy exists, but its strength is astonishingly small. That is where the trouble begins. Quantum field theory (QFT), the framework that successfully explains particles and forces, predicts that empty space should contain an enormous amount of energy.

In fact, the theoretical value is so large it would cause the universe to rip itself apart almost instantly. Instead, the real universe expands at a much calmer pace, allowing galaxies, stars, and planets to form. This gap between theory and observation is often described as one of the worst predictions in physics.

Researchers at Brown University have proposed a new explanation for this mismatch.

The team found that the mathematics behind a simple model of quantum gravity closely mirrors the equations used to describe the quantum Hall effect, an unusual state of matter where electrical flow behaves with remarkable precision.

In the quantum Hall effect, electrical conductance remains fixed even when the material contains defects. This stability comes from topology, which refers to the mathematical structure or “shape” of a quantum state. The researchers identified a similar topological feature in the Chern-Simons-Kodama state, a proposed ground state for quantum gravity.

“What we’ve shown is that if space-time has this non-trivial topology, then it resolves one of the deadliest problems of the cosmological constant,” said study co-author Stephon Alexander, a professor of physics at Brown. “All the quantum perturbations that should blow up the value of the cosmological constant are rendered inert by this topology, which keeps the constant’s value stable.”