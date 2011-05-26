New findings from an analysis of more than 20,000 patients across three major NIH studies show that elevated Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] is linked to ongoing cardiovascular risk, even after standard treatments.

Lp(a) is a cholesterol-carrying particle found in the blood. It resembles LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol, but includes an added protein that may increase its harmful effects on the heart.

High Lp(a) levels are mainly inherited and can raise the risk of cardiovascular disease even when routine cholesterol levels appear normal. About one in five people has elevated Lp(a), though most do not know it because it rarely causes symptoms. While its connection to heart disease is well known, its ability to predict risk in people with and without existing conditions remains unclear.

The results were presented as late-breaking research at the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography & Interventions (SCAI) 2026 Scientific Sessions and the Canadian Association of Interventional Cardiology/Association Canadienne de cardiologie d’intervention (CAIC-ACCI) Summit in Montreal.

The study examined stored plasma samples from 20,070 participants aged 40 and older who were enrolled in the ACCORD, PEACE, and SPRINT NIH randomized trials. Researchers analyzed all samples in a specialized laboratory using a standardized test and reported results in nmol/L.

Participants were categorized by Lp(a) levels (<75, 75 to 125, 125 to 175, or ≥175 nmol/L) and by whether they had preexisting heart disease. Statistical models accounted for factors such as age, health conditions, lipid levels, and treatments.

Participants had an average age of about 65 years, and roughly 65% were men. The main outcome measured was major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), which included heart attack, stroke, coronary revascularization, or death from heart-related causes.