Kdenlive 26.04.1 fixes a serious project file vulnerability and ships stability improvements across editing, audio, subtitles, transitions, and project recovery.
https://linuxiac.com/kdenlive-26-04-1-video-editor-fixes-serious-project-file-security-flaw/
Kdenlive 26.04.1 is the first maintenance update in the 26.04 series, introducing a key security fix and several stability and workflow enhancements for the open-source video editor.
The primary update resolves a serious vulnerability related to malicious .kdenlive project files. The issue, identified during a security audit, could allow remote code execution when opening a compromised project file.
Due to the severity of this issue, users are strongly encouraged to upgrade to version 26.04.1. If immediate updating is not possible, avoid opening project files you did not create.
This release also introduces a security feature planned for Kdenlive 26.08, which will alert users if unexpected input is detected in a project file. While the vulnerability in 26.04.1 has been resolved, according to the devs, this upcoming check provides an additional layer of protection during project loading.
In addition to the security fix, Kdenlive 26.04.1 delivers several reliability enhancements. The update resolves issues where the editor could access uninitialized media recorders or audio devices before permissions were granted. On macOS, the release improves permissions handling, updates the minimum supported version in the Info.plist file, and explicitly requests microphone access.
The update resolves a clip monitor issue where the playhead could become stuck when switching between clips. Sequence handling is also improved, addressing repeated resize confirmation messages and issues with dropping sequences without audio into the timeline.
Subtitle handling is improved, too, with a fix for crashes when cutting subtitles on higher layers and a limit on the number of supported subtitle layers. Plus, the release corrects transition preview generation, prevents incorrect previews, and switches transition previews to GIF format since most Kdenlive binaries do not support WebP encoding.
The update also includes multiple crash fixes, addressing issues such as switching between icon and list views in the transitions list, opening documents with an uninitialized core profile, adding the first clip in certain audio-level scenarios, and closing the application via the welcome screen close button.
Additional changes address archiving title files with images, opening recent projects with the correct profile from the welcome screen, tab order in the color clip dialog, and bin icon mode behavior when working with folders, zones, sequences, and subclips.
For more details, see the release announcement. Kdenlive 26.04.1 is available from the project's download page and through distribution package managers.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @07:42PM (6 children)
Kdenlive is an open source video editor.
(Score: 3, Funny) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @08:44PM (5 children)
Ahh! So it edits open-source videos!
What is an open-source video?
(Score: 2) by chucky on Wednesday May 13, @04:15AM (3 children)
That’s a video with a making-of covering the whole production.
(Score: 4, Funny) by pTamok on Wednesday May 13, @06:34AM (2 children)
That explains this DVD I have here from Self-referential Productions which is a 'making-of' video of itself. And the large partial boxed-set from Induction Productions where each DVD is a 'making-of video' of the previous one in the series. I can't afford the full boxed-set. The boxed set from Infinite Shorts is much more affordable: each successive 'making-of' video is half the length of the previous one in the series..
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday May 13, @08:10PM (1 child)
I hope they include lots of footage from the camera pointing at a screen showing the camera pointing at a screen showing the camera pointing at a screen showing... etc.
If they have to re-enact some scenes for a 'making-of video', I hope there is one of an actor playing a director shouting "Cut!" at an actor playing a director shouting "Cut!" at an actor playing a director shouting "Cut!" at... etc.
"rancid randy has a dialogue with herself[...] Somebody help him!" -- Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @01:42AM
...the script must have been written by that pesky Greek, Zeno, and featuring well known characters Achilles and the Tortoise...
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @07:38PM
What is an open-source video?
Here's one [youtube.com]
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.