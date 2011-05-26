from the would-you-like-to-play-a-game? dept.
The game asks players to find the least worst options for a shipping chokepoint:
It's no fun living through the global energy shock and growing economic crisis that has ensued since the conflict choked off shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. But it can be enlightening to play through the new game Bottleneck that forces players to choose among the 2,000 ships still stuck in and around the strait—all while actual news reports and real maritime transit data help tell the story of the unfolding events.
The free browser-based game challenges players to act as a fictional maritime coordinator by selecting a handful of ships that get to pass through the strait each day. Most decisions come with serious costs or trade-offs, whether it's paying the toll imposed by the Iranian government that has claimed authority over the strait or antagonizing Iran or the United States while pushing either side toward widening the war. Failure to push through enough specific shipments can spark individual crises involving the price of oil, food, and water security, and a countdown to famine in many countries.
"The game does not ask whether you are smart enough to solve the crisis," said Jakub Gornicki, the journalist and artist who developed the game, in a post. "It asks what kind of damage you choose when every option has a cost."
Players must also manage relations with factions beyond Tehran and Washington, such as the Gulf States, the United Nations World Food Programme, and the shipping industry. Prioritizing shipments of crude oil and liquefied natural gas may satisfy the US's interest in keeping energy prices in check, but it will erode the trust of the United Nations, which would rather see more ships carrying fertilizer to stave off future famine.
That may sound like a lot to wrap your head around for a game that is playable in 15 to 20 minutes, but it's a surprisingly accessible experience for the most part. The game serves up plenty of explanations and news articles that you can click on to better understand the real-world context and in-game consequences.
However, each ship approved for transit tends to carry a greater cost or trade-off as the game progresses over 10 playable days between March 3 and April 13, 2026. You have the choice of not sending any ships through the strait on any given day, but that can quickly lead to dismal endgame results such as "empty shelves" and "desalination collapse" for Gulf States facing food insecurity and a lack of fresh water from energy-starved desalination plants.
If you manage to muddle through and keep all the factions from spiraling, the endgame results still provide plenty of charts and numbers to remind you that the real-life Strait of Hormuz crisis is far from over. Even squeezing through several dozen ships over 10 days—the best-case shipping scenario in the game—remains a far cry from the pre-war average of 130 ships passing through the strait each day. The inadequacy of that shipping rate continues to have daily real-world consequences.
Gornicki designed and built the game by himself over 17 days while executing the game's underlying code with the help of an AI coding tool, which he described in a press kit as being "audited and corrected at every step." He also incorporated more than 125 verified and linked news articles, along with shipping data from sources such as Windward Maritime Intelligence and Lloyd's List.
"The chokepoint is not a story you read once and put down—it returns every week, in fuel prices, in fertilizer shortages, in food security in places far from any tanker," Gornicki said. "I wanted to give people a form of this reporting they could not skim past."
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @12:52PM (13 children)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MpmGXeAtWUw [youtube.com]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 5, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @02:09PM (11 children)
There's a fairly recent book, "Buckminster Fuller’s World Game and Its Legacy" that discusses this type of game, https://www.routledge.com/Buckminster-Fullers-World-Game-and-Its-Legacy/Stott/p/book/9781032058399 [routledge.com]
I played it once, there were about 100 people (self selected) in a large room, we were distributed according to population on a giant world map (many people in China and India). Each player and region/country was given a small packet of information and by talking/negotiating we all attempted to make our country, and the world, all work--on many levels--education, resources, standard of living, etc.
My takeaway (as an engineer, not a politician) was that the problem was so complex, with so much conflicting data, that it was hopeless. That was in the early 1980s, when home computing was just starting. There is so much more information now that the game could turn out very different.
(Score: 3, Informative) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 12, @02:48PM (1 child)
There is a nice In Our Time podcast about development of "cybernetics" - essentially how "data analysis, systems modelling, scenario building, computer technology, and information design" came about following the end of WWII and the birth of computing.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m002vmk4 [bbc.co.uk]
May not be available in US...
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @04:03PM
It starts like it's going to play then simply says "404 not found" - not bothering to inflame the denied with the actual reason it is "not found"
I suspect a little tweaking of TOR exit node configurations could get you a UK only exit which would likely play it...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday May 12, @07:36PM (5 children)
(Score: 1, Troll) by DadaDoofy on Tuesday May 12, @08:36PM (3 children)
"while the game with the least authoritarian players concluded with the brightest future."
Please do tell us which future is the brightest one. Enquiring minds want to know!
(Score: 5, Informative) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday May 12, @09:33PM (2 children)
Easy. Least number of dead. And, had the game continued, likely to keep deaths low. The stats are:
The people who were the least authoritarian: 0.4 billion dead.
The people who were the most authoritarian: 7.4 billion dead, basically everyone, because they started wars and the last one went nuclear.
The authoritarians were given a mulligan, the game rolled back a ways, and in that 2nd chance, they managed to avoid nuclear war, barely, only because the game reached its final year before they started nuclear war. But they still killed 2.4 billion through neglect of the environment and their societies, pouring resources into their militaries at the expense of all else.
(Score: 1, Interesting) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @03:16PM (1 child)
There's an evolution going on in "systems". Cooperative behavior has many benefits. But requires trust, which can be abused. This is an ongoing evolutionary battle like fungi vs bacteria. Static models like the Bible or the Constitution are like dinosaurs - maybe specialized for a particular niche in time but inflexible and vulnerable to an changing environment.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @06:56PM
> Cooperative behavior has many benefits.
On a personal level, I'm one of those people who can tolerate almost anything. I put up with a lot of crap and in most cases it doesn't bother me enough to be a problem, just let it float by. A typical approach to anything new is to try and cooperate... but if that isn't working (trust issues, any sign of bullying, or any of many other reasons), I will just quit, usually quietly.
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @12:24AM
> Sounds like the same game used a few times in research in The Authoritarians
Just downloaded this free book and searched for "game". In "The Authoritarians" book it's called "Global Change Game" but the description is very close to what I remember (from the 1980s) as the "World Game". I also searched the "The Authoritarians" for "Fuller", but no mention is made of Bucky's earlier Game. My memory was about 100 people, the Global Change game is quoted as using 50-70 people.
A major difference (I believe) is that in my case the people at the World Game were self selected but mostly all from USA middle and upper class backgrounds (based on the location the game was played--not a university).
In the research described in "The Authoritarians", several special rounds of the "Global Change Game" are seeded with people previously sorted by the author's personality screening process. This seeding was not known to the staff that organizes and runs the game. The different seeds gives the results noted elsewhere in this thread.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @10:55AM (2 children)
In the real world, there are authoritarians (and worse), but not a slide into nuclear war. So that particular game didn't match real world outcome.
In your example, consider that this game probably had some bias towards a libertarian outcome.
In other words, if the problem is so complex that it can't be solved by a top-down approach, then there's good reason to consider solving it bottom-up instead. Nobody has the full information, but they do have really good information about their local circumstances.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @07:07PM (1 child)
In "The Authoritarians" I think this experiment was also done -- it's an easy book to download and searching for "game" will quickly find relevant sections. I think you might enjoy this little rabbit hole.
Absolutely biased, but I'd be more inclined to say for a humanitarian outcome? Bucky Fuller invented it to demonstrate, on a personal level, the problems involved in getting to one of his life-long goals, see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buckminster_Fuller#Dymaxion_map_and_World_Game [wikipedia.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @10:55PM
What makes these experiments? It's basically just the observation that one can change the winning strategy by changing the rules of the game enough to favor that strategy. As to the book, I recall that the author had the habit of calling authoritarianism "psychological right-wing" and shortening to "right-wing". Made for great quotes.
As to the humanitarian outcome? That's one of the things that changes depending on ideology. Humans as free agents gives different results than humans as pets.
(Score: 3, Informative) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @07:52PM
And a 2026 twin of the one being discussed that was produced by the artist group that made the Golden Toilet Monument in Washington, DC and others. That Hormuz game is not only online, there are two 1980s style video game machines with their Strait of Hormuz game, with a plaque parodying the serious plaques meant for tourists. I wish I had the URL for the game, but I saw it on the TV news this morning. Was able to find a Military Times article about it. [militarytimes.com]
Oh, wait, I found it [epicfurious.com]
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 2, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @01:01PM (5 children)
Yet another aspect of supply chain disruption that leaves the vast majority of the world worse off after. (Unless your income comes from arbitrage and you have better information about the future than most traders.)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Asymmetric_price_transmission [wikipedia.org]
Then we have other aspects of human nature: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2021%E2%80%932023_inflation_surge#Price_gouging_and_windfall_profits [wikipedia.org]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1, Disagree) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @11:02AM (2 children)
Bizarre place (in Wikipedia) for a discussion of price gouging. Keep in mind the driver for that phenomenon: politicians deflecting blame from themselves. "Greedflation" (businesses increasing prices faster than inflation on the theory that customers won't realize they're being overcharged) is an imaginary problem. Politicians inflating the money supply is a real problem.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @07:23PM (1 child)
> Unprofitability (such as selling a product below cost) destroys businesses every day. Overly profitable business isn't a similar threat. So guess which one a business will respond to faster?
There's another reason to sell below cost and distort markets--long range monopolistic intentions. Currently this is well funded by VC or private equity in a number of markets. Obvious examples are the initial low pricing of Uber which was a successful end run on the taxi industry...and very predictably Uber prices are now up, I believe in many cases above traditional taxi fares.
Going back a generation there was Amazon's assault on the book selling market, where they managed to create the perception that they had both "every book" and also "the lowest price". Neither were strictly true (I have personal counter examples). Bezos did manage to gut the publishing business with bullying demands for special discounts (this hit hard at small specialty presses). Also put many local bookstores out of business. Was this a win for society in general? I'd say no, but maybe you disagree?
Going way back, well before anti-trust regulation, we can look at the era of the robber barons. I'm just hoping that somehow we get another Teddy Roosevelt...
(Score: 1) by khallow on Thursday May 14, @01:19AM
In the meantime, you're getting cheap stuff. And the alternate, more accurate phrase for "long range monopolistic intentions" is "grow market share".
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @08:04PM (1 child)
Yet another aspect of supply chain disruption that leaves the vast majority of the world worse off after.
It's 1974 all over again. I was in the Air Force and sent to Thailand in August of '73 when gasoline was 25-30¢ a gallon. I heard about it from the bhat bus and taxi drivers there, who were all panicky and pissed, two things you seldom saw in the Thais about anything.
When I got back the day after Nixon resigned in 1974, gasoline was 75¢. The $4.50-5.00 is just the beginning, kids. Get used to a word unused for half a century—stagflation.
Trump is Nixon and Carter rolled into one, with a super-Harding added to the mix, along with a little Capone for flavor. What's more, he took lessons from Putin, who took lessons from Hitler. We're fucked.
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @08:09PM
I draw the line at Capone - Capone seems far too capable to live in the same sentence with TheRump.
Maybe an inept trading partner of Capone's - a stooge who hoodwinks banks out of loans that will never be repaid...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @01:09PM (20 children)
This is exactly the sort of thing that the strategic planners in the military and military-associated think-tanks will have done before hostilities were started.
The problem being, it is quite possible that no-one was listening to their prognostications and recommendations.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by canopic jug on Tuesday May 12, @01:15PM (16 children)
The problem being, it is quite possible that no-one was listening to their prognostications and recommendations.
The top brass were listened to, but overridden. It shows that they were heard, otherwise the kompromat-in-chief would not have been motivated to fire each of them. Additionally, notice how new policies pop up after each phone call with his boss? He's not in this to advance national interests, at least not US national interests.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @02:04PM (15 children)
IMO the men behind the curtain want the chaos. They're all suficiently well off they feel like the suffering of the masses somehow benefits them, they're "above it all."
There may not be a world government, but we are a global society and those playing at international levels have no interest in advancing any particular country's national interests, only their own.
We also live in a world where the top individuals' net worths run in a range of hundreds of billions each - Elon Musk at ~$340B is on-par with the GDP of Finland. So, a consortium of a dozen individuals hold wealth equal to the GDP of the US...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Funny) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @02:21PM (12 children)
Income and net-worth tax of 95% for individuals who have either income or net-worth more than 3 positive standard deviations from the population mean.
Lobbying of parliaments or parliamentary committees to be done solely by individuals: any organised lobbying by non-natural persons to be strictly illegal, membership of such groups to be punishable by gaol terms of not less than one election cycle, applies to directors of companies and any staff members lobbying on behalf of a company.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @03:00PM (11 children)
>Income and net-worth tax of 95% for individuals
Who volunteer to pay.
If national soverignty for smaller nations still exists, you've got individuals with 100x the net worth of many nations - so obviously they can "buy the laws" they want around taxation.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @04:46PM (10 children)
Well, from 1946 to 1966 the top marginal rate of income tax in the USA was 91%.
In 1975 in the UK , the top marginal rate on salaries was 83%, and investment income was 98%.
Now, there were plenty of loopholes, but such tax rates have indeed been paid within living memory. It's not impossible to do again.
It's not a question of volunteering to pay: remarkably few people actually go into 'tax exile' - note the lack of exodus from New York after Mamdani's election. It's not zero, and there are a few high-profile migrants, but people end up being surprisingly resistant to moving.
There are places with lower taxes - see:
https://nomadcapitalist.com/finance/pay-zero-tax-in-latin-america/ [nomadcapitalist.com]
But it turns out that the hyper-rich want to live in places that have higher tax rates and not simply spend their time counting their money in tropical paradises.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @04:58PM (5 children)
Well, from 1946 to 1966 the ability to pull up stakes and live a viable "globe-trotter" lifestyle was significantly limited.
The richest men in the world got that way through construction of massive infrastructure: railroads, oil refineries, factories...
Then we got the jet set.
Then we got the service economy.
All of a sudden, with sufficient net worth, you could live anywhere - sell "services" for massive income with minimal, if any, physically located infrastructure required to be in any particular jurisdiction.
>such tax rates have indeed been paid within living memory. It's not impossible to do again.
Living memory still goes back to a time before jet travel, nearly free global flow of unlimited data. To make such tax rates effective today would require a global approach that co-opts national soverignty in unprecedented ways.
Now, national soverignty itself is somewhat of a farce, even more so these days than in the past... it's more of a baseline of respect, except when nations don't feel like respecting that baseline... But taxation of the wealthy has always been rather sacrosanct... Not that they needed the help, but consider that the Epstein files are yet another way to bury any hope of ever addressing the issues brought to light in the Panama Papers...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @05:33PM (4 children)
That global approach to tax is in progress.
This article sheds light on why the apparently very high tax rates in the past were less effective then than lower rates with fewer loopholes now:
https://taxpolicy.org.uk/2025/05/08/tax-rich-1970s-loopholes/ [taxpolicy.org.uk]
But a lot of work have been done on closing loopholes.
From a corporate, not personal, tax point of view:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Global_minimum_corporate_tax_rate [wikipedia.org]
Global financial transparency initiatives have made 'hiding' assets in tax havens much more difficult, but from a personal tax point of view there are still tax havens:
https://nomadcapitalist.com/global-citizen/best-tax-haven-countries/ [nomadcapitalist.com]
That said, the number is shrinking. If you are an US Citizen, it is difficult to remove yourself from the clutches of the IRS. The principle of taxing people on worldwide income on the basis of your citizenship (not residence) means you have to give up citizenship of countries that do that in order to avoid taxes. Taxes do appear to be becoming less 'voluntary'.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @06:34PM (3 children)
> a lot of work have been done on closing loopholes.
For me that's the real answer: flat tax. Simple tax. Tax where everyone pays the same (low) rate everywhere, all the time, no exceptions.
It's not exactly a wet dream for the accountants or tax attorneys, but get "incentives" out of the tax codes. Tax should be tax - inevitable. Want to incentivize X? Don't make it a tax break, make it an incentive. Make it as convoluted as you like, but put it out there as a free-standing political target, not buried in misdirections so deep that nobody can really say what is happening until after the audits and penalties have been assessed. There should be no need for tax audits: you paid, or you didn't - it should be obvious to anyone with basic kindergarten math skills.
"Oh, but we can't tax the poor, that would be unethical."
Utter bullshit. TAX EVERYONE based on their cash flows and holdings. Give EVERYONE UBI based on their headcount - got two heads? Collect two UBI payments. Lost your head? No UBI for you. If the poor are still too poor, raise UBI for EVERYONE. Individual cases of addictive behaviors and self-destructive mismanagement of personal funds get therapy / competency hearings / compassionate 3rd party management of their UBI for their benefit. Outside of the mentally disabled population, that will be exceedingly rare.
The trick about both tax and UBI is that the global economy is very heterogeneous, there are still great inequities largely deliniated by national boundaries... at least among the common people. The globe-trotters would seem to all have plenty of disposable income to pay for their share of the jet fuel...
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 3, Insightful) by pTamok on Tuesday May 12, @08:40PM (2 children)
Tax reform is a HUGE debate.
Flat taxes are not equitable, because low-income people end up with a lower proportion of their income being discretionary, and it can be that they end up with zero discretionary income. Progressive taxation (having higher tax rates on the parts of income greater than a particular threshold) is actually more equitable. But it is a controversial topic - more background here:
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/tax_fairness.asp [investopedia.com]
My personal view on taxation is that I am happy to pay taxes, because they are the price of civilisation and of building a strong and supportive society.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @09:40PM (1 child)
>Flat taxes are not equitable
Flat tax + UBI is very equitable - people (all people, no means test) get a baseline UBI, hopefully just enough such that what they earn above it is some kind of discretionary, maybe it gets them out of living in a low cost rooming house and eating something more pleasant than rice and beans, but every penny they earn is taxed at that same rate as everyone else. Whatever taxable property they own is taxed at the same rate as everybody else. When you put flat tax + UBI together, there is a "revenue neutral" point at which taxes paid equals UBI received, everyone below that line has an effective negative taxation rate. At the line: zero net tax.
> I am happy to pay taxes, because they are the price of civilisation and of building a strong and supportive society.
I agree. I also agree with the sentiment expressed by The Clash 44 years ago:
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 1) by pTamok on Wednesday May 13, @01:10PM
Somehow hit 'Reply' rather than 'Reply to this', so in-thread addition is here:
Serendipity: Grauniad article 'Millionaire exodus' [soylentnews.org]
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @11:08AM (2 children)
Very few (again in the US) paid that rate through a variety of tax shelters and other methods of avoiding taxes. And it was ridiculously unfair to the people who ever had to pay that rate. There's a reason we've pulled back from those rates globally. My view is that if your programs require punitive taxes on the rich, then cut back on your programs. It's a warning sign.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @07:35PM (1 child)
Yeah we now have punitive debt accumulation.
(Score: 1) by khallow on Wednesday May 13, @09:42PM
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @08:14PM
And before WWII, you had to earn over four times the median income to owe any tax at all.
The gasoline tax was a tax on the rich. In 1919 when the first gas tax was instituted in the US (Oregon, IIRC) it was to build roads; roads that were needed by no one except rich men with "those noisy damned horseless carriages". Horses and wagons with those big wheels didn't need roads, and in fact roads were bad for a shoeless horse (although almost all domestic horses were shod).
Today, of course, everyone depends on the roads. The gasoline tax is obsolete, road repair should come from the general fund, like the military, FBI, FEMA, etc.
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by gnuman on Tuesday May 12, @07:24PM (1 child)
You know, there's the UN and its organizations that were setup to advance the interest of most of the nations, not any particular nation. You know, public good?
* demining https://unmas.org/en [unmas.org]
* health https://who.int [who.int]
* food program https://www.wfp.org/ [wfp.org]
* unicef https://www.unicef.org/ [unicef.org]
* montreal protocol (you can thank this for having ozone layer) https://www.unep.org/ozonaction/who-we-are/about-montreal-protocol [unep.org]
etc. etc. etc.
But there has been an organized campaign by the authoritarians to try to break international institutions like these, as these work on consensus and agreements and not some idiot, I mean, "dear leader" or "behind the curtain POS", deciding what he wants that day. It's really a shame.
As soon as you start with bullshit like "national interest", it really cascades down. It's in ALL of our national interests to cooperate, first and foremost. To find solutions to difficult problems on multilateral basis. That's the most important national interest. The alternative is the chaos we are starting to see.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @09:30PM
> there's the UN and its organizations that were setup to advance the interest of most of the nations, not any particular nation. You know, public good?
The UN is a great concept. In implementation, it has been weak tea. Maybe at its inception location in New York made sense with the US not being the enduring global superpower - yet. In the decades following, it has had significant problems with legitimacy and perception as just another instrument of US foreign policy - sort of a collection of foreign embassies all in one building - for the purposes of international discussion, yet undeniably under US influence.
Where is the UN's power over corporate abuse of national government processes?
As for the Montreal protocol - that was sort of like Environmental Science having a one-night stand with a supermodel, top of the world, what an accomplishment, imagine how bright our future looks - aaaand she jets off to shack up with some billionaires.
>It's in ALL of our national interests to cooperate, first and foremost
Define our. The problem with the assymetrical distribution of wealth/power is: you can get a group like Bilderberg [wikipedia.org] or Bohemian Grove [wikipedia.org] or Opus Dei or whoever together with 100ish of the most powerful people in the world, and collectively they have more negotiation/bargaining power than all but the largest nations on earth. The real problems happen when these few people who have grossly disproportionate control of "things" decide that their interests don't align with the interests of the majority of "other people," and they proceed to act accordingly [wikipedia.org].
> The alternative is the chaos we are starting to see.
Look back, you don't have to look far, there has always been chaos. The difference this time, in my view, is that we not only have the power to destroy the world through rash actions, the difference now is that we have already set and traveled a long way on a course that will destroy the quality of life of 90%+ of humans on Earth if we don't substantially change course relatively soon.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 4, Insightful) by epitaxial on Tuesday May 12, @02:19PM
More like there wasn't any competent people left. Trump and his lackeys get rid of anyone who aren't yes men.
(Score: 2) by zocalo on Tuesday May 12, @02:23PM
UNIX? They're not even circumcised! Savages!
(Score: 4, Disagree) by Username on Tuesday May 12, @03:01PM
>The problem being, it is quite possible that no-one was listening to their prognostications and recommendations.
I think the problem is that they did listen. This is the outcome the Trump administration wanted, and had think tanks plan out. Trump wins on three major points
1.) Israel wanted to annex southern Lebanon, but would have faced Iran via proxy, and needed my country to distract them. Now they are free to do so. The Iranian resources meant to support the oppressed Islamic community, and subsequent Christian one, will instead be directed inward.
2.) Oil prices skyrocket. The oil lobby is happy now. The oil companies have the same costs, but now can sell for a much higher price.
3.) The Russo Ukrainian war changed how warfare is fought. My country's military needs to retool to be effective in the new paradigm of modern war. Now it can unload outdated tech, and MIC gets their inventory turns.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by istartedi on Tuesday May 12, @02:23PM (5 children)
Usually when a video claims to change you're PoV on the world it's hot garbage but this Veritasium video [youtube.com] might be legitimately making the claim. If you're not already in to Veritasium, it's one of the better YouTube channels out there that presents science in an accessible way.
For me that video crystalized some things I'd thought for a long time but gave me a framework for it. It confirms my notion that when dealing with opponents you basically "Don't want to be an asshole, but you also don't want to be a door mat" and what might be most applicable to the Hormuz situation is that when everybody's an asshole, everybody loses.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by Kilo110 on Tuesday May 12, @05:12PM (3 children)
It's worth stating that that channel is owned by private equity. I'm not claiming that the channel is compromised or shilling products/ideas. But it's not some independent guy working out of his garage, there's big money running it.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by istartedi on Tuesday May 12, @06:10PM (2 children)
The sell-out to PE was announced 4 months ago. [youtube.com]. That means most of the content including the aforementioned game theory video were produced prior to the buyout. Nobody with common sense was under the delusion he was producing it all solo (except for some early videos), as that quality of production definitely requires staff.
PE is notorious for ruining everything it touches, so indeed I don't have terribly high hopes for the channel going forward; but unless they pull old videos, the golden age of Veritasium remains intact.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 2) by istartedi on Tuesday May 12, @06:19PM
So while I expected there to be *some* delay between the acquisition and the announcement, I did not expect that the deal was consummated 3 years ago. He was getting flack in comments on the retirement video for not announcing earlier, and the April 2023 acquisition date is confirmed by other sources.
So. The game theory video now falls within the time fame of PE ownership. I'm not sure what agenda would be fronted there though. The results of the contest dating back to the 80s are published in other sources. He just dresses it up and presents it in a watchable way.
Appended to the end of comments you post. Max: 120 chars.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @07:43PM
> PE is notorious for ruining everything it touches
Yes, well when the world is your rented mule then it gets beaten regularly until it stops working. Then you put lipstick on it and try to offload it to somebody who thinks they can squeeze one more drop out of it with additional beatings.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @08:17PM
Usually when a video claims to change you're PoV...
Dew knot truss yore spill checker! I almost just did the same thing, spelling "median" as "medium".
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @02:30PM (3 children)
Obviously somebody benefits from this. You see it every day in the financial markets. And they have good reason to prolong it. The president is the magician's assistant. Wish they'd use his wife...
(Score: 4, Interesting) by PiMuNu on Tuesday May 12, @03:06PM (1 child)
An interesting analysis:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cg547ljepvzo [bbc.co.uk]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @03:32PM
Yeah, this "game" only plays one side of the "crisis", completely neglects the motivation of its manufacture, and it assumes the players are rational.
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @08:24PM
Just look at all the money the oil industry donated to him. I believe shutting down the strait was his REAL purpose of his stupid war (besides helping his buddy Vlad and distracting us from Epstein).
What did you think would happen when you voted for a fraudster who had forty some odd felony convictions? The man is a liar and a fraud. A God damned THIEF. Hope the MAGAT morons are happy.
Oh, magician's assistant? More like the evil Heritage Foundation stooge.
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Thexalon on Tuesday May 12, @05:17PM (3 children)
The only upside to this whole mess is giving lots of parts of the world a very strong incentive to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels as much as they possibly can. That will lead to a bunch of measures that might help make climate change somewhat less bad than it already is predicted to get.
I don't think that happened on purpose, but it's the only silver lining I can see to a rather stupid man playing a very stupid game. Of course, if this turns into "nuclear winter cancelled out global warming", then not so much.
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Tuesday May 12, @07:08PM (1 child)
>"nuclear winter cancelled out global warming",
Then the internet was dismantled and actively suppressed.
Then the mandated history books in all the mandatory schools told how the nuclear cooling option was the only possible option to prevent us from all going extinct.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @07:45PM
And nuking all the hurricanes solved the climate crisis.
(Score: 3, Touché) by bzipitidoo on Tuesday May 12, @07:20PM
In the 1997 movie Titanic, 2 men fight over a woman. And, oh yeah, a ship sinks and lots of people die. Losers.
To my dismay, I found that attitude all too believable.
(Score: 4, Funny) by BananaPhone on Tuesday May 12, @06:48PM (1 child)
While I have not read the article I assume it's way more sophisticated than the game
that is a parody of Trump's Operation "Epic Fury"
https://www.epicfurious.com/ [epicfurious.com]
(Score: 4, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Tuesday May 12, @11:40PM
That's Epstein Fury.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by driverless on Wednesday May 13, @11:54AM (3 children)
Can't see anything in the peanut-gallery above that indicates anyone did, but I sacrificed myself in the interests of the Soylent readership and gave it a go. I prioritised food and fertiliser shipments because fuck the US and its oil prices, they created this mess in the first place, and if those paragons of democracy, freedom, and progressive labor laws the Gulf states get squeezed a bit, well, no big loss.
End result: 0 crises, 100% food security, 25% of the transit budget still unused, oil prices up, Gulf states exporting all the ex-pats due to water shortages.
(Score: 3, Informative) by crm114 on Wednesday May 13, @01:28PM (1 child)
Ok, you inspired me to actually try it.
End of run:
Ships Transited: 45
Oil Price: $125
Food Security: 99%
Famine Countdown: 262 days
Water Supply: 96%
Budget Remaining: $16M
Crisis Triggered: 0
Military Escorts: 2
Gulf States: 100% happy
UN Humanitarian: 100% happy
Shipping: 100% happy
Escalation: 0%
As the parent post mentioned, you can win this simulation if you just "Play Nice."
(Score: 2) by driverless on Wednesday May 13, @01:36PM
Nice, you did a lot better than I did (well, I was playing to screw the oil prices a bit).
(Score: 2) by mcgrew on Wednesday May 13, @08:26PM
Yes, but you're supposed to play it as if you were Trump. You need to be brain damaged to lose.
My dad's big brothers fought a world war against men like Donald Trump and his cabinet when he was a teenager.
(Score: 2, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday May 13, @01:07PM (1 child)
Three-quarters of UK millionaires would be happy to pay more tax, research finds [theguardian.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @03:54PM
I agree, most humans are decent caring rational members of society and they understand and support efforts to make the world a better place for them and their descendants. Even most rich people will be unlikely to pull up stakes and relocate to avoid taxes. However, most also will take the advice of accountants and others regarding disposition of their discretionary holdings to "maximize returns."
Now, when you talk about the subset of humanity which seeks power through political office, that picture skews darker quickly.
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: -1, Flamebait) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @01:09PM
Iran isn't as powerful as they've been saying, certainly not as powerful as most people believe. The problem in Iran is, the religious zealots who hold control The problem in the US is, Trump thinks he can negotiate with religious zealots. FFS, stop talking and get on with business. Kharg Island should have been destroyed before the Chinese flotilla reached it. Trump backed down, and it's POSSIBLE that we have lost to the zealots. A Chinese presence around the island complicates things. Our side wasn't aggressive enough when we held all the cards, I don't see how we regain the momentum now. The Iranian people WOULD HAVE been the winners if we had aggressively pursued regime change, without consideration for every whiny little bitch around the world.