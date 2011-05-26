3D printing brings design to life after four decades:
Unlike conventional zippers that connect two flat surfaces in 2D, the Y-Zipper joins three flexible arms into a rigid 3D triangular tube. When open or unzipped, the structure behaves like soft plastic strips or floppy tentacles, with each arm flexing and twisting independently. Once zipped shut with a custom slider, however, the arms interlock to form a stiff, beam-like structure capable of supporting loads.
That ability to switch between soft and rigid states is particularly relevant for robotics and deployable systems. Engineers often struggle to combine flexibility and structural stiffness within the same mechanism. Soft robotic systems adapt well to unpredictable environments but often lack strength, while rigid systems provide stability at the cost of flexibility. MIT’s design attempts to combine both.
The researchers demonstrated a robotic quadruped with legs capable of changing height and stiffness by actuating the zipper mechanism with motors. Such systems could help robots navigate uneven terrain by dynamically adjusting limb geometry in response to the environment.
The team also tested the system in deployable structures. In one demonstration, they used the Y-Zipper to rapidly assemble a tent-like structure, with the three-sided mechanism serving as both the structural support frame and the joining system. According to the team, setup time dropped from roughly six minutes to one minute and 20 seconds because the zipper effectively snaps the structure into place.
Medical applications are another possible target. The researchers created a wrist-cast prototype that wrapped the mechanism around a wrist cast, allowing users to loosen it during the day for comfort before tightening it again at night for support.
Beyond engineering applications, the system can also produce dynamic moving structures for art and design. One prototype resembled a mechanical flower that “bloomed” as a motor zipped the structure upward.
Durability testing showed the mechanism surviving roughly 18,000 zip-and-unzip cycles before failure. According to the researchers, the structure’s elastic behavior helps distribute stress across the assembly instead of concentrating it in a single area.
The team evaluated versions of the structure made from popular 3D-printing materials, polylactic acid (PLA) and thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU). PLA handled heavier loads more effectively, while TPU provided greater flexibility. Future versions could use stronger materials such as metal and scale to much larger sizes. Researchers also suggested possible aerospace applications, including deployable spacecraft structures and robotic systems capable of grabbing rock samples during exploration missions.
The work was presented at the ACM Conference on Human Factors in Computing Systems (CHI) in April and detailed in a paper titled "Y-Zipper: 3D Printing Flexible–Rigid Transition Mechanism for Rapid and Reversible Assembly."
[Ed. note: Interesting video of it in action and the lead author provides the STL files in case you want to print your own]
(Score: 2) by DadaDoofy on Wednesday May 13, @09:02PM
You had me until "Unlike conventional zippers that connect two flat surfaces in 2D". Yeah, literally the first sentence.
In what world is a conventional zipper 2D? A drawing of a zipper is 2D, but quite obviously not the real thing.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @12:54AM
Similar to the deployed structures mentioned in tfa, this might be useful for close-quarters maneuvering / positioning in space, it could make a tether that can push as well as pull. When unzipped the three parts can be rolled up and stored in a small space.
To generalize, this breaks the common saying--trying to push on a string.
It seems this could be more compact than telescoping "tethers". Think "powered car antennas"--if you are old enough to remember them--which were pushed up by a wire inside, the wire was spooled at the base of the antenna. In my limited experience, these were never very reliable...