Researchers discover a simple method of generating hydrogen gas by mixing iron ions with alcohol and irradiating it with ultraviolet light:
Publishing in Communications Chemistry, researchers from Kyushu University have discovered a simple method of generating hydrogen gas by mixing methanol, sodium hydroxide, and iron ions, then irradiating the solution with UV light. Furthermore, the catalytic activity of the reaction is comparable to that of some previously reported systems that use organometallic and heterogenous catalysts. The team also demonstrated that the method could generate hydrogen gas from other alcohols and biomass-derived materials, such as glucose and cellulose.
From microchip circuits to the medicine you take when you fall ill, everything in our lives requires catalysts. Naturally, research and development of catalysts are not only lucrative but essential to maintaining our modern lifestyle. Catalysts are usually composed of a matrix of metals and compounds organized in sophisticated structures. As a result, while catalysts can be very efficient, they are also potentially expensive and complicated to make.
"Our research group has long been interested in developing catalysts from abundant and inexpensive elements. This time we turned our eyes toward sustainability and investigated the utility of common metals as catalysts for producing hydrogen gas," explains Associate Professor Takahiro Matsumoto of Kyushu University's Faculty of Engineering who led the study. "Hydrogen is a clean energy carrier because it does not produce carbon dioxide when used. However, most hydrogen today is made from fossil fuels, so we must develop sustainable methods to produce it to have a positive ecological impact."
The team began by experimenting with generating hydrogen gas from methanol using organometallic iron complexes. Alcohols, such as methanol, are compounds that contain hydrogen which can be removed through a process called alcohol dehydrogenation. However, the process usually requires complex catalysts made from rare or expensive metals.
While conducting their experiments, the team encountered some unusual results.
"In what can only be considered incredible serendipity, we found in one of our control experiments mixing methanol, iron ions, and sodium hydroxide, and then irradiating it with UV light, generated a considerable amount of hydrogen gas," continues Matsumoto. "It was hard to believe at first. We validated these findings, experimented further, and confirmed them. We found that the hydrogen production rate was 921 mmol of hydrogen per hour per gram of catalyst. This number is comparable to the best catalysts reported to date."
The researchers also found that their new system could produce hydrogen from other alcohol species as well as from materials such as glucose, starch, and cellulose.
The team intends to develop their new findings in hopes that further optimization will lead to more sustainable hydrogen technologies.
"One limitation of this study is that we still do not know the reaction mechanism in detail. Additionally, although we observed hydrogen generation from other materials, the catalytic activity for these substrates is still low," concludes Matsumoto. "Finally, this reaction is so simple that anyone, from elementary school students to curious adults, can reproduce it. I encourage everyone to try it out, and I hope it inspires people to pursue careers in the sciences."
Journal Reference: "Iron ion enables photocatalytic hydrogen evolution from methanol," Masaya Sakurai, Yudai Kawasaki, Yuki Itabashi, et al., Communications Chemistry, https://doi.org/10.1038/s42004-026-02009-3
(Score: 3, Touché) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @01:02PM (10 children)
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2026/05/260510030950.htm [sciencedaily.com]
Call me when an industrial scale production plant has run for 5 years and assessed the real costs, of either of these or any proposed new systems.
It's good to investigate, but the speculation is a turn-off.
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(Score: 5, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @01:43PM (2 children)
The critical question that would need to be answered before you build an industrial facility to produce hydrogen gas from methanol is: how are you going to get the methanol?
Basically all of the methanol that is produced industrially today is made by a chemical reaction of hydrogen gas with carbon monoxide. Both of these inputs in turn are mostly produced from natural gas. It makes no sense to then take this methanol and use it to produce hydrogen gas.
(Score: 3, Informative) by pTamok on Wednesday May 13, @04:36PM (1 child)
Note that the Fine Article said:
(Score: 2) by Reziac on Thursday May 14, @02:19AM
You still have to get the glucose, starch, and cellulose from somewhere. If it's processing waste from other industries, you're probably ahead. If you have to process it to make the raw material to produce hydrogen, probably not.
And there is no Alkibiades to come back and save us from ourselves.
(Score: 1, Funny) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @02:51PM (6 children)
> Call me
Sure, what's your number?
(Score: 4, Funny) by pTamok on Wednesday May 13, @04:34PM (2 children)
> > Call me
> Sure, what's your number?
He's not a number, he's a free man!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @05:36PM
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(Score: 2) by Thexalon on Wednesday May 13, @10:19PM
So his name is "NaN"?
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @06:13PM (1 child)
3937
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(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @08:29PM
Mm hm, credit card no.?
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 13, @08:28PM
His number is 0118 999 881 999 119 725 3
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday May 13, @08:32PM
So if we can cheaply generate H2 then we can generate CH4 from CO2 + H2. This would be kind of awesome, no lie. Buses and shit already use LNG.
(Score: 2) by jb on Thursday May 14, @08:56AM
I'd be more interested if they were turning hydrogen into alcohol!