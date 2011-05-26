Commercial LLMs challenged with tests of originality and creativity generate results that are more similar to one another than people's responses:
There are already hundreds of thousands of large language models (LLMs) in existence with a few dozen commercial systems dominating the market. Between options such as GPT-4, Claude and Gemini, many people have their favorite, especially when it comes to creative tasks such as writing.
Those preferences, however, are likely entirely in the eye of the beholder. According to new research from Duke University, the creative outputs of commercial LLMs are more similar to each other than users might hope. When challenged with three standard tasks assessing creativity, answers from commercial LLMs are much more alike than their human counterparts.
"People might wonder if different LLMs will take them in different directions with the same prompts for creative projects," said Emily Wenger, the Cue Family Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Duke. "This paper basically says no. LLMs are less creative as a population than humans."
[...] One seminal paper in this emerging field conducted by Anil Doshi and Oliver Hauser found that writers who used GPT-4 produced more creative stories than humans working alone. However, the same study showed that those LLM-aided stories were more similar to each other than were stories from human writers working solo.
[...] "Commercial LLMs have all been trained on the same dataset—the entirety of the internet—and they all have the same goal," Wenger said. "It seemed likely to me that this would limit the amount of diversity we'd see in their creativity, so I decided to find out."
[...] "Significant empirical research on the past few decades highlight how much human creativity depends on variability," said Yoed Kenett. "The problem, as we and others are increasingly showing, is that while LLMs appear to generate extremely original outputs, they are overly homogenized and not variable in their responses. This could have detrimental long-term impact on human creative thinking and thus must be addressed."
The results, which aimed to measure the variability and originality in responses between LLMs and people, were clear. While individual LLMs might outperform individual people in levels of creativity, as a whole, the algorithms' responses were much more similar to each other than the people's. Importantly, altering the LLM system prompt to encourage higher creativity only slightly increased their variability—and human responses still won out.
"This work has broad implications as people continue adopting and integrating LLMs into their daily life," Wenger said. "Over reliance on these tools will smooth the world's work toward the same underlying set of words or grammar, tending to make writing all look the same."
"If you're trying to come up with an original concept or product to stand out from the crowd," Wenger continued, "this work highly suggests you should bring together a diverse group of people to brainstorm rather than relying on AI."
Journal Reference: "Large language models are homogeneously creative." Emily Wenger and Yoed N. Kenett. PNAS Nexus, 2026, 5, pgag042. DOI: 10.1093/pnasnexus/pgag042
(Score: 2, Troll) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday May 13, @07:50PM (4 children)
Contrary to the popular belief, creativity in thinking is not about freedom. Creativity is about constraints. And overcoming standing constraints.
Once upon a time, there was practice here to challenge children in pre-school institutions for their intelligence. Probably forbidden method in current egalitarian leveled under education academic model but very instrumental in those days.
Though, how do you measure an IQ of illiterate and not-yet-educated person?
The method bestowed upon us was pretty simple: using negative logic query.
For example, a collective of minors got a question "What is impossible to do on ice?"
At first, the answers were average, as expected, like related to constraints of mechanical movement or thermal limits, until one tiny person got the shining idea: "To plant potatoes!"
After that, more of related answers burst happened, like "picking strawberries". It's like a breakthrough into a cluster of solutions.
This is mental model of inventor. Once idea is born, it proliferates into collective/society and if its value is recognized, it is reused. Otherwise dropped.
What the Chinese do differently to Western Barbarians with their LLMs is very simple: from a set of experts in a parallel model built, they erase (kill, literally) all experts whose contributions to problem answers are insignificant or close to noise levels. This is not random. It is intent. "The best strategy is passed down by survivors" is an ancient stratagem.
The result is, 10-100 times more effective models (DeepSeek v4), even when running on weaker hardware.
Sometimes, I wish the same was done with humans at grade schools long ago.
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2) by acid andy on Wednesday May 13, @09:07PM (1 child)
Hold a pot of earth in one hand, potatoes in the other, and plant them, very carefully, as you skate around on the ice.
Other than anything that is considered impossible everywhere in the universe, my suggestion would be that it is impossible to do not being on ice, whilst on ice. I concede I am not in the target demographic for this puzzle, but that doesn't mean I can't find fault in the answers given! :)
"rancid randy has a dialogue with herself[...] Somebody help him!" -- Anonymous Coward.
(Score: 3, Funny) by Mojibake Tengu on Wednesday May 13, @10:24PM
Congratulations! You seem more industrious than a 5 years old person.
Since there is an ice around you thick enough to skate on, your potato in a pot will most probably freeze in no time.
While that's obviously insufficient method for a practical survival, your ingenuity is probably good enough for a marketing scam. An American?
Rust programming language offends both my Intelligence and my Spirit.
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @11:24PM (1 child)
> "The best strategy is passed down by survivors" is an ancient stratagem.
Indeed.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Evolutionary_algorithm [wikipedia.org]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Wednesday May 13, @11:27PM
And more specifically:
https://deepmind.google/blog/alphaevolve-a-gemini-powered-coding-agent-for-designing-advanced-algorithms/ [deepmind.google]
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @12:20AM
Train LLMs on the same scale.com and internet crawl data. RLHF llms on the same safety/assistant/code slop.
Uh, guys?! Why do all my LLMs sound like each other and aren't super creative?
No, it must be the technology.