The developer in question, Pawel Jarczak, voluntarily shuttered his “OrcaSlicer-BambuLab” project, which would have restored direct control between Bambu Lab 3D printers and OrcaSlicer. Last year, Bambu Lab deemed these types of third-party integrations a risk to its infrastructure, saying its cloud servers were inundated with roughly per day. OrcaSlicer was singled out as the main source of the rogue traffic.

Rossmann’s video contained a link to the Consumer Rights Wiki to explain the issue at hand to his audience, who may not be familiar with 3D printing but are avid defenders of Right to Repair. Right to Repair is a global consumer rights movement built on the principle that if you bought it, you own it. And if you own a thing, like a Bambu Lab 3D printer, you should have the freedom to fix, modify, or maintain the product as you see fit. Manufacturers shouldn’t be allowed to gatekeep the ability to fix a product, and they should provide manuals, schematics, and diagnostic software to allow end users to fix their own machines.

Bambu Lab printers are difficult to mod and/or repair yourself, with parts that are often glued in place. The original Bambu Lab X1 Carbon was notorious for its non-replaceable carbon rods that could wear out, and a hotend nozzle that needed a screwdriver and a tube of thermal paste to swap out if you wanted to avoid buying a $35 hotend just to change the nozzle size. These difficult parts were notably replaced with more user-friendly parts with the introduction of the H2D and subsequently, the X2D.

Rossman has not started a crowdfunding site yet, stating in the comments that he wants to prove to Jarczak that he has supporters willing to put their money where their mouth is. The video had over 54,000 views so far, with commenters vowing to back the case as requested.