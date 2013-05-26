For years workers were taught to endure stress in silence. Now, rising burnout is forcing employers and governments to confront the cost of modern work:
Hayley Hughes said yes to everything. She worked in health care at a Queensland medical centre, managing nine GPs and up to 18 staff, while overseeing a change of ownership.
[...] Over many months of an intense workload, Hayley started to feel physically ill from the stress. She experienced brain fog, a racing heart and insomnia.
[...] The path to burnout recovery can include mental health leave, seeing a doctor, maybe receiving a diagnosis of anxiety or depression, medicating yourself, and returning to work ready to roll again.
Or — like Jeffrey and Hayley — you could change roles, reduce hours or move into less senior or less stressful positions.
[...] While taking control of burnout can help recovery, more people are asking if the onus should be on employers.
With almost half of Australian workers feeling burnt out, experts are asking how workplace culture and systems contribute to, or even cause, exhaustion, and whether systemic change might lead to a reduction in burnout overall.
The question of who is responsible for burnout matters. Whether we define burnout as an individual failing or a systemic one determines how we treat it. And, in turn, determines where the responsibility, and the cost, lands.
Burnout has entered the cultural lexicon with a thoroughness that has outpaced its clinical definition.
It is discussed in podcast episodes and performance reviews, in resignation letters and therapy sessions, on TikTok and in medical journals. Yet despite its ubiquity, or perhaps because of it, there remains no consensus on what burnout actually is and, critically, whose responsibility it is to prevent and treat it.
[...] "From my experience, unless the condition is part of the psychiatric manual, it doesn't exist. Insurers won't recognise burnout," he says. "What happens instead is people take their accrued leave, or [seek a diagnosis of] depression in order to get sick leave."
This pathway comes at a cost. Depression is classified as a disorder of the individual, a medical condition located in the person's brain, body, and history.
When a burned-out worker is diagnosed as depressed, the implied cause shifts from the workplace to the worker. The worker uses their own leave, sees a doctor on their own dime, takes medication, pays for therapy and formulates individual coping strategies.
When they recover, they often return to a workplace unchanged from the one where the injury occurred in the first place.
[...] Longitudinal studies suggest certain personality traits can increase the risk of burnout.
But the data is also clear that, over the long term, personality makes a relatively small impact and workplace culture and expectations are far more significant in determining who burns out.
By framing burnout as an individual worker problem, organisations do not have to examine deeper systemic issues like toxic work cultures, unrealistic expectations, or inadequate support structures.
The employee — not the employer — is paying the price.
[...] "In any service work if you are deeply connected to the cause, you are more at risk of burnout," she says.
Jill scoffs at resilience training, mindfulness, wellness programs and apps, as a satisfactory measure to fix burnout.
"The whole idea of someone being resilient is ridiculous," she says. "To whose standard?"
She sees restorative justice as a model for treating burnout. The worker and employer talk about the conditions that lead to burnout and explore new ways of working that may alter the workplace and make it less harmful for others.
The clearest example in Australia of what happens when governments and institutions accept burnout is their problem to solve is in education.
Teacher burnout in Australia is not new. But it has reached a point where its consequences are too visible and too costly to keep attributing to individual teacher inadequacy.
[...] The National Teacher Workforce Action Plan is a federal government attempt to address burnout on a systemic level. It seeks to do this by reducing workloads, improving retention and increasing teacher support. According to the plan, the key strategies focus on relieving administrative burdens, expanding mentorship and providing financial incentives.
[...] Dr Ben Arnold, an associate professor in educational leadership at Deakin University, says teachers have higher levels of meaning in their work than many others, but it comes at a cost.
"They have higher workload, higher pace, higher cognitive demands, and very high emotional demands. And then there are all these other non-teaching things as well," he says.
These include communication with parents that goes way beyond the usual check-in at parent-teacher night, a greater amount of admin and external testing.
"Teachers often describe earlier decades in Australian education as a period when they experienced greater professional autonomy and public trust," says Arnold, whose research focuses on how education policies and working conditions in schools impact the health, sustainability and diversity of teachers.
Increasing emphasis on performance measurement, accountability, external testing and compliance has introduced additional pressures and administrative demands, he says, and teacher goodwill holds the system together.
[...] "We see there's a link between teacher burnout and student achievement," says Collie. "It is a system thing."
[...] "Mindfulness, taking time off: these can keep burnout at bay. But if you are working in a toxic workplace, you need to address that," he says. "Leaving one toxic workplace for another will not help."
[...] The cleanest individual solutions to burnout — leave the job, take months off, downshift — are available only to those with financial security.
For everyone else, the question of systemic change is not a luxury. It's the only real option.
(Score: 2) by Gaaark on Wednesday May 13, @08:32PM
I burnt out playing Grepolis. Fun, but stressful until they changed it up to monetize it more.
--- Please remind me if I haven't been civil to you: I'm channeling MDC. I have always been here. ---Gaaark 2.0 --
(Score: 1, Informative) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @01:36AM
NY State now requires employers to pay into Personal Family Leave (PFL) which is intended to allow new parents to stay home with their newborn for some months. This may cover other situations too (elder care?), and I could see it being expanded to Burnout Leave--assuming that a good definition/diagnosis is possible for job burnout?
The "premium" for PFL is collected at the same time as the usual Unemployment Insurance premiums that have been part of doing business in NYS for many years.
(Score: 5, Insightful) by Common Joe on Thursday May 14, @04:57AM (7 children)
Letting companies get away with abusing customers and employers is the problem. Oligarchies and monopolies should not be allowed. Companies should be there to better society, not to put billions of dollars -- or even tens of millions -- into someone's pocket.
<sarcasm>Ha! Just kidding. I meant we should go back to saying it's the other political party's fault because obviously it's that party and not the one I support.</sarcasm>
Seriously, a few people will get burned out because bad genes or whatever. That's bad luck and needs to be treated individually. High rate burnout like what we currently have is a societal problem and needs to be addressed as a societal problem.
(Score: 3, Touché) by Common Joe on Thursday May 14, @05:03AM
I should add: Although I answered from an American perspective and the article is Australian focused, this problem is not uniquely American. I live in Europe where there are multiple parties running in the country I live in. Somehow, multiple parties still generate the same arguments as the two-party system on the other side of the Atlantic. But I'll admit I don't know much about Australian politics so maybe this is something completely different? (I doubt it, though.)
(Score: 2) by aafcac on Thursday May 14, @05:35AM (1 child)
It is and as long as they aren't being charged for the impact it likely will continue. It's relatively hard to regulate working conditions at that level, but some sort of an increase to L&I to cover out burnout related issues would probably disincentivize a lot of it.
(Score: 2) by Common Joe on Thursday May 14, @06:45AM
L&I means "Department of Labor and Industries", I guess?
Less working regulation would be necessary if the morals of society would focus on "Businesses should be serving the people" instead of "Individuals should make as much money as possible". A disincentive by a costly (but "profitable" because bought out) government department will have less impact than needed at this point.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Thexalon on Thursday May 14, @11:31AM (3 children)
Watch out, I believe that has been considered pinko commie talk for about a century at this point. And even in societies allegedly with freedom, saying stuff like that has led to careers destroyed and arrests and imprisonments and even the occasional execution.
As far as the Powers That Be are concerned in many countries, making a few people billions of dollars richer is the entire purpose of society. The rest of us are just there to serve that goal, and if you aren't playing with at least a few tens of millions you aren't even a person worth considering. In the USA at least, there have been studies about this: Basically, the opinions of everyone poorer than a net worth of about $20 million have zero effect on government policy. Greed is good now, and megacorps are all that matters. Some of those pesky workers might die, but profit will be secured, and that's what's important.
And if you didn't understand how expendable you really were because you had some fancy schmancy edumacation or a decade or two of experience or were working in some kind of critical profession: How willing were your bosses and your government and even the businesses you frequent to sacrifice your life to Covid-19 to help their bottom line?
"Think of how stupid the average person is. Then realize half of 'em are stupider than that." - George Carlin
(Score: 3, Interesting) by Common Joe on Thursday May 14, @01:34PM (2 children)
No inspiring insights in this comment. Just an amusing story.
I have an amazing super power. Everyone ignores me. (Well, except here on Soylent News. I have to admit, it's nice to be heard occasionally by a few people.) There was one exception which happened a couple of decades ago which taught me a life lesson.
I was working in a job and decided I didn't like the new security policy which had been published company wide. We had to destroy records greater than X years old. But we also had to hold onto the records which had to be kept. The policy was highly ambiguous, yet if you didn't follow it, you could fired for it. I was naive and wanted to be helpful to improve such an underbaked policy, so I started talking to people. I talked to my peers, followed by my boss, followed by people on other teams (following the trail of who made this policy) and eventually landed by one of the company lawyers who had helped write the policy. Finally, I was getting somewhere. Well, in the meeting with the lawyer, she was trying to be a bit slippery until I produced multiple examples where the policy would definitively fail and land our company in legal trouble. She finally admitted that the decision whether to keep records or not was all on me and they weren't going to change it. Wonderful.
I stubbed my toe the next day badly enough to limp for a few days. I wound up taking the elevator the day after I stubbed my toe instead of my usual stairwell and bumped into a chatty woman I'd never met. She introduced herself because she thought I was new to the company. I told her I had been there for a couple of years and gave her my name. She said, "I've heard about you." I turned to her asked, "How did you hear about me? I'm just a lowly programmer and I don't usually interact with anyone outside of my team." She said, "I'm the secretary for [big boss] and your name passed my desk several days ago." That was several days before the lawyer.
Lesson learned. I had rocked the boat a bit too much. People I had never met were now hearing about me. I was quiet as a mouse for the rest of my time there.
So, no one notices me until I rock the boat which I have no intention of doing because another life lesson I've learned is that I can't influence political policy. Morons are going to moron and my autistic-leaning-logic isn't going to change that.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @02:47PM (1 child)
I've worked at very big companies in the past and in Dilbert-world this is a common practice, the equivalent of a programming design pattern but for corporate managers.
If you don't want a top down official procedure, use intentional incompetence to remove oversight while appearing to "do something".
They probably knew darn well the policy didn't make sense, possibly because there is no universal top down solution, but someone in the government or legal or auditing said they needed a top down policy so here comes a missive on how many angels dance on the head of a pin.
The lower levels are supposed to recognize it and ignore it. And because the written policy makes zero sense, you have cover from upper mgmt if you get in trouble for it.
They're actually doing you a favor: "Just use your best judgement and we got your back if you get caught as long as you don't do something REALLY dumb right out of the examples in the policy".
Sometimes its reactive. You (as in all of you employees as a group) should have been using common sense but someone in the past decided to be a moron and tried to get away with it by claiming there's no policy so here's a fake policy that really says "we got your back as long as you're not being a dumbass" and now they can fire the guy and everyone else can continue not being a dumbass. This comes up a lot in sexual harassment situations where some VP molests his secretary so as a punishment "for him" the entire companies peons get a class about how not to molest your secretary. I have sat thru those classes.
I'm just saying that on a small picture it looks bad if it makes no sense in isolation, but in the big picture its actually good management that more or less means use your best judgment and as long as its good judgment we got yer back.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @07:54PM
Well you have worked in some superior places, not the dives that I work at.
The careers aspirations are to get into the compliance side. From there you get to inflict the contradictory policies on inferiors. If they say A you say not-A. If they say not-A you say A. THERE IT IS in the policy document, plain as day. Of course there are layers and layers of policy documents, a bit like the Bible, each one requiring a director of compliance. Getting the most directorships means you win.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @09:19AM (1 child)
The company doesn't care about the worker, just about how much value they can squeeze out before discarding them. You can't fight that on your own, the most you can do is quit and they just don't care about about an easily replaceable cog.
The real problem is the disparity in bargaining power between the company and the individual that lets them do this.
Join a union. Encourage your co-workers to join a union. They do care when every cog walks off together.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @02:57PM
Do they? I've worked adjacent to some over the years, and sometimes in overworked fields. If the workplace filters out everyone who doesn't want to work 16 hours/day, eventually everyone who will burn out above 15 hours/day gets filtered and thus the union just doesn't care if some FNG gets hired and burns out at a mere 12 hour mandatory overtime shift. I've not seen unions be effective at this ever in my entire career. Unionized video game programmers would probably have fairer pay and fairer treatment but they'll still be required to work 36 hour working shifts. See also medical unions. Medicine is famous for absolutely shitting on the people doing the work and trying to make up for it with high pay and gatekeeping entry via education and licenses... however they stereotypically do NOTHING to prevent mandatory overtime, if anything they encourage it to make more $$$.
Another problem I've seen is the correlation between union dues and their effectiveness seems about zero in my experience. There are cheap to join unions and expensive unions, and separately there are effective and ineffective unions, but there's no correlation and it sucks being in an expensive and ineffective union and the do the bureaucracy thing on purpose to turn union positions into sinecures so its rough out there.
The unhappiest people I've ever seen in my life worked in expensive ineffective unions for 16+ hour/days. They made lots of money, and were treated somewhat fairer in a strict technical sense, but the human cost was very high.
(Score: 2) by Username on Thursday May 14, @02:43PM (1 child)
You can always say no instead of yes. Personal work ethic is something only you can control. It's like someone that constantly steals from shops. 90% they get away with it, but they got caught too many times, now they have anxiety about stealing. Should the police be held responsible for shoplifters mental health even though it's purely within the shoplifters agency? Something they can easily change that prevents it all from happening?
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Thursday May 14, @04:27PM
Uh, whaaaaaat? That is some beyond the Milkyway lenght of leap of an example.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @03:56PM (1 child)
The problem is other policies. Notice how careful they are to not ask why this is the case. Well, I guess its a side effect of global warming.
"Just get a job somewhere that doesn't suck" doesn't work if your countries policy is infinite uncontrolled immigration.
The quality of life in Australia will soon be the same as the slums of Calcutta, by design. Not by accident or as an unfortunate side effect. Thats the entire purpose of the policy.
People who try to live like Australians will work themselves to death. That lifestyle is no longer affordable due to supply and demand.
They'll have to get rid of all that "rich westerner" posturing from the past like having environmental controls or OSHA-like workplace safety or diversity.
It makes more short term money for the rich folks, thats all that matters.
Democracy doesn't work when the opinion of the population doesn't matter because they're being ethnically cleansed by their own government. This is not a problem geographically limited to Australia LOL. I would be surprised if there are elections anywhere by 2100, maybe not even by 2050.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @08:25PM
That's Engels (1845). You're making the same argument - care to review the 180 years since? Did England fall into a shithole of Irish filth? If not, why not? What's different today that will certainly 100% turn Australia into a shithole of Indian filth?