26/05/13/2054254 story
posted by janrinok on Thursday May 14, @12:35AM
https://www.lttlabs.com/articles/2026/05/12/ups-exploration
Our company has always had many UPSs around for the convenience and business case of not suddenly losing a ton of work. We've been intrigued to check them out further, but we've been wary of connecting any of them to measurement equipment considering the high voltages involved. There is a serious potential they could damage equipment or ourselves.
Despite all that, we're throwing caution to the wind to check out some UPSs from around the office. There are so many directions that UPS/surge testing could go so this article will cover the test setup and interesting exploration results.
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(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday May 14, @12:54AM (4 children)
This is a basic appliance. They either output power or they don't. Yeah one is almost putting out a square wave but I don't think the downstream switching power supplies care. Although it would be interesting to measure the harmonic distortion of their incoming power.
(Score: 1, Insightful) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @01:28AM (2 children)
How soon they forget?
I read the first few pages of the link and was amazed (or amused?) to see the writer describe the concept of a ground loop* in several ways, without actually using this standard term. It's been around forever, I learned about ground loops when soldering up mic cables on high school stage crew, c.1970, just basic electrician knowledge.
* https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ground_loop_(electricity) [wikipedia.org] (aka, earth loop)
One result of not knowing the correct term is that they used a very expensive programmable AC power source to eliminate any possible ground loop, and also used some fancy language to reinforce why this was needed. All they needed for safety was a cheap isolation transformer commonly used in repairing high voltage circuits, like old vacuum tube TVs...
There are also audio signal-level isolation transformers. In the 1980s, I installed a power amp and some extra speakers in my car and got an annoying buzz. Quick cure was to put a transformer between the source (the original car radio/tape player) and the inputs to the amp. This broke the ground loop from different ground potentials for the ground (negative) side of the power connections to the radio and amp.
(Score: 2) by sgleysti on Thursday May 14, @01:40AM (1 child)
Isolated programmable source or isolation transformer are both fine, as long as those are supplying the equipment under test and the scope stays grounded. Isolating the power to the scope is really dangerous.
The standard tool for what they were doing is called a diff probe. Would also have been nice for them to get the current and not just the voltage.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @01:36PM
We live in the golden era of all plastic case battery powered measuring tools.
Also use a genuine CAT rated meter and scope, rated to 1000V or so. Not because your UPS runs at 600V (likely the HV switching side never gets above 400 or so) but because lots of certs are fake on imported products especially stuff from ali or amazon, so a fake 1000V cert device probably won't electrocute you at 300V even if the cert is fake (maybe its "really" only a 400V meter with an expensive sticker)
WRT to meters and CAT ratings another anecdote is meters are like the expensive boots, you can buy a cheap import for a quarter the price of something like a Fluke, but the switches will get intermittent etc and it'll be junk in half a year, maybe a year, of constant use, but a Fluke will last most of a career or at least a decade or two. Also a Fluke is unlikely to grenade in your hand when you do something inevitably stupid with it. If pro electrician buy it, its probably good. See also quality sources of pliers and quality electrical tape.
Another cool hack is we live in the era of DIRT cheap battery inverter "goal zero" "yeti" products and the cheapest one out there will run yer stereotypical Rigol for days.
You can still buy isolation xfrmrs for "hundreds of bucks" but its cheaper to buy battery inverters. Some are electrically noisy if you're doing extreme analog and RF. I suppose if you're working on a preamp and the preamp can detect noise from your oscope itself you have a pretty sensitive preamp... You'll see it in gain compression and IMD when the device is physically near the scope. Annoying but it happens. Probably not relevant to a story about UPSes.
(Score: 4, Informative) by sgleysti on Thursday May 14, @01:42AM
If the switching power supply in the supplied equipment has active power factor correction on the input stage, it takes a little extra consideration to make sure it works with a square wave or modified sine wave source. Mostly making sure the inductor in the PFC stage has a soft saturation characteristic and can handle the fast change in current at those sharp edges in the voltage waveform.
(Score: 4, Interesting) by Bentonite on Thursday May 14, @03:17AM
The article doesn't show any text without malicious JavaScript - every line is a script that does ???? that also has some of the text encoded into it (it's not worth it to try to read the text that way).
UPS's unfortunately tend to not work when you need them, as those tend to kill the VRLA battery after a few years, even with little cycles - DC-DC battery backup seems to be longer lasting, albeit with more complexity (you need to wire the DC directly with the correct voltage range, rather than being able to use the existing power supply).
(Score: 5, Insightful) by ledow on Thursday May 14, @07:38AM (3 children)
I have seen UPS fail in all kinds of interesting ways.
People think they're invincible and they're absolutely not, not even the expensive rackmount ones.
Case in point:
- "Relay Weld" is common. This is where the UPS has aged and the relay had flicked high-currents so many times that it literally welds itself "on" (or "off"). There's even a specific error message on APC UPS for it. When this happens... the UPS basically just cannot do its job at all and power is always on (or off) to connected appliances, because it cannot "force" it off through mere software. People often replace the battery religiously for years on end... nobody thinks about the unit itself.
- Crossed phases. Working in a workplace, and the power was interrupted. In doing so the ENTIRE site went off, including equipment behind a UPS. This was because the cause of the problem was a covered heated food serving display (the kind of thing you get in a hot-food establishment). The heaters below (keeping the food warm) were on a separate plug to the heating / lighting in the hood on top. The kitchen staff had plugged in the equipment... but there was only one socket and they didn't want to overload it (they'd been taught NOT to use extensions, etc.). So they plugged it in near another room, where there was another plug available in the other room. Unfortunately for them (and I wouldn't expect them to realise), both rooms were on different electrical phases. It was a 240V circuit. So 440V+ went boom, and both phases were joined together for a brief moment.
The UPS on both circuits detected this fault, alarmed, and IMMEDIATELY shut down. No "I'll switch to battery". No "I'll send an alert first". No "I'll just wait for the servers to shut down". No. Immediately audible alarm, all power cut from all connected devices, and then it turned itself off for safety.
- Surges. A contractor decided, on a Sunday morning, to visit site unannounced to "catch up" with some building work that had fallen behind. They didn't tell anyone. Not even their own employer. They just turned up, started up a JCB, and carried on digging a hole. In the process, they first cut through a main earth cable and ripped it out of the ground. They laid it to one side. Then they dug deeper, hit a green tube containing an expensive leased-line fibre, pulled that out of the ground to the point that it severely kinked the huge green tubing protecting it several feet underground and again, tucked that to one side and carried on. Then they hit the 100KW main intake to the site and pierced 10 of the metal neutrals in the outer layers and connected them to the 3-phases of incoming power in the inner layers.
This sent three-phase of power throughout the site and knocked out huge amounts of equipment, including UPS protected equipment. £15,000 of damage to a single IBM server (weirdly, the majority of the server survived and some parts-replacement allowed it to continue working for years!). Power off across the site (including CCTV so we don't know exactly what happened past that point). Small fires. Destroyed equipment. And so on. And a suspicious burn mark on the bucket of the JCB digger that was found parked on the other end of the site (yep, they'd basically just legged it and left site without saying a word...). But we had extensive damage to switches, routers, servers, alarms, etc. all around the site, including stuff behind rackmount and consumer UPS. It was actually WORSE than a literal lightning strike we'd had a few years before (which was mainly stopped because of separated electrical phasing and fibre-connections between buildings).
UPS are not the be-all-and-end-all of power protection. You can pair them with ATS and get more resiliency but even that combination has failure modes that will NOT protect your equipment. They can and will just "turn off" without alert, warning or use of their battery. They can jam on. They can be destroyed in-line with other equipment behind them.
They're a useful thing. But they are a limited, temporary measure against a short power outage. Nothing more.
(Score: 5, Funny) by squeedles on Thursday May 14, @11:24AM
Ahh spring, when backhoe males search for buried cables to present to a female as part of their mating dance ...
(Score: 2) by epitaxial on Thursday May 14, @12:28PM
A few years ago my big rackmount UPS performed a periodic self test and blew itself up. Luckily I was home at the time and heard the beeping. It never shut off so I was frantically trying to remove the batteries and pull the power cord. Inside it looked like one or more mosfets just had enough and went bang with scorch marks all over the board.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @01:51PM
Get yer spec sheets out, in "the midwest" its hard to buy an ATS with better reliability / more 9s of uptime than wall power.
I've worked and contracted at a couple public utilities over the decades in the midwest and experienced WAY more outages from ATS failures than from power failures.
"Well run the generator every Monday at 9am to test the ATS" thats an excellent way to have an outage once a season or so. hundred weeks a year times a hundred sites at a small utility thats 10000 cycles a year for devices that might only have a rated under full load rating of 5K cycles and those are usually bullshit anyway. So yeah you better keep a replacement ATS in stock.
Virtually all site power outages are at 9am monday not randomly during lightning storms. Thats because they test the gen at whatever oclock on whatever day.
Even funnier the more exotic your components the harder it is to replace them. Some 19 inch APC piece of shite from decades ago on the bottom of each rack used to be able to be replaced with a company credit card at the nearest best buy / compusa / whatever maybe even Office Max, but some exotic building wide ATS that handles a zillionwatt in three phases is going to be a multi-day outage. "well we need to get a flatbed truck to haul it and a crane onsite cause its too heavy for your forklift and an electrician and I just hope we don't have to pour a new concrete pad for the new one, so this site will be down at least two business days"
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @02:15PM (1 child)
If all you gots is a hammer everything looks like a torx screw.
I've bought stuff from tequipment and they sell the 61507 for a cheap cheap price of $22K. I guess if I had the cash laying around with nothing better to spend it on, I'd own one, but I don't.
B+K sells "student lab" grade models for thousands of bucks compared to the more pro-grade Chroma models at tens of thousands of bucks.
If you're not using the fancy features and just want bulk AC-ish power you can use a Goal Zero Yeti 300 for about $300 to power your stereotypical modern LCD oscope for a couple hours to ground isolate your scope. That'll save you about $21700 bucks if you're not going to use the cool guy features of the 61000 series.
I have considered using a fully isolated VFD for similar foolishness but I'm not sure I trust my life or equipment to the quality of VFD isolation...
Its interesting that fundamentally these devices are big audio amplifiers that run most of the time at 60 Hz. The prices are couple bucks per watt like 1990s car audio amps, not couple watts per buck like modern hifi amps.
Someday we'll all buy full on source measure units (is that a trademark? well 4-quadrant units is what I mean anyway) that do multiphase AC and multiple DC ports for cheap. Just not yet. Keithley will sell you units at like $200/watt which is a bit rich for my taste although my prices may be out of date.
(Score: 2) by driverless on Thursday May 14, @05:45PM
This is LTT, if all you have is a hammer everything looks like a thumb. They have a $50K R&S scope but complain they can't afford differential probes when all you need is the cheapest crap handheld battery-powered (so not mains-ground-referenced) scope off Aliexpress, or Google it and follow one of the 800 sets of instructions online on how to do it. And you probably don't need the LISN on the other side for this case either, although if you're throwing $50K at a scope I guess throwing more at a LISN you don't need is par for the course.