A team at the University of Hong Kong has developed a new "super steel" that can survive the harsh conditions needed to make green hydrogen from seawater:
A stainless steel breakthrough from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) could help solve one of the biggest problems facing green hydrogen: how to build electrolyzers that are tough enough for seawater, yet cheap enough for large scale clean energy.
Led by Professor Mingxin Huang in HKU's Department of Mechanical Engineering, the team developed a special stainless steel for hydrogen production (SS-H 2 ). The material resists corrosion under conditions that normally push stainless steel past its limits, making it a promising candidate for producing hydrogen from seawater and other harsh electrolyzer environments.
The discovery, reported in Materials Today in the study "A sequential dual-passivation strategy for designing stainless steel used above water oxidation," builds on Huang's long running "Super Steel" Project. The same research program previously produced anti-COVID-19 stainless steel in 2021, along with ultra strong and ultra tough Super Steel in 2017 and 2020.
Green hydrogen is made by using electricity, ideally from renewable sources, to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. Seawater is an especially tempting feedstock because it is abundant, but it brings a serious materials problem: salt, chloride ions, side reactions, and corrosion can quickly damage electrolyzer components.
Recent reviews of direct seawater electrolysis continue to highlight the same core challenge. The technology could provide a more sustainable route to hydrogen, but corrosion, chlorine related side reactions, catalyst degradation, precipitates, and limited long term durability remain major obstacles to commercial use.
That is where SS-H 2 could matter. In a salt water electrolyzer, the HKU team found that the new steel can perform comparably to the titanium based structural materials used in current industrial practice for hydrogen production from desalted seawater or acid. The difference is cost. Titanium parts coated with precious metals such as gold or platinum are expensive, while stainless steel is far more economical.
For a 10 megawatt PEM electrolysis tank system, the total cost at the time of the HKU report was estimated at about HK$17.8 million, with structural components making up as much as 53% of that expense. According to the team's estimate, replacing those costly structural materials with SS-H 2 could reduce the cost of structural material by about 40 times.
Stainless steel has been used for more than a century in corrosive environments because it protects itself. The key ingredient is chromium. When chromium (Cr) oxidizes, it creates a thin passive film that shields the steel from damage.
But that familiar protection system has a built in ceiling. In conventional stainless steel, the chromium based protective layer can break down at high electrical potentials. Stable Cr 2 O 3 can be further oxidized into soluble Cr(VI) species, causing transpassive corrosion at around ~1000 mV (saturated calomel electrode, SCE). That is well below the ~1600 mV needed for water oxidation.
Even 254SMO super stainless steel, a benchmark chromium based alloy known for strong pitting resistance in seawater, runs into this high voltage limit. It may perform well in ordinary marine settings, but the extreme electrochemical environment of hydrogen production is a different challenge.
The HKU team's answer was a strategy called "sequential dual-passivation." Instead of relying only on the usual chromium oxide barrier, SS-H 2 forms a second protective layer.
The first layer is the familiar Cr 2 O 3 based passive film. Then, at around ~720 mV, a manganese based layer forms on top of the chromium based layer. This second shield helps protect the steel in chloride containing environments up to an ultra high potential of 1700 mV.
That is what makes the finding so striking. Manganese is usually not viewed as a friend of stainless steel corrosion resistance. In fact, the prevailing view has been that manganese weakens it.
"Initially, we did not believe it because the prevailing view is that Mn impairs the corrosion resistance of stainless steel. Mn-based passivation is a counter-intuitive discovery, which cannot be explained by current knowledge in corrosion science. However, when numerous atomic-level results were presented, we were convinced. Beyond being surprised, we cannot wait to exploit the mechanism," said Dr. Kaiping Yu, the first author of the article, whose PhD is supervised by Professor Huang.
The path from the first observation to publication was not quick. The team spent nearly six years moving from the initial discovery of the unusual stainless steel to the deeper scientific explanation, then toward publication and potential industrial use.
"Different from the current corrosion community, which mainly focuses on the resistance at natural potentials, we specializes in developing high-potential-resistant alloys. Our strategy overcame the fundamental limitation of conventional stainless steel and established a paradigm for alloy development applicable at high potentials. This breakthrough is exciting and brings new applications," Professor Huang said.
The work has also moved beyond the laboratory. The research achievements have been submitted for patents in multiple countries, and two patents had already been granted authorization at the time of the HKU announcement. The team also reported that tons of SS-H 2 based wire had been produced with a factory in Mainland China.
"From experimental materials to real products, such as meshes and foams, for water electrolyzers, there are still challenging tasks at hand. Currently, we have made a big step toward industrialization. Tons of SS-H 2 -based wire has been produced in collaboration with a factory from the Mainland. We are moving forward in applying the more economical SS-H 2 in hydrogen production from renewable sources," added Professor Huang.
Although the SS-H 2 study was published in 2023, its core problem has only become more relevant. Newer seawater electrolysis research continues to focus on the same bottlenecks: corrosion resistant materials, long lasting electrodes, chlorine suppression, and system designs that can survive real seawater rather than ideal laboratory solutions. A 2025 Nature Reviews Materials review described direct seawater electrolysis as promising but still held back by corrosion, side reactions, metal precipitates, and limited lifetime.
Other recent work has explored stainless steel based electrodes with protective catalytic layers, including NiFe based coatings and Pt atomic clusters, to improve durability in natural seawater. Researchers have also reported corrosion resistant anode strategies built on stainless steel substrates, showing that stainless steel remains a major focus in the effort to make seawater electrolysis more practical.
This newer research does not replace the SS-H 2 discovery. Instead, it reinforces why the HKU team's approach is important. The field is still searching for materials that can survive the punishing mix of saltwater chemistry, high voltage, and industrial operating demands. SS-H 2 stands out because it attacks the problem not only with a coating or catalyst, but with a new alloy design strategy that changes how stainless steel protects itself.
SS-H 2 is not yet a plug and play solution for the hydrogen economy. The team has acknowledged that turning experimental materials into real electrolyzer products, including meshes and foams, still involves difficult engineering work.
Even so, the promise is clear. A stainless steel that can withstand high voltage seawater conditions while replacing expensive titanium based components could make hydrogen production cheaper, more scalable, and easier to pair with renewable energy.
For a field where cost and durability often decide whether a technology can leave the lab, a steel that builds its own second shield may be more than a materials science surprise. It could become a practical step toward cleaner hydrogen at industrial scale.
Journal Reference: DOI: 10.1016/j.mattod.2023.07.022
(Score: 2) by SemperOSS on Thursday May 14, @08:37AM (2 children)
So, "[t]his second shield helps protect the steel in chloride containing environments up to an ultra high potential of 1700 mV." It is good to know they have developed a steel alloy that can take the dangerously high voltage of 1.7 V, a little more than an AA battery can supply, without untoward reactions.
A small amount of sarcasm may have crept in.
Open Source Solutions and Digital Sovereignty is the new black
(Score: 4, Informative) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 14, @12:47PM
The term "high voltage" depends a lot on context.
In the context of seawater: hydrogen separation starts at 1.6V - so that's actually very unusually high voltage, in the ocean.
Galvanic corrosion is mostly a sub 1.0V phenomenon, which is the level that conventional stainless steel can protect against - which I am just realizing, happens somewhat similarly to zinc plating "galvanization" - just within the alloy instead of "hot dipped" on top.
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(Score: 3, Funny) by mhajicek on Thursday May 14, @04:50PM
Unfortunately this alloy cannot withstand the corrosiveness of your sarcasm.
The spacelike surfaces of time foliations can have a cusp at the surface of discontinuity. - P. Hajicek
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @02:33PM (4 children)
Am I missing something?
Control-F "overpotential" finds zero results.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Overpotential [wikipedia.org]
The story or AI gloss over how there's really two voltage problems.
One which they do mention is you say corrosion I say electrorefining, if you stick enough voltage into metal in a cell it'll do all manner of electrorefining or corrosion depending on your real world goal. So if you're trying to make hydrogen bubbles, metal transfer off/on to the electrodes is REALLY bad and this is an issue for "stick a piece of stainless in sea water and apply a voltage"
The other problem is overpotential, electrochemistry is all about the "in theory" which real world stuff never reaches. You can think of it like battery internal resistance kind of although not really. It takes more volts to work IRL than "it should". The higher the current density the higher the extra voltage needed. Its super sarcastic but essentially true that the overvoltage is inversely proportional to the cost of the electrodes, like platinum coated weird stuff is "nearly perfect" but you don't want to pay that and "stick copper wire in a water glass" is like a volt or two. And its messy it depends on trace contaminants including dissolved gases and pH and temperature and all kinds of stuff. You might think your bubble generator has a low "overall" current density per sq cm, but if 99% of the plates are covered with bubbles the current density is 100x higher than you think. It's really a giant PITA. For some real world numbers the theoretical water electrolysis is about 1.25 volts but IRL you run a cell like 2.something if you want a reasonable rate of production.
In summary, the article carefully doesn't mention overpotential so I assume the results are absolutely horrible. Like the good news is the new steel won't corrode until it reaches 1.7 volts or whatever but the bad news is the overpotential is like 3 volts or some crazy thing like that.
Another funny topic for another time is electrolyzed seawater makes chlorine and bleach in addition to H2. Yeah yeah perfect pure distilled H2O electrolysis would be H and O, but the NaCl in seawater don't know no better so it plays along and produces some interesting stuff. This leads you into rabbit holes like "chlorates and perchlorates are super fun energetic materials" which is semi-illegal to discuss online in public etc. But, yeah, electrolyzing seawater, what could possibly go wrong LOL?
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 14, @02:49PM (3 children)
In the world of neurostimulators / pacemakers, those platinum electrodes are largely conserved through "charge balancing" which blips out enough current to trigger the nerves into transmitting an action potential, then "restoring" the charge balance with a long-slow opposite pulse (most simply achieved with a capacitor inline with the stimulator...)
Like this, I assume: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40820-025-01952-5 [springer.com]
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(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @03:11PM (2 children)
Yeah in quantitative chemical analysis world they do cyclic voltammerty which is the same thing but for a different purpose. Like if your ran a copper refining cell forward until the current dropped to zero and then backward to re-dissolve it all you could run it multiple times to get more accurate "area under the curve" of how much stuff was in solution. The labs we did for that back in school were completely insane. You can run at different voltages to plate different metal contaminants out, and run it over and over again to get more accurate results, its wild stuff.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyclic_voltammetry [wikipedia.org]
I'm surprised "maker people" aren't doing this with arduinos etc.
Either way this pulse stuff is kind of a hack around overpotential, you're still burning electricity turning it into heat to fight overpotential its just a strategy to avoid some of its effects. Probably a bigger deal for your pacemaker batteries. I'm sure there's some medical doctor thing about why the electrodes can't be 10x larger to have 1/10th the current density because the innards are only so big so it can't be bigger.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @03:19PM
Oh I forgot the most obvious example, pulse electroplating.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Electroplating#Pulse_electroplating [wikipedia.org]
That stuff is crazy. Most every industrial process at a small scale only adds or only removes stuff and if you want to do both you have to move the product to another machine or back and forth. But this stuff can do both at the same time and in theory can do it microscopically under computer control. Probably the next industrial revolution in a couple decades. Its cool we can do "anything" to silicon at a microscopic scale but technically we can now, or soon, do "anything" to anything or at least any metal. All that nanotechnology stuff but probably more like micro- than nano- IRL. Which is still pretty cool.
(Score: 3, Interesting) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 14, @04:01PM
Main problem in the medical electrode world is that you want the electrodes to "last a lifetime" - so when implanting them in a 10 year old, you're looking at 70+ years of electrical pulses going through them.
It's not _just_ a surgery to replace worn out electrodes, the foreign body (lead wires and electrodes) get fibrotic masses growing around them - conceptually sort of like squishy pearl - which are really hard to work with surgically, you would end up damaging the nerve if you tried to cut the old electrode out. So... if the electrodes do ever need replacing for any reason, you have to find a new site to attach them to, and the body only has so many therapeutically appropriate sites...
Without charge balancing, as thin as some platinum electrodes are, they would pulse away in a month or less of active therapy. Consider also that the inside of the body is a "saline" environment, not just pure water.
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