New research into how humans perceive color differences is helping resolve questions tied to a theory first proposed nearly 100 years ago by physicist Erwin Schrödinger. A team led by Los Alamos National Laboratory scientist Roxana Bujack used geometry to mathematically describe how people experience hue, saturation and lightness. Their findings, presented at a visualization science conference, strengthen and formalize Schrödinger’s model by showing these color qualities are fundamental properties of the color system itself.

“What we conclude is that these color qualities don’t emerge from additional external constructs such as cultural or learned experiences but reflect the intrinsic properties of the color metric itself,” Bujack said. “This metric geometrically encodes the perceived color distance — that is, how different two colors appear to an observer.”

By formally defining these perceptual characteristics, the researchers believe they have supplied a crucial missing piece in Schrödinger’s long-standing vision of a complete model capable of defining hue, saturation, and lightness entirely through geometric relationships between colors.

Human eyes contain three types of cone cells that detect color, each tuned primarily to red, blue, and green light. This creates a three-dimensional framework that scientists use to organize colors, known as color space. In the 19th century, mathematician Bernhard Riemann proposed that these perceptual spaces may be curved rather than flat. Building on that idea in the 1920s, Schrödinger developed mathematical definitions for hue, saturation and lightness using a Riemannian model of color perception.

For decades, Schrödinger’s work served as a foundation for understanding color attributes. But while developing algorithms for scientific visualization, the Los Alamos researchers uncovered weaknesses in the mathematical structure behind the theory. Those issues ultimately led the team to rethink and improve the framework.

One of the biggest challenges involved the “neutral axis,” the line of gray shades stretching from black to white. Schrödinger’s definitions depend on a color’s position relative to this axis, yet he never mathematically defined the axis itself. Without that foundation, the model lacks a complete formal basis.