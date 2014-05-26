from the please-do-no-evil-with-the-monster-we-helped-create dept.
The findings make clear that the race to use AI to find network vulnerabilities has "already begun"
Cybercriminals were recently caught using a zero-day exploit believed to have been discovered and developed by artificial intelligence, Google announced Monday.
The announcement comes as major AI companies, including Anthropic and OpenAI, have begun testing newer models that can find and exploit critical software vulnerabilities better than most humans.
Google Threat Intelligence Group researchers detailed the development in a report released Monday. Zero-day exploits are considered the most serious type of security flaw because they are not detected by security companies and have no known fixes.
[...] Google concluded that Anthropic's Claude Mythos model — which has already found thousands of vulnerabilities across every major operating system and web browser — was most likely not used to develop the zero-day exploit.
Also at TechRepublic and API.
Previously: Mozilla Says 271 Vulnerabilities Found by Mythos Have "Almost No False Positives"
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https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2026/05/mozilla-says-271-vulnerabilities-found-by-mythos-have-almost-no-false-positives/
The disbelief was palpable when Mozilla's CTO last month declared that AI-assisted vulnerability detection meant "zero-days are numbered" and "defenders finally have a chance to win, decisively."
[...]
Mindful of the skepticism, Mozilla on Thursday provided a behind-the-scenes look into its use of Anthropic Mythos—an AI model for identifying software vulnerabilities—to ferret out 271 Firefox security flaws over two months. In a post, Mozilla engineers said the finally ready-for-prime-time breakthrough they achieved was primarily the result of two things: (1) improvement in the models themselves and (2) Mozilla's development of a custom "harness" that supported Mythos as it analyzed Firefox source code.
[...]
The biggest differentiating factor was the use of an agent harness, a piece of code that wraps around an LLM to guide it through a series of specific tasks. For such a harness to be useful, it requires significant resources to customize it to the project-specific semantics, tooling, and processes it will be used for.
Grinstead described the harness his team built as "the code that drives the LLM in order to accomplish a goal. It gives the model instructions (e.g., 'find a bug in this file'), provides it tools (e.g., allowing it to read/write files and evaluate test cases), then runs it in a loop until completion."
[...]
Thursday's behind-the-scenes view includes the unhiding of full Bugzilla reports for 12 of the 271 vulnerabilities Mozilla discovered using Mythos and, to a lesser extent, Claude Opus 4.6.
[...]
At least one researcher said Thursday that a cursory look at the reports showed they were "pretty impressive."
[...]
The critics are right to keep pushing back. Hype is a key method for inflating the already high puffed-up valuations of AI companies. Given the extensive praise Mozilla has given to Mythos, it's easy for even more trusting people to wonder: What's it getting in return? Far from settling the debate, Thursday's elaborations are likely to only further stoke the controversy.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by FunkyLich on Thursday May 14, @10:28AM (1 child)
Sharp tools are produced and all over the place we hear how good they are to slice bread. What a shock when some discover that they can be used for poking others in the butt too!
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @03:50PM
It's all about how far away that butt can be when poked.
(Score: 4, Insightful) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 14, @11:35AM (3 children)
I recently bought a nice little ESP32 based display with buttons, expecting to be able to reprogram the firmware like the last ESP32 driven display I bought last month. The advertising said "user programmable" but this time that means learning to use and live within the constraints of the seller's evolving idea of an API. Seller was very responsive with an apology that reflashing the firmware is "not possible."
Of course, a little research with Gemini reveals how the PCB test points can be used to reset the device into base reflashing state. My device, my choice, or am I "leveraging AI to exploit a vulnerability?"
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by hopdevil on Thursday May 14, @05:26PM (2 children)
By using a creative definition of the word "vulnerability", I'm sure someone would try to get attention and make that claim
(Score: 2) by JoeMerchant on Thursday May 14, @05:50PM (1 child)
And how far does that put it from "terrorist hacking activity?"
🌻🌻🌻🌻 [google.com]
(Score: 2) by FunkyLich on Thursday May 14, @09:07PM
You say that in jest, but such "criminals" have been spotted before since long, long ago.
https://www.eff.org/cases/bernstein-v-us-dept-justice [eff.org]
https://theconversation.com/paranoid-defence-controls-could-criminalise-teaching-encryption-41238 [theconversation.com]