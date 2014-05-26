The disbelief was palpable when Mozilla's CTO last month declared that AI-assisted vulnerability detection meant "zero-days are numbered" and "defenders finally have a chance to win, decisively."

[...]

Mindful of the skepticism, Mozilla on Thursday provided a behind-the-scenes look into its use of Anthropic Mythos—an AI model for identifying software vulnerabilities—to ferret out 271 Firefox security flaws over two months. In a post, Mozilla engineers said the finally ready-for-prime-time breakthrough they achieved was primarily the result of two things: (1) improvement in the models themselves and (2) Mozilla's development of a custom "harness" that supported Mythos as it analyzed Firefox source code.

[...]

The biggest differentiating factor was the use of an agent harness, a piece of code that wraps around an LLM to guide it through a series of specific tasks. For such a harness to be useful, it requires significant resources to customize it to the project-specific semantics, tooling, and processes it will be used for.

Grinstead described the harness his team built as "the code that drives the LLM in order to accomplish a goal. It gives the model instructions (e.g., 'find a bug in this file'), provides it tools (e.g., allowing it to read/write files and evaluate test cases), then runs it in a loop until completion."

[...]

Thursday's behind-the-scenes view includes the unhiding of full Bugzilla reports for 12 of the 271 vulnerabilities Mozilla discovered using Mythos and, to a lesser extent, Claude Opus 4.6.

[...]

At least one researcher said Thursday that a cursory look at the reports showed they were "pretty impressive."

[...]

The critics are right to keep pushing back. Hype is a key method for inflating the already high puffed-up valuations of AI companies. Given the extensive praise Mozilla has given to Mythos, it's easy for even more trusting people to wonder: What's it getting in return? Far from settling the debate, Thursday's elaborations are likely to only further stoke the controversy.