Furores are fermenting in the forums:
Both Ubuntu and Fedora have made it official: support is coming soon for running local generative AI instances.
An epic and still-growing thread in the Fedora forums states one of the goals for the next version: the Fedora AI Developer Desktop Objective. It is causing some discontent, and at least one Fedora contributor, SUSE’s Fernando Mancera, has resigned.
Fedora Project Lead Jef Spaleta, who took over the role from Matthew Miller a year ago, remains resolute, saying:
I have zero evidence in front of me that users are being driven away from Fedora because of AI.
[...] Since Red Hat has other offerings for slow-moving stable server OSes – and arguably because Debian, Ubuntu, and their many derivatives have the stable-desktop-distro space nicely covered already – Fedora has a strong focus on providing a distro for developers, and Spaleta’s announcement makes this clear. The goal is:
to build a thriving community around AI technologies by focusing on three key areas: equipping developers with the necessary platforms, libraries, and frameworks; ensuring users experience painless deployment and usage of AI applications; and establishing a space to showcase the work being done on Fedora, connecting developers with a wider audience.
He also spells out what it doesn’t want to do:
Non-goals:
The system image will not be pre-configured with applications that inspect or monitor how users interact with the system or otherwise place user privacy at risk.
Tools and applications included in the AI Desktop will not be pre-configured to connect to remote AI services.
AI tools will not be added to Fedora’s existing system images, Editions, etc, by the AI Desktop initiative.
In other words, tools for developers, not for end-users, with a strong emphasis on models that run locally, and which preserve the user's privacy. It’s also worth pointing out that Fedora has had an AI-Assisted Contributions Policy in place for six months, and earlier this month, Fedora community architect Justin Wheeler explained in some detail Why the Fedora AI-Assisted Contributions Policy Matters for Open Source.
Our impression is that the Fedora team feels that it needs to keep Fedora relevant for growing interest in LLM-bot assisted tooling, and that it can address concerns from hardcore FOSS types by ensuring that this means local models, built according to FOSS-respecting terms, deployed in privacy-respecting ways.
Fedora is not alone in this, though. There are also ructions across the border in Ubuntuland. Right after the release of the Canonical’s new LTS version, Ubuntu 26.04 Resolute Raccoon, Canonical’s veep of engineering Jon Seager laid out the future of AI in Ubuntu.
[...] As Fernando Marcela’s exit shows, an emphasis on what could be termed FOSS-friendly AI – open models, privacy-centric, local execution and so on – is not enough to placate those who are really strongly averse to these tools. The Reg FOSS desk counts himself firmly in this camp.
(Score: 2, Touché) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @03:30PM (2 children)
> I have zero evidence in front of me that users are being driven away from Fedora because of AI.
*That's* your bar? that users aren't being actively, horrendously pushed away?
How about a better bar? Like it, want it, prefer it, use it, ? But no, the bar is being set at "It's not *actively* driving people away" ? Wow..
(Score: 5, Insightful) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @03:42PM (1 child)
Used VSCode recently? I have. I'd propose its AI-in-your-face-like-it-or-not attitude actively drives people away.
How about the default setting for "editor: accept copilot suggestion on enter key" being "yes"? Thats the first thing I shut off. You have no idea how insane it drives people if every time they hit the enter key copilot randomly rewrites what they just entered including changing properly spelled words to other words or changing peoples names if it feels like it. Its wrong most of the time and you're not allowed to enter stuff if copilot would prefer to change it. You have to enter a line of code and use the mouse to click on the next line or VSC will rewrite your code, which is bad, or rewrite your comment, which is somehow even worse. Its like a spell checker thats both wrong and high and you can't turn it off unless you find the obscure setting to shut it off. Holy F does VSCode suck now. Its still usable if you shut all that noise off, but it sucks now out of the box.
Shutting off AI "features" in the late 20s will be like having to install ad blockers to make the internet usable. People actually "work" like this without ad blocking or with AI enabled? How? How can people get stuff done with ads on the internet and AI enabled?
(Score: 3, Insightful) by canopic jug on Thursday May 14, @03:59PM
Used VSCode recently? I have. I'd propose its AI-in-your-face-like-it-or-not attitude actively drives people away.
It doesn't have to be good, people are forced into using it and become inured to the problems. VSCode and such only have a market because people, especially students, are actively forced into it for ideological purposes. By the time they gain enough knowledge and experience to be able to have formed their own opinions, they are basically locked in — by habit if not other factors too.
Money is not free speech. Elections should not be auctions.
(Score: 2) by VLM on Thursday May 14, @03:35PM
I read the "Canonical’s veep of engineering Jon Seager laid out the future of AI in Ubuntu."
Something missing is both good and bad hacking of MCP.
The good news about MCP-connected-to-everything including bash shell is it makes life simpler for people like me using Ansible. Rather than have a LLM execute random operations that may or may not closely relate to what I want done, I can in theory have Ansible connect pretending to be a LLM to something like the existing mcp-bash to "do stuff".
The bad news about MCP-connected-to-everything is its going to be a HUGE attack vector for people who refuse to put any security on anything and now every chinese bot farm on the internet has access to your "AI enabled bank account" or whatever. Its going to be bad, really bad, when the security hits the fan for "AI enabled" stuff. Like a billion times worse, possibly literally in terms of losses, than era of "The S in IoT stands for security".
A lot of this seems much ado about nothing. "We going to ship a package for https://github.com/google-gemini/gemini-cli" [github.com] "OK who cares?" Or every company that proclaims they are totally not going to use AI for slop is going to use AI for slop just like corporate messaging for any other fad usually means the opposite of what they'll really do. So Debian is going to get rid of https://lintian.debian.org/ [debian.org] and replace it with vibe coding for package quality checks. OK then.
(Score: 2) by chucky on Thursday May 14, @04:59PM (1 child)
My Ubuntu laptop works just fine with AI already now, I can open ChatGPT and Claude in a browser; don’t need anything else, thank you very much.
(Score: 1) by Undefined on Thursday May 14, @05:30PM
As long as you're OK with giving away all manner of insights into your person and activities, that's fine.
However, many are not comfortable with that, and this is where local LLMs can provide benefits if they are carefully integrated and every aspect of that integration is permission-based.
I use a dedicated preprocessor to elaborate abbreviations.
Hover to reveal elaborations.
(Score: 0) by Anonymous Coward on Thursday May 14, @10:17PM
I already use the local AI I want with the software I want under linux. No need for forced installs of ollama and odd browser integration. Nobody asked for this. Let alone some spyware that tries to sell you on cloud like a couple other "open" solutions.
This will end up like chrome downloading that locked up version of gemma and trying to run it every time you use the browser.