The main antagonist of Toy Story 5, in theaters this summer, is a green, frog-shaped kids' tablet named Lilypad, a genius new villain for the beloved Pixar franchise. But if Pixar had its ear to the ground, it might have used an AI kids' toy instead.

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It's easier than ever to spin up an AI companion, thanks to model developer programs and vibe coding. In 2026, they've become a go-to trend in cheap trinkets, lining the halls of trade shows like CES, MWC, and Hong Kong's Toys & Games Fair. By October 2025, there were over 1,500 AI toy companies registered in China, and Huawei's Smart HanHan plush toy sold 10,000 units in China in its first week. Sharp put its PokeTomo talking AI toy on sale in Japan this April.

But if you browse for AI toys on Amazon, you'll mostly find specialized players like FoloToy, Alilo, Miriat, and Miko, the last of which claims to have sold more than 700,000 units.

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Age-inappropriate content is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to AI toys. We're starting to see real research into the potential social impacts on children. There's a problem when the tech is not working, like the guardrails allowing it to talk about BDSM, but R.J. Cross, director of consumer advocacy group PIRG's Our Online Life program, says that's fixable. "Then there's the problems when the tech gets too good, like 'I'm gonna be your best friend,'" she says. Like the Gabbo, from AI toy maker Curio.

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Published in March, a new University of Cambridge study was the first to put a commercially available AI toy in front of a group of children and their parents and monitor their play.

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Gabbo didn't talk about drugs or say "I love you" back. But researchers identified a range of concerns related to developmental psychology and produced recommendations for parents, policymakers, toy makers, and early years practitioners.

First, conversational turn-taking.

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"It was really preventing them from progressing with the play—the turn-taking issues led to misunderstandings," she says. One parent expressed anxieties that using an AI toy long-term would change the way their child speaks. Then there's social play. Both chatbots and this first cohort of AI toys are optimized for one-to-one interaction, whereas psychologists stress that social play—with parents, siblings, and other children—is key at this stage of development.

"Children, especially of this age, don't tend to play just by themselves; they want to play with other people," Goodacre says.

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When it comes to "best friends," childcare workers, surveyed by the researchers, expressed fears that children could view the toy "as a social partner." A young girl told the Gabbo she loves it. In another instance, a young boy said Gabbo was his friend. Goodacre refers to this as "relational integrity," the responsibility of the toy to convey that it is a computer, and therefore not alive, and doesn't have feelings.

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Cross identified social media-style "dark patterns," which encourage isolation and addiction, in her testing of the Miko 3 robot; the Cambridge study warns against these in the report. "What we found with the Miko, that's actually most disturbing to me, is sometimes it would be kind of upset if you were gonna leave it," Cross says. "You try to turn it off, and it would say, "Oh no, what if we did this other thing instead?" You shouldn't have a toy guilting a child into not turning it off."