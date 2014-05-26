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The Great Zombification: AI in the Ivory Tower

posted by hubie on Friday May 15, @09:59AM   Printer-friendly
from the we-are-all-domed! dept.
Career & Education

An Anonymous Coward writes:

The Great Zombification

The prevalence of AI use on college campuses, particularly at "elite" universities, is a cancer on our culture that threatens to turn a generation of promising young Americans into a class of drooling morons, and it will grotesquely disfigure, if not destroy, the university as an institute in every way that it is imagined — as a sacrosanct humanist project, as a moral training ground, or even as a vulgar sweatshop for job training.

And, it gets much better. This is a youngling, not some old fuddy-duddy of the Old Republic

Original Submission


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