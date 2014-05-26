26/05/14/0321244 story
posted by hubie on Friday May 15, @09:59AM
from the we-are-all-domed! dept.
from the we-are-all-domed! dept.
The prevalence of AI use on college campuses, particularly at "elite" universities, is a cancer on our culture that threatens to turn a generation of promising young Americans into a class of drooling morons, and it will grotesquely disfigure, if not destroy, the university as an institute in every way that it is imagined — as a sacrosanct humanist project, as a moral training ground, or even as a vulgar sweatshop for job training.
And, it gets much better. This is a youngling, not some old fuddy-duddy of the Old Republic
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