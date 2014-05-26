Instead of waiting for patch cycles, admins could simply shut down vulnerable functions before attackers get there:
Linux kernel maintainers are considering giving admins a giant red emergency button to smash the next time another nasty vulnerability drops before patches are ready.
The proposed feature, named "Killswitch," would let admins temporarily disable specific vulnerable kernel functions at runtime instead of sitting around waiting for fixes. The so-called patch was submitted by Linux stable kernel co-maintainer and Nvidia engineer Sasha Levin after a bruising couple of weeks for Linux security.
The proposal basically gives admins a way to pull the plug on vulnerable kernel functionality. If exploit code starts spreading before patches arrive, the targeted function can be disabled so calls to it immediately fail instead of reaching the vulnerable code.
"When a (security) issue goes public, fleets stay exposed until a patched kernel is built, distributed, and rebooted into," Levin wrote. "For many such issues the simplest mitigation is to stop calling the buggy function. Killswitch provides that."
The past couple of weeks have not exactly been great advertising for the traditional "wait for patches" approach.
First we saw the disclosure of CopyFail, a Linux local privilege escalation bug that quickly moved from disclosure to active exploitation. Days later, Dirty Frag emerged: another Linux privilege escalation flaw with public exploit code and no official fixes, after coordinated disclosure efforts fell apart before patches were ready.
As Levin's proposal itself puts it, organizations are often left exposed "until a patched kernel is built, distributed, and rebooted into." Killswitch aims to fill that gap.
Killswitch would work through the kernel's security interface and is mainly intended for subsystems that systems can survive without for a while. In practical terms, Levin's argument is that temporarily losing some networking or crypto functionality is preferable to leaving known vulnerable code exposed on production systems.
However, the feature would not fix vulnerable code or replace it with safe code. It just slams the door shut on the dangerous bit until administrators can properly update their kernels.
Naturally, handing sysadmins the ability to selectively shoot pieces of the kernel in the head has already sparked debate among developers over stability, potential for abuse, and whether people can be trusted not to accidentally saw off important limbs in production.
Still, after CopyFail and Dirty Frag, the kernel community increasingly seems to be arriving at the conclusion that running broken functionality may now be preferable to running weaponized functionality.
(Score: 3, Insightful) by Deep Blue on Friday May 15, @02:53PM (4 children)
That is going to be a difficult task to hack the kernel to such pieces, that allows fine enough control over possible broken/breaking functions, and then not make it very complex to be able find and disable those functions, and yet keep the system running and safe somehow.
(Score: 3, Touché) by hopdevil on Friday May 15, @04:07PM (1 child)
Incredibly, the kernel is already built like this.. just don't load the broken kernel module
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Friday May 15, @07:40PM
But that's a whole module. I understood it's more detailed stuff as in parts of module they want to control.
(Score: 2, Informative) by RootTwo on Friday May 15, @04:23PM (1 child)
From the patch:
It looks like the patch inserts a kprobe for the target function to block it from running and instead return a constant user-supplied value (the -1 in the example).
I would expect that when there is a serious exploit in the wild, the kernel or distribution developers would tell you what to kill as a stop gap measure.
/proc/kallsyms shows symbols exported by the kernel that could be blocked.
(Score: 2) by Deep Blue on Friday May 15, @07:42PM
Oh well, that sounds actually much easier.
(Score: 2, Troll) by Username on Friday May 15, @02:54PM (3 children)
>sitting around waiting for fixes
Whoa, aren't Linux people supposed to edit and compile their own kernels to get them to work? What happened???
(Score: 3, Insightful) by DadaDoofy on Friday May 15, @04:35PM
"What happened???"
That was ruined by year of the Linux desktop.
(Score: 2) by higuita on Friday May 15, @05:13PM
hey, i still do that... but i have still to wait for the kernel team to patch the problem, fetch, build and reboot...
now if i manage lot of servers, even if i even build the kernel once, i still have to test it before breaking all production servers at same time
so yes, some way to temporarily block some vulnerable path would be great!
(Score: 2) by VLM on Friday May 15, @06:04PM
Factual observation: a 5 meg ram 40 mhz 386 compiles its contemporary kernel in the same wall time as a modern PC compiles a modern kernel
(How did I get a 5 meg 386? Ram banks in those days were qty 4 30 pin simms, I had a two bank mobo, only one bank populated, qty 4 one meg 30 pin simms, compiles took "over an hour even with swap", I added qty 4 256K simms giving me 5 megs total and compile times dropped quite a bit well under an hour. Later on I invested a HUGE amount of money into 4 meg 40 pin simms and had, for awhile, 17 megs of ram, because I thought it was funny, later 20 megs)
(Score: 3, Insightful) by VLM on Friday May 15, @06:06PM
Give the security theater peeps and auditor types about a week to add this as a 24x7 requirement.
"If you don't need it, why is it enabled?"