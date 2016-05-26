The early history of personal computers is stacked with systems such as the Apple II and the Commodore 64 that had the components living inside a keyboard. But as technology evolved, the keyboard became a peripheral and the PC itself was either in a separate box or the whole system was a laptop.

Now, HP has a new spin on this decades-old idea. It embeds a full-fledged AI PC inside a 101-key keyboard you can carry with you from the office to home.

Unlike '80s microcomputers or hobbyist-oriented products like the Raspberry Pi 500, the EliteBoard G1a is squarely targeted at business. The system is part of HP's commercial lineup, alongside its EliteBook laptops, and, for better or worse, it comes with HP Wolf Security preinstalled. The company clearly hopes organizations will buy these in bulk. But to benefit from it, you really have to prefer a mobile keyboard to a traditional laptop, all money aside.

When we talked with product managers at HP, they suggested IT departments would buy these computers for two types of workers.

The first group is so-called "dual deskers" - knowledge workers who have a desk with a monitor at work and another at home. The second group includes deep-pocketed call centers or environments where desk space is at a premium.

From time immemorial, dual-deskers have carried laptops and closed their lids when they docked to a monitor at work. With the EliteBoard, they could simply schlep the keyboard, which weighs a mere 1.49 pounds – about half the weight of a lightweight laptop. To make this situation work in companies with managed systems, we have to assume that either the IT department would give out monitors to use at home or offer some reason (a subsidy? a mandate?) for employees to buy their own for home.

The EliteBoard connects to monitors using its USB4 port, so its ideal monitor is one that has Thunderbolt or USB video connectivity built in. Less-expensive and older monitors don't have this type of connectivity, but select configs of the EliteBoard come with an optional USB-to-HDMI adapter that you can use with other monitors, and it has a USB pass-through for power. That said, HP demonstrated the EliteBoard at numerous press events by showing how much desk space it saves by using a single USB cable to get power, video out, and connectivity to peripherals via the monitor. So if companies want employees to be able to take advantage of this scenario at home, that means shelling out another few hundred bucks for a modern monitor, or making employees do it.

Today, companies with limited desk space for a call center or another cramped work area could just buy a tiny desktop to sit behind the monitor or next to it. However, building all of the PC's guts into the keyboard makes a lot of sense for space savers, because a keyboard is something every PC needs and a desktop chassis is not. If a company wanted to, it could give each employee their own EliteBoard, have them plug it into a monitor during work time and then have them stick it in a drawer when they go off shift and someone else comes on.