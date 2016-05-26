from the you-can-still-meet-nice-people dept.
As a metric of just how much damage the push to "electrify" everything on wheels has caused [Ed's Comment: In the USA] , it's hard to surpass Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe's announcement the other day that Honda – Honda! – suffered its first-ever money-losing year last year:
"The outlook is very challenging. However, we would like to explain the circumstances leading to this management decision and the future direction for rebuilding the mid-to long-term strategy for our automobile business," he said.
[...] Honda – like a number of other vehicle manufacturers that drank the EV Kool Aid – has cancelled several pending EVs that had been scheduled to make their debut this year, including the entire "0" series. It turns out zero will be made, which is better than zero dollars being earned (and many dollars probably lost).
"We made this decision with a heavy heart, believing that introducing these three models to market without an outlook for business viability may lead to an early discontinuation of production, which could cause a concern and inconvenience to our customers as a result of potential damage to the value of the Honda brand."
The Prologue – Honda's first EV – is also the first Honda to be cancelled after just three years of availability. It ought never to have seen the light of day – and not just because it's another over-priced ($40k to start) crossover that goes half as far as $25k gas-engined crossovers and tethers its owner to a charge cord – but also because it wasn't even a Honda. It was a reskinned Chevy Blazer EV, with some trim/feature tweaks. This saved Honda some money, by not wasting it on R&D'ing its own EV – but it also arguably damaged Honda's brand, something far more costly.
Previously:
- Honda Hits Brakes On EV Rollout Amid Rising Losses
- Honda Shows Low Speed, Narrow BEV for City Delivery
- Honda and LG are Investing $3.5 Billion in New Ohio Battery Factory
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It has a planned capacity of 40 GWh/year of lithium ion cells by end of 2025:
A key component of the revised electric vehicle tax credit is a requirement for an ever-increasing amount of domestic content in those EVs' battery packs. Automakers and battery manufacturers were already in the process of setting up US manufacturing to be closer to locally built EVs, and that trend has accelerated ever since.
At the end of August, Honda and LG Energy Solutions announced that they were forming a joint venture to build a US battery factory. And on Tuesday, the pair announced that the factory would be in Fayette County, Ohio, about 40 miles (64.4 km) southwest of Columbus.
Honda and LG will spend $3.5 billion on the new plant after regulatory approval. Assuming that happens relatively rapidly, the plan is to begin construction in 2023 and finish the building work by the end of 2024. Honda said that by the end of the following year, the factory should have an annual capacity of 40 GWh. Honda and LG also said the factory should create 2,200 jobs in the area.
[...] The cells that the plant produces will be used in Honda's new "e:Architecture" platform. The first EVs to use e:Architecture should go on sale in the US in 2026 and will be built in North America.
Motor Trend is running a piece on the latest Honda introduction,
https://www.motortrend.com/news/honda-fastport-equad-electric-delivery-quadricycle-first-look-review
As well as being narrow enough to (just) fit in bike lanes, it also has swap-able batteries so delivery-drivers won't need to wait for a charge. The illustration shows a stripped down four wheel vehicle with partial driver enclosure and a large cargo box on back. Sort of an update on the three-wheel pedicab, and this does have pedals which increase the range a bit if the driver uses them.
Top speed quoted as 12 mph, which should be fast enough to keep up with most of the traffic in NYC and other high density cities around the world. If this was used for in-city delivery instead of full-sized ICE vehicles it could make a significant reduction in congestion, to say nothing of ICE pollution.
First thought is that this is filling the gap between current electric cargo bikes and traditional delivery vehicles.
Honda is deepening its retreat from an aggressive electric vehicle rollout, canceling three U.S.-bound EVs and warning that the shifting market could result in major financial losses as it pivots toward hybrids:
The automaker recently announced it will halt development and launch plans for the 0 Series SUV, 0 Series Saloon and the Acura RSX. Those models had been slated for U.S. production as early as this year following factory retooling tied to Honda’s next-generation EV strategy.
Honda said the decision reflects a rapidly changing business environment, including slower EV demand, tariff pressures and weaker-than-expected product performance in key markets.
“Honda determined that starting production and sales of these three models in the current business environment where the demand for EVs is declining significantly would likely result in further losses over the long term,” the company said in a statement.
The financial impact is substantial. Honda said total losses tied to the move could reach as much as $15.8 billion. That includes operating expenses projected between roughly $5.2 billion and $7.1 billion in the current fiscal year, reversing what had been an operating profit forecast just one month ago into an expected operating loss.
[...] Honda’s challenges extend beyond North America. The automaker acknowledged it has fallen behind competitors in China, particularly in EV cost competitiveness and in-vehicle software. Sales in China dropped sharply last year, further weighing on overall performance.
Previously:
- Honda Will Build a CR-V-Based Fuel Cell EV in Ohio in 2024
- Honda and LG are Investing $3.5 Billion in New Ohio Battery Factory